A Bulgarian Attraction Holds One Of The World's Most Impressive Monuments From The Soviet Era

Giving off the image of a flying saucer crash landed in the desolate central Bulgarian mountains, the Buzludzha Monument is a ramshackle remnant of the Soviet Union. Still grandiose, imposing, and characteristically brutalist, the monument stands testament to the country's turbulent socialist era. It's built on the site of an 1868 battle fought against the Turks, where the founder of Bulgaria's first socialist political movement held a meeting to discuss the country's leftward progression at the end of the 19th century. The monument's historic foundations and striking Soviet architecture make it a worthy spot to visit for those intrigued by eastern Europe's political past.

Given its remote location, reaching the peak can be a little long-winded. The easiest way to travel is by car, with the journey taking just over three hours from underrated Sofia, one of Europe's most budget-friendly capital cities. By bus or train, you're more likely to catch a passing glance on the eastward route, as there are no buses traveling directly to the monument. Plan carefully around the weather. Bulgarian winters can be extreme, and the monument's mountaintop position places it right in the way of the winter bluster. One of Europe's most dangerous countries to drive in, the seasonal slick exacerbates the issues with the roads. The north road is buried deep under snow through the season, but the south road provides access year-round.