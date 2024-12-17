America's First National Monument Is A Natural Wonder In Wyoming Offering Endless Outdoor Recreation
Tucked far away in the wilderness of northeast Wyoming sits Devils Tower National Monument. Honored as America's first national monument in 1906, it remained a popular destination for over a century — not only is it a natural wonder with cultural significance to over 20 Native American tribes, but it has now become a hotspot for outdoor recreation. Its 500,000 annual visitors make it less popular than the iconic Yellowstone and its picturesque geysers, so anyone seeking a remote getaway will find Devils Tower to fit the bill just right.
Of course, don't expect to find abandoned trails and empty parking lots at Devils Tower, as it's still quite popular despite its secluded location and overall size. Your best chance to find peace and quiet is to avoid visiting between late May and early September, as this is when the vast majority of travelers come to view the laccolithic butte. Instead, venture out during the shoulder season (and on a weekday) to find fewer crowds. Regardless of when you visit, however, you'll be treated to one-of-a-kind views and bountiful trails that will take you deep into the Wyoming countryside.
Hiking at Devils Tower
Soaring nearly 1,300 feet above the bubbling Belle Fourche River, Devils Tower strikes an imposing figure. You'll get incredible views of the monument regardless of which direction you're driving, and you'll find plenty of pullovers if you want to snap a few distant photos before setting foot on its many trails. In fact, images from far away often look more dramatic as they show off the true size of the butte in relation to its flat surroundings.
Much like a western national park that's perfect for outdoor adventure, you'll find tons of great hiking trails at Devils Tower. Once you're ready to hit the dirt, Devil's Tower Trail is among the first you should explore. The nearly 2-mile loop encircles the butte — giving you 360-degree views of all its columnar jointing. It's a relatively easy hike, climbing less than 200 feet for the duration, though it can be quite popular during peak hours. Red Beds Loop Trail is similar, though it extends a bit further and lets you hike nearly 3 miles around the natural wonder.
If you're really trying to beat the crowds, Joyner Ridge Trail might be a better option. Instead of taking you around Devils Tower, this route meanders along a ridge to the north for distant views of the landmark. If you happen to visit at night, this is an excellent spot for stargazing, thanks to its remote nature and unobstructed vistas.
Climbing and camping at Devils Tower
Hiking is a big allure at Devils Tower, as its miles of trails are among the most stunning in Wyoming. But there's more to the national monument for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy, including plenty of rock climbing and camping. Like another underrated state park elsewhere in Wyoming, climbing is particularly popular, and it's often seen as one of the best places for traditional crack climbing (thanks to its columnar jointing and hexagonal patterns).
Some of the best routes at Devils Tower are ideal for experienced climbers, with Durrance, Bon Homme Variation, and El Cracko Diablo all rated 5.7 or higher. For something seriously demanding, try your grip on Mr. Clean, which is rated 5.11a due to thin footholds and challenging finger jams. New to the sport? Take a look at Devils Tower Climbing Guides to help you get started, as they've been climbing in the area for over two decades.
There are plenty of modest hotels and lodges surrounding Devils Tower, but consider staying at a campsite to feel truly connected to this sacred land. The Belle Fourche River Campground is a solid choice, with 45 campsites and drinking water available on-site. There's also the Devils Tower/Black Hills KOA Journey with a few more amenities and the unique Devils Tower Tipi Camping a few minutes south on Highway 24. Both are great options if you're looking for something beyond the traditional camping experience.