The Essence Of Classic San Francisco Is Captured In Cuisine At California's Oldest Restaurant
San Francisco is a treasured destination among history enthusiasts for a reason. With its cable car-laden streets and colorful architecture, this city, according to Rick Steves, is comparable to Lisbon, Portugal. Then, there's San Francisco's many landmark eateries, such as Tadich Grill in the Financial District. Dating back to 1849, the establishment turned 175 in 2024, making it the oldest in California. According to Tadich Grill's website, the business began by selling two items: coffee and fish. Eventually, it evolved into a full-service restaurant and was named after John Tadich, a Croatian immigrant who became its owner in 1887.
That said, Tadich Grill has largely stayed true to its roots and primarily offers traditional seafood dishes, which includes cioppino, a hearty Italian-style stew native to San Francisco (as is, reportedly, crab Louie, a shellfish salad). Tadich Grill also serves Hangtown Fry, a contentious omelet-like meal with oysters that can be traced to the Gold Rush.
Other items on the menu include clam chowder, pan fried fish, lamb chops, filet mignon, and more. Thus, the next time you're in San Francisco, make sure to stop by Tadich Grill to indulge in a taste of the city and the Golden State's past. However, Tadich Grill's retro fare is not the only factor contributing to its classic San Francisco essence.
The Tadich Grill experience in San Francisco, California
From start to finish, Tadich Grill immerses diners. As one Yelp reviewer explained, "Ambiance is another level and world. Old school feel of early SF, white linen table cloths, server staff dressed in classic attire. It takes you back in time!" In addition, Tadich Grill features a dark wood-paneled interior and an impressive bar where guests can have a martini and other libations. Aside from its setting, numerous Tripadvisor reviewers speak highly of the hospitality offered by employees at Tadich Grill.
This is an aspect the staff take pride in with manager Jose Maximillian telling CBS News in 2024, "It's the way we treat our customers. The way we talk to them. We make them feel at home. We make them forget what's going on in the office." It's little wonder that everyone from Tim Burton to the late Anthony Bourdain (who included the establishment on his series, "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations,") have dined at Tadich Grill. If you're wondering what Bourdain ate, he had none other than the Hangtown Fry.
If you want to follow in his footsteps, the eatery is open daily except for Sunday. Note that lunch and dinner are available Monday to Friday. However, Tadich Grill only serves dinner on Saturdays. Reservations are not needed but if guests prefer to have one, they can be made on Tock. Although valet parking is available during their dinner service, Tadich Grill encourage diners to use public transportation, which is readily available in San Francisco.
Take advantage of Tadich Grill's central location in San Francisco
Given that Tadich Grill is in San Francisco's Financial District, there is much to explore within walking distance. For instance, Union Square is less than a mile away and features everything from cityscape scenery to high-end clothing stores. There are also several hidden gems near Tadich Grill. A five-minute walk away is the Wells Fargo Museum. It has stellar ratings on Tripadvisor with one individual explaining, "This museum not only covered Wells Fargo but the overall history of California gold and connections. Great activities for kids and adults too. Really informative and a great stop!" Open Monday to Friday, there is no admission fee for the Wells Fargo Museum.
Those who want to learn more about the city should visit the San Francisco Historical Society Museum, located a seven-minute walk from Tadich Grill. This attraction, which is also free, is only open Thursday to Saturday, so plan accordingly. In addition to all this, there are other noteworthy sites that are a short cable car ride away on the F line from the Financial District on The Embarcadero. This includes Fisherman's Wharf, known for its wacky but nostalgic offerings.
If you're looking for even more unique dining spots in San Francisco, there's plenty. Check out the iconic revolving restaurant in the sky offering stunning California views and the hidden tea garden with tranquil landscapes in the heart of Golden Gate Park.