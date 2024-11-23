Wyoming's Underrated Geological Wonder Of A State Park Is A Canyon Marvel
Sinks Canyon is one of the many state parks in Wyoming overshadowed by Yellowstone, while offering its own incredible adventures. Located 7 miles south of the city of Lander, near the Wind River Mountains, the park offers nature enthusiasts a variety of outdoor activities and adventures. It is named after a geological wonder: A limestone cavern called the Sinks. Here, the Popo Agie River vanishes into the cave and then reemerges further downstream into a spring called the Rise.
Both the Sinks and the Rise have become the most popular attractions in the park. Schools of brown trout at the Rise can be fed by visitors (but not fished!), making for a fun experience with wildlife. Other species like moose, elk, big-horn sheep, mule deer, and even raptors can also be seen roaming the state park. Travelers on TripAdvisor have eagerly pointed out that the Sinks "is one of the best stops in the Lander area."
There's more to do than just hiking at Sinks Canyon
Rock climbing, caving, camping, and even snowmobile and ATV tracks make Sinks Canyon State Park one of the best parks for people who prefer alternatives to hiking. Bighorn dolomite's outcrop and the many other climbing courses at the park make it a favorite for rock climbers worldwide, as it is simply one of the best places for rock climbing in America.
As for caving, the Sinks is not the only cavern open for exploration. Guests to the park can engage in a tour of Boulder Choke Cave from mid-August to mid-April and learn about the canyon's history. Each tour to the multi-leveled cave can be tailored to suit visitors' particular needs.
Camping is another favorite of Sinks Canyon's visitors. The park has 24 campsites at the Popo Agie area and four more at Sawmill, where campers will be able to gaze out at the river and the starry night sky. These spots get crowded during the summer months, as such, the park operates on a first-come-first-serve-basis. Picnicking, fishing (except at the Rise), hunting, and, of course, hiking add to the catalog of things to do at Sinks Canyon.
A luxurious stay near the canyon and more to see in Wyoming
Camping is certainly not everyone's cup of tea. Thankfully, with the park located so close to the city of Lander, travelers have several options to unwind after a day of nature exploration. There are several hotels close to the park, with the nearby Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel —located only 9 miles from the canyon — as a popular choice that offers varying accommodations.
The Eastern Shoshone Tribe of the Wind River Reservation established this hotel in 2007. At first, Shoshone Rose operated only as a casino, but as of 2016 it reopened its doors boasting 60 rooms, EV charging stations, RV Parking, and a full dining service. Now considered a top destination for gaming and dining in Wyoming, travelers on Google Reviews mention "loving everything about their stay" at Shoshone Rose.
The city of Lander also boasts myriad recreational activities, including year-round festivals and events, including a gathering for rock climbers. Nearby Atlantic City and South Pass City are also great historic places to visit. Finally, just an hour and a half from Lander, in the town of Thermopolis, these world famous hot water springs offer more of a family-friendly vacation for those traveling further into Wyoming.