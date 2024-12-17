The Best Seats To Reserve On A Flight, According To A Flight Attendant

Picking a plane seat often comes down to personal preference. Window seats are ideal for those cranking out work or pretending to ignore seatmates, while seats at the back usually tempt passengers who want the most space for themselves and are looking to stretch out without too much guilt. Meanwhile, front-row economy seats are often a splurge for travelers prone to motion sickness. But if you really want to maximize your flying experience, take a tip from the experts: Flight attendants. They've got their own recommendation for the best seats, and no, it's not where you think.

Apparently, the sweet spot is near the galley. It's not the quietest corner, but it has perks — mainly, easier access to crew attention. Flight attendant Shreyas Parikh laid it out on Quora: "During online check in, understand the aircraft layout and select your seats accordingly. Bulkhead seats will usually have an infant and can be noisy. Seats near toilet can be noisy or even smelly. The best seats are closer to the galley where the flight attendant can give you maximum attention."

Annie Kingston, another flight attendant, shared why this works. "We like to avoid responding to call bells from the front of the plane because answering one means potentially flaunting whatever item the passenger has requested to everyone else along the way," they told Oyster, noting that since there might not be enough supplies for everyone, this can cause issues. "For passengers sitting near the back of the plane, however, it's much easier to slip in that second mini bottle of wine." So, while everyone's fighting over window versus aisle, consider the strategic galley-adjacent seat. It might not come with free upgrades, but you might just end up with a second pour of wine — no call bell required.