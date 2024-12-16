The West Coast State Where You Can Dine At What's Considered The 'World's Most Beautiful Taco Bell'

This fast food destination is the perfect compliment to a beach day for anyone in the San Francisco Bay area looking to escape the city noise. The restaurant sits on Highway 1 in Pacifica in an area that locals refer to as Linda Mar Beach. Visitors who have been to this Taco Bell By the Sea say the ordering process is quick and easy, just like any other Taco Bell, but noted that it can get busy during peak dining hours. Fortunately, there's surfboard parking for the beach crowd and free parking available if you're arriving by car.

Don't get too distracted by your delicious Taco Bell order, or you might miss a rare sight as you dine on the patio and enjoy the views — it's been reported that pro surfers stop in for a meal here just after they shred the waves of the Pacific. Off in the distance, visitors may even catch the occasional whale spout from further out in the bay.

This Taco Bell is unique in its look and design, while also capturing the beauty and essence of the California coast. Pro tip: Taco Bell customers can take a quick walk to check out the beach and commemorate checking off this unique spot from your fast-food bucket list with a selfie. Make your road trip complete with a foodie tour and visit California's oldest restaurant in San Francisco, then stay the night at the Sea Ranch Lodge just south of San Francisco at this secluded California hotel with unique architecture and ocean views.