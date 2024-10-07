Experience New York's Famous Adirondack Mountains At A Secret Little Lake Town Locals Love
Travelers searching for overlooked small towns in New York to explore need to know about the charming hamlet of Blue Mountain Lake. Located within the Adirondack Mountain region and tucked between wilderness areas like Hoffman Notch and Moose River Plains Wild Forest, this small town welcomes visitors seeking a serene getaway.
Beloved for its incredible scenery and a laidback vibe that will make you feel like a local, Blue Mountain Lake is one of the best places to unwind in upstate New York. With cool springs and hot summers that encourage visitors to get outdoors, frosty winters perfect for winter sports, and falls full of stunning foliage, this destination has year-round appeal. While some businesses close come winter and busy summers require reservations made months in advance, Blue Mountain Lake's beauty makes it worth the trip. Discover the region's best sights, attractions, and lodging options with this guide to Blue Mountain Lake, New York.
Where to go and what to see in Blue Mountain Lake
Just over an hour south of scenic Lake Placid, Blue Mountain Lake offers an enticing mix of wild landscapes and fascinating attractions. Catch some of the region's best views on a hike or boat tour. Experience one of the most popular local hikes on Castle Rock Trail, where hikers are rewarded with awe-inspiring views of Blue Mountain Lake.
For a closer look at Blue Mountain Lake's majesty, join a cruise hosted by Blue Mountain Lake Boat Livery. From May 26 to October 15, visitors can book a two-hour cruise that explores Blue Mountain, Eagle, and Utowana lakes. The tour charges $25 for adults and $22 for kids. Travelers can book private charters and off-season reservations by emailing the company.
Other Blue Mountain Lake attractions include the one-of-a-kind Adirondack Experience. Once known as the Adirondack Museum, this local landmark connects visitors to the history of Adirondack Park. The Adirondack Experience stays open seven days a week from May 24 to October 14 and charges $21 for adults and $12 for kids 5-17. It is free for children under five. At the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, travelers can learn more about the region's culture through art exhibits and workshops. This free-to-visit spot's hours vary depending on season, so make sure to check the website before you go.
Best Blue Mountain Lake resorts, camping, and cabins
Whether you want to spend your Blue Mountain Lake vacation relaxing in a cabin, tent, cottage, or inn, there's a cozy spot waiting for you. While you'll want to book several months in advance for summer stays, competition for coveted reservations dies down between October and May. Visitors hoping to stay in a cute, rustic lodge or cabin will enjoy accommodations at spots like The Hedges or Steamboat Landing. For an adorable cottage overlooking the water, check out Prospect Point Cottages. From June to October, Blue Mountain Lake visitors can book a stay at Hemlock Hall, a historic resort on the lake. Campers can head to nearby Lake Durant and book a campsite in the Lake Durant Campground.
Note that many of these accommodation options close during winter months. That said, travelers hoping to explore Blue Mountain Lake during colder months do have options. In the winter, peruse Airbnb to stay at a cabin or home in the area. Before booking, check out this tip to save money on an Airbnb stay.