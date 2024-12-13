Days In 2025 When It's Free To Visit All National Parks

All National Park sites are free on September 27 in honor of National Public Lands Day, which is also one of America's largest single-day volunteer events. If you volunteer on National Public Lands Day at some national park sites, you can get a pass for free to a national park on a day of your choosing; check the National Parks Service website for more information on participating parks. The last free day in 2025 is November 11, which is in recognition of Veterans Day. Keep in mind that veterans and Gold Star families can get free annual national park passes anytime, so there is no need to wait for free days.

A few things to note. If there are timed entry requirements for the park you want to go to, those may also include a small processing fee. Even on the six free days, you'll still need to sign up for your entry time and pay any processing fees. You'll also have to pay for any extras beyond admission to the park for things like campsites or boat launches. The only cost that is voided on free entrance days is the admission fee.

So whether you're looking to challenge yourself by taking on the iconic climb up El Capitan in Yosemite National Park or you want to see wildlife as you explore some of the less crowded national parks, make sure to mark these entry dates on your calendar. You won't want to miss them!