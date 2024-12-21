Pass By A Stunning Sandstone Gorge And Endless Canals On This Scenic New York Byway

If you want to see lush green mountains and rippling blue water through your windshield, you may want to take a road trip through upstate New York. Far from the chaos of New York City, the Lakes to Locks Passage All-American Road of New York State winds along the connected waterway through the Adirondack Mountains, past secret little lake towns, almost to the Canadian border. If you want to, you can do this trip in one day. The entire route takes less than four hours to drive if you do decide to go nonstop, but there are little towns, historic sites, and one staggering gorge along the way that are well-worth parking and stretching your legs to get a look at on your road trip.

Whether you're interested in hiking or history, the Lakes to Locks Passage has a lot to offer. This is one of the top rated scenic drives in the state of New York, winning the 2024 Byway Award for Visitor Experience — and as you drive through the forests and admire the mountain views, it's easy to see why. If you want to look deeper than the stellar views, along the way, you can learn the history of the region, and its role in the American Revolution.