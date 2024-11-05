Europe's Most Dangerous Country To Drive In Is Also One Of Its Most Beautiful

Romania is home to spooky castles, rugged mountains, immense Communist architecture — and some of the most dangerous roads in all of Europe. In 2023, the European Road Safety Observatory established that Romania had the second most dangerous roads on the continent, with 81 deaths per one million residents. The institution found Bulgaria's roads to be marginally worse, with 82 deaths per one million residents. For context, the European average is 46 deaths per one million residents.

Romanian roads can indeed feel unsafe. We traveled from Bucharest to Brasov, Sibiu, and the Transfagarasan highway and found many potholes, stray dogs, and tailgating drivers who were seemingly inches behind us while driving on winding, mountainous roads. Fortunately, the Carpathian Mountains diluted the stress thanks to their wild beauty. The Carpathians are an awesome landscape of dense forests, jagged peaks, and green open valleys, combining the views of Scotland, Scandinavia, and the Alps with Romanian ruggedness.

Romania is a developing country, and you see this in the ramshackle villages found up amongst the misty peaks. Rural European life is rarely this wild and lacking in infrastructure and health and safety. We drove past a horse-drawn cart with no lights — it was after 10 p.m. — and we later got lost in a gypsy village and happened upon a tree full of chickens. It's dangerous on occasion, but also raw, curious, and beautiful.

