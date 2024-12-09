The Essence Of Classic San Francisco Is Captured In Cuisine At California's Oldest Restaurant

San Francisco is a treasured destination among history enthusiasts for a reason. With its cable car-laden streets and colorful architecture, this city, according to Rick Steves, is comparable to Lisbon, Portugal. Then, there's San Francisco's many landmark eateries, such as Tadich Grill in the Financial District. Dating back to 1849, the establishment turned 175 in 2024, making it the oldest in California. According to Tadich Grill's website, the business began by selling two items: coffee and fish. Eventually, it evolved into a full-service restaurant and was named after John Tadich, a Croatian immigrant who became its owner in 1887.

That said, Tadich Grill has largely stayed true to its roots and primarily offers traditional seafood dishes, which includes cioppino, a hearty Italian-style stew native to San Francisco (as is, reportedly, crab Louie, a shellfish salad). Tadich Grill also serves Hangtown Fry, a contentious omelet-like meal with oysters that can be traced to the Gold Rush.

Other items on the menu include clam chowder, pan fried fish, lamb chops, filet mignon, and more. Thus, the next time you're in San Francisco, make sure to stop by Tadich Grill to indulge in a taste of the city and the Golden State's past. However, Tadich Grill's retro fare is not the only factor contributing to its classic San Francisco essence.