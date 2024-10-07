Experience New York's Famous Adirondack Mountains At A Secret Little Lake Town Locals Love

Just over an hour south of scenic Lake Placid, Blue Mountain Lake offers an enticing mix of wild landscapes and fascinating attractions. Catch some of the region's best views on a hike or boat tour. Experience one of the most popular local hikes on Castle Rock Trail, where hikers are rewarded with awe-inspiring views of Blue Mountain Lake.

For a closer look at Blue Mountain Lake's majesty, join a cruise hosted by Blue Mountain Lake Boat Livery. From May 26 to October 15, visitors can book a two-hour cruise that explores Blue Mountain, Eagle, and Utowana lakes. The tour charges $25 for adults and $22 for kids. Travelers can book private charters and off-season reservations by emailing the company.

Other Blue Mountain Lake attractions include the one-of-a-kind Adirondack Experience. Once known as the Adirondack Museum, this local landmark connects visitors to the history of Adirondack Park. The Adirondack Experience stays open seven days a week from May 24 to October 14 and charges $21 for adults and $12 for kids 5-17. It is free for children under five. At the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, travelers can learn more about the region's culture through art exhibits and workshops. This free-to-visit spot's hours vary depending on season, so make sure to check the website before you go.

