A Bulgarian Attraction Holds One Of The World's Most Impressive Monuments From The Soviet Era
Giving off the image of a flying saucer crash landed in the desolate central Bulgarian mountains, the Buzludzha Monument is a ramshackle remnant of the Soviet Union. Still grandiose, imposing, and characteristically brutalist, the monument stands testament to the country's turbulent socialist era. It's built on the site of an 1868 battle fought against the Turks, where the founder of Bulgaria's first socialist political movement held a meeting to discuss the country's leftward progression at the end of the 19th century. The monument's historic foundations and striking Soviet architecture make it a worthy spot to visit for those intrigued by eastern Europe's political past.
Given its remote location, reaching the peak can be a little long-winded. The easiest way to travel is by car, with the journey taking just over three hours from underrated Sofia, one of Europe's most budget-friendly capital cities. By bus or train, you're more likely to catch a passing glance on the eastward route, as there are no buses traveling directly to the monument. Plan carefully around the weather. Bulgarian winters can be extreme, and the monument's mountaintop position places it right in the way of the winter bluster. One of Europe's most dangerous countries to drive in, the seasonal slick exacerbates the issues with the roads. The north road is buried deep under snow through the season, but the south road provides access year-round.
What to expect when visiting the Buzludzha Monument
Perched 4,700 feet up the mountain, Buzludzha hides in the Bulgarian mountains near ancient Thracian tombs and adorned Orthodox churches. Situating the monument above the rest of the country, the Soviet Union attempted to assert their presence at the top of the pile. Now, the abandoned building withers in the Bulgarian winters as little more than a sideshow for passing travelers. But, it's worth preserving. Like many Soviet structures, the distinct, brutalist architecture tells the tales of a transitional century in European history.
Its meticulously mosaicked walls painted the story of Bulgarian Communist Party in its early days and are reminiscent of the glorious Moscow underground system. Stand today beneath the crumbling, cylindrical ceiling that's oriented around a vast hammer and sickle. There's a tall tower topped with a shattered red star jutting from its roof. The interior is currently closed to tourists on the basis of safety concerns, but the impressive exterior still bears the mark of Soviet domination over the mountains. It's a vestige of a fallen empire.
Explore communist history and brutalist Soviet-era architecture in Bulgaria
Beyond the Buzludzha Monument, Bulgaria's relationship with the Soviet Union left a stamp all over the country. Under the control of the Bulgarian Communist Party, a close ally of the U.S.S.R. from 1945 to 1989, the nation was heavily influenced by the Russians.
Head eastwards to the country's Black Sea shores — dodging the Sunny Beach, a destination to skip when booking a European beach vacation – and visit the looming statues guarding the Monument of the Bulgarian-Soviet Friendship in Varna. See the gold-domed Pantheon of National Revival Heroes, a Soviet-style monument to the heroes of communist Bulgaria built on the site of a demolished church on the Romanian border. To the west, you can also see the Mother Bulgaria Pantheon, a terracotta-toned pyramid structure. Or, visit the heaviest communist monument on earth in Shumen: The Bulgarian State Monument features giant carvings of the country's founders and first leaders.
If you prefer to stick to the city, roam the halls of the former headquarters of the Bulgarian Communist Party (called the Party House). Round out the trip by exploring the National Palace of Culture and the adjacent Memorial to the Victims of the Communist Regime.