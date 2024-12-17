The Best Seats To Reserve On A Flight, According To A Flight Attendant
Picking a plane seat often comes down to personal preference. Window seats are ideal for those cranking out work or pretending to ignore seatmates, while seats at the back usually tempt passengers who want the most space for themselves and are looking to stretch out without too much guilt. Meanwhile, front-row economy seats are often a splurge for travelers prone to motion sickness. But if you really want to maximize your flying experience, take a tip from the experts: Flight attendants. They've got their own recommendation for the best seats, and no, it's not where you think.
Apparently, the sweet spot is near the galley. It's not the quietest corner, but it has perks — mainly, easier access to crew attention. Flight attendant Shreyas Parikh laid it out on Quora: "During online check in, understand the aircraft layout and select your seats accordingly. Bulkhead seats will usually have an infant and can be noisy. Seats near toilet can be noisy or even smelly. The best seats are closer to the galley where the flight attendant can give you maximum attention."
Annie Kingston, another flight attendant, shared why this works. "We like to avoid responding to call bells from the front of the plane because answering one means potentially flaunting whatever item the passenger has requested to everyone else along the way," they told Oyster, noting that since there might not be enough supplies for everyone, this can cause issues. "For passengers sitting near the back of the plane, however, it's much easier to slip in that second mini bottle of wine." So, while everyone's fighting over window versus aisle, consider the strategic galley-adjacent seat. It might not come with free upgrades, but you might just end up with a second pour of wine — no call bell required.
Nervous flier? There are seats best suited for you, too
If your in-flight goal isn't extra TLC from the crew but simply surviving the trip without having a meltdown, flight attendants have your back — literally. According to pros on the r/flightattendants sub-Reddit, nervous flyers and those who feel claustrophobic should head straight to the back of the plane. One user broke it down: "Sit as far back as possible. It's close to the bathrooms and you won't need to pass so many people when you get up." Bonus tip? Don't hesitate to let the crew know you're feeling jittery. "Also, if you get nervous or need some distraction please don't hesitate to get up and talk to the flight attendants," they added. "As a fellow FA, I love when pax come and talk to me and it's not a burden at all. I even give them extra snacks. I know it doesn't solve everything but it can help distract your mind a little."
Another flight attendant chimed in with a slightly different strategy: Go for a window seat at the very back, primarily because no one will bother you there. "You wont have to walk down the aisle and wait in a line, no one kicking the back of your seat, and if you get up you wont be in the FAs way nearly as much," they explained. "You will also avoid the hectic deplaning process and you can take your time getting out because no one else is pressuring you from behind." If turbulence gets your heart racing or cramped spaces leave you uneasy, head to the back, snag a window seat, and give the crew a heads-up about your nerves. You might just walk away with some bonus snacks — and a calmer flight experience.