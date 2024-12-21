Pass By A Stunning Sandstone Gorge And Endless Canals On This Scenic New York Byway
If you want to see lush green mountains and rippling blue water through your windshield, you may want to take a road trip through upstate New York. Far from the chaos of New York City, the Lakes to Locks Passage All-American Road of New York State winds along the connected waterway through the Adirondack Mountains, past secret little lake towns, almost to the Canadian border. If you want to, you can do this trip in one day. The entire route takes less than four hours to drive if you do decide to go nonstop, but there are little towns, historic sites, and one staggering gorge along the way that are well-worth parking and stretching your legs to get a look at on your road trip.
Whether you're interested in hiking or history, the Lakes to Locks Passage has a lot to offer. This is one of the top rated scenic drives in the state of New York, winning the 2024 Byway Award for Visitor Experience — and as you drive through the forests and admire the mountain views, it's easy to see why. If you want to look deeper than the stellar views, along the way, you can learn the history of the region, and its role in the American Revolution.
Places to visit along the Lakes to Locks Passage All-American Road
One of the most exciting spots to visit along Lakes to Locks Passage is a hidden outdoor adventure known as the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks: Ausable Chasm. This deep sandstone gorge was forged by the powerful Ausable River, which still rushes through the canyon. Whether you're a hiker ready to traverse the cable bridges that criss-cross the chasm or an experienced rock climber prepared to scale up the sheer rock walls, there are adventures waiting for you at Ausable Chasm — and everyone can appreciate its towering waterfalls.
Along the way, you may also want to stop at some of the historic sites along Lakes to Locks Passage. You can check out Saratoga National Historic Park, where you can see the site of the Battle of Saratoga: the first British surrender of the Revolutionary War. This route also takes you near to Fort Ticonderoga [pictured], where you can feel how it might have felt to be there during the famous turning point battle. On a daily basis, you can see (and hear) what it was like when the weapons they used were fired. On special occasions, you can even see battle reenactments, so you might want to keep an eye on the fort's website and time your trip accordingly.
Plan your upstate New York road trip
Exactly how long you should plan to take on this trip depends on how long you're going to drive each day and how many stops you want to make along the way. While it is possible to drive for four hours straight taking in the views, you probably will want to break it up into two days– maybe more if you want to spend your afternoons hiking. This is a perfect road trip to take in the summer, but it can be lovely in spring, when the snow has melted, or fall, when the leaves have just started to change.
Because this is an All-American Road, you can go to the National Scenic Byway Foundation for maps and detailed driving directions for each stop along the way. If you decide to hike in the Adirondack Mountains, remember to check the elevation gain on your trip and plan your clothing and packing accordingly. It can be significantly snowier higher up on the mountains. As you load up the car, don't forget to check out our clever packing hacks for your next road trip — even though this is a relatively short trip through upstate New York, you don't want to get two hours into your drive only to discover you're missing something fundamental.