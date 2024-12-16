The West Coast State Where You Can Dine At What's Considered The 'World's Most Beautiful Taco Bell'
Taco Bell has long been an affordable fast-food chain that delivers convenient Mexican-inspired food offerings to customers that are short on time. Whether "The Bell" is your go-to meal on the road or your favorite late-night guilty pleasure, it's always there when you need it to be. Taco Bell now boasts thousands of locations across the United States, but one specific location in the states sits just steps from the shore with a beautiful view of the Pacific Ocean and looks like no other fast food restaurant you've ever seen.
This Taco Bell is set away from the chaos of San Francisco, but just 30 minutes away from downtown takes you to a uniquely beautiful setting for a fast-food restaurant. The sleepy beach town of Pacifica, California is a Pacific Coast surfing hub that might just be home to the most beautiful Taco Bell in the world. This fast-food-lovers destination gives you all of the great tastes you know and love from Taco Bell, paired with an otherworldly backdrop for dining.
Fast food with a view to make you slow down in Pacifica
As you pull up to the Pacifica Taco Bell, you'll notice a different look than their typical storefront. The quaint, wooden, beach-house design to this cantina-style restaurant immediately sets this experience apart from your average Taco Bell. The traditional drive-thru window is replaced by a more appropriately used "walk-up window" for nearby surfers, beachgoers and any customer with sandy feet. The Pacifica location is part of a new wave of the restaurant's Taco Bell Cantina concept, launched at select locations in 2015. The Pacifica location was the highlight of the concept, and the restaurant was renovated in 2019. It boasts a modernized menu that serves alcohol as well. Beyond the classic Taco Bell favorites like Doritos Locos Tacos and Crunchwrap Supremes, you can pair your meal with a beer, wine, sangria or one of their famous Twisted Freeze drinks.
The clincher of this unique Taco Bell location, situated on the waters of the Pacific, has to be the stunning back patio. Adjacent to the walk-up window is an outdoor seating area with several tables and panoramic views of Pacifica State Beach. Beachgoers and hungry surfers flocking to the bell after a long day on the water are the most common customers seen dining in this surfing destination of California.
Making a day of the Taco Bell road trip
This fast food destination is the perfect compliment to a beach day for anyone in the San Francisco Bay area looking to escape the city noise. The restaurant sits on Highway 1 in Pacifica in an area that locals refer to as Linda Mar Beach. Visitors who have been to this Taco Bell By the Sea say the ordering process is quick and easy, just like any other Taco Bell, but noted that it can get busy during peak dining hours. Fortunately, there's surfboard parking for the beach crowd and free parking available if you're arriving by car.
Don't get too distracted by your delicious Taco Bell order, or you might miss a rare sight as you dine on the patio and enjoy the views — it's been reported that pro surfers stop in for a meal here just after they shred the waves of the Pacific. Off in the distance, visitors may even catch the occasional whale spout from further out in the bay.
This Taco Bell is unique in its look and design, while also capturing the beauty and essence of the California coast. Pro tip: Taco Bell customers can take a quick walk to check out the beach and commemorate checking off this unique spot from your fast-food bucket list with a selfie. Make your road trip complete with a foodie tour and visit California's oldest restaurant in San Francisco, then stay the night at the Sea Ranch Lodge just south of San Francisco at this secluded California hotel with unique architecture and ocean views.