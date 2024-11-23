Wyoming's Underrated Geological Wonder Of A State Park Is A Canyon Marvel

Rock climbing, caving, camping, and even snowmobile and ATV tracks make Sinks Canyon State Park one of the best parks for people who prefer alternatives to hiking. Bighorn dolomite's outcrop and the many other climbing courses at the park make it a favorite for rock climbers worldwide, as it is simply one of the best places for rock climbing in America.

Advertisement

As for caving, the Sinks is not the only cavern open for exploration. Guests to the park can engage in a tour of Boulder Choke Cave from mid-August to mid-April and learn about the canyon's history. Each tour to the multi-leveled cave can be tailored to suit visitors' particular needs.

Camping is another favorite of Sinks Canyon's visitors. The park has 24 campsites at the Popo Agie area and four more at Sawmill, where campers will be able to gaze out at the river and the starry night sky. These spots get crowded during the summer months, as such, the park operates on a first-come-first-serve-basis. Picnicking, fishing (except at the Rise), hunting, and, of course, hiking add to the catalog of things to do at Sinks Canyon.

Advertisement