A City In Idaho Called The 'Center Of The Universe' Offers An Uncrowded Getaway To Shop, Ski, And Dine

Though Wallace is a small town, it's big on charm. Look no further than its shopping and dining options for proof. North Idaho Trading Co. in downtown Wallace is a perennial favorite — often called the "Weirdest Little Shop in the Northwest," it's the perfect match for the "Center of the Universe." Beyond its front door, you'll discover everything from antiques and taxidermy to neon signs and records. The oddest of all? A 6-foot-tall mummified mermaid.

If that's a bit too weird, Past-Present Shoppe might be a better fit. This is a more traditional antique store featuring a wide assortment of knickknacks in a gorgeous (and historic) building. Just a few steps away is Johnson's Gems, Jewelry, and Rare Collectibles — picking up a souvenir here is a great way to pay homage to Wallace's mining past. Much like another Idaho town deep in the mountains, Wallace's history is inextricably linked to mining, and a gemstone or geode makes for a great way to remember your trip.

Wallace is loaded with restaurants serving up good grub, but Blackboard Café is among the most popular choices. The establishment offers mouthwatering burgers and sandwiches, along with an assortment of other dishes like pasta, salad, and small shareable appetizers. Want something that feels more like a Wild West saloon? 1313 Club cooks a range of American comfort food that's perfect after a day of exploring, while the nearby Wallace Brewing Company is a delicious microbrewery with a selection of award-winning beers.