America's First National Monument Is A Natural Wonder In Wyoming Offering Endless Outdoor Recreation

Soaring nearly 1,300 feet above the bubbling Belle Fourche River, Devils Tower strikes an imposing figure. You'll get incredible views of the monument regardless of which direction you're driving, and you'll find plenty of pullovers if you want to snap a few distant photos before setting foot on its many trails. In fact, images from far away often look more dramatic as they show off the true size of the butte in relation to its flat surroundings.

Much like a western national park that's perfect for outdoor adventure, you'll find tons of great hiking trails at Devils Tower. Once you're ready to hit the dirt, Devil's Tower Trail is among the first you should explore. The nearly 2-mile loop encircles the butte — giving you 360-degree views of all its columnar jointing. It's a relatively easy hike, climbing less than 200 feet for the duration, though it can be quite popular during peak hours. Red Beds Loop Trail is similar, though it extends a bit further and lets you hike nearly 3 miles around the natural wonder.

If you're really trying to beat the crowds, Joyner Ridge Trail might be a better option. Instead of taking you around Devils Tower, this route meanders along a ridge to the north for distant views of the landmark. If you happen to visit at night, this is an excellent spot for stargazing, thanks to its remote nature and unobstructed vistas.