Whitewater Raft, Hike Tropical Jungles, And Eat Local Chocolate At Honduras' Prettiest National Park

Visiting a city can certainly offer you plenty of adventures, but some travelers like to get out into the wilderness and see what planet Earth has to offer. Around the world, tourists flock to some of the wildest and most beautiful national parks that any country has to offer. And if you love the Caribbean and Central America, one of the best places to visit has to be Honduras — specifically Pico Bonito National Park. Frankly, it's all in the name. "Pico bonito" means "beautiful peak" in Spanish, and it certainly has loads of beauty (as well as adventure) to offer travelers who love to get out into the great outdoors.

Pico Bonito National Park is located near the city of La Ceiba, Honduras, and its one of the largest and most popular parks in the country. The mountain peaks in this park can be seen for many miles, even as far as Roatán, Honduras, an island off the coast of the mainland. One of the best ways to reach La Ceiba and Pico Bonito National Park is to actually fly to Roatán from any city that offers a direct flight and then take another flight or ferry to the mainland. There are many hotels and accommodations in La Ceiba and further in the park, so you can choose which one suits your travel style and budget. There is a fee to enter the park itself and apparently, the price has gone up to around $15 USD per person (plus a $25 fee per group for a guide) but it's best to plan on spending more just in case prices go up again. But once you're there, you'll find tons of trails, opportunities to see wildlife and beautiful waterfalls, and even some relaxing spots to become one with nature.