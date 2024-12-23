A City In Idaho Called The 'Center Of The Universe' Offers An Uncrowded Getaway To Shop, Ski, And Dine
It might be hard to believe, but a small town in northern Idaho is the "Center of the Universe" — at least, that's what its Mayor, Ron Garitone, declared back in 2004. And until someone can prove otherwise, Wallace will continue to carry the moniker. It's a quirky claim for a quirky town, and visitors to this charming mountain destination will find its streets overflowing with character. From an eclectic mix of shops and restaurants to incredible ski slopes and hiking trails, Wallace is a strange little town with neverending appeal.
Located about 45 minutes from the popular Coeur d'Alene, Wallace lacks the luxury resorts and lakefront views of its neighbor. Instead, the town of 1,000 is a serene retreat with an individualist flair. It has deep ties to the mining industry, with over a billion ounces of silver harvested from its landscape since the 19th century. Today, the entire town of Wallace is listed on the National Historic Register, and you'll feel as though you've stepped into a time capsule while strolling its streets. There's nowhere else quite like Wallace, and it's an excellent alternative to well-known destinations like Idaho's majestic yet bustling Yellowstone National Park.
Quirky dining and shopping in Wallace
Though Wallace is a small town, it's big on charm. Look no further than its shopping and dining options for proof. North Idaho Trading Co. in downtown Wallace is a perennial favorite — often called the "Weirdest Little Shop in the Northwest," it's the perfect match for the "Center of the Universe." Beyond its front door, you'll discover everything from antiques and taxidermy to neon signs and records. The oddest of all? A 6-foot-tall mummified mermaid.
If that's a bit too weird, Past-Present Shoppe might be a better fit. This is a more traditional antique store featuring a wide assortment of knickknacks in a gorgeous (and historic) building. Just a few steps away is Johnson's Gems, Jewelry, and Rare Collectibles — picking up a souvenir here is a great way to pay homage to Wallace's mining past. Much like another Idaho town deep in the mountains, Wallace's history is inextricably linked to mining, and a gemstone or geode makes for a great way to remember your trip.
Wallace is loaded with restaurants serving up good grub, but Blackboard Café is among the most popular choices. The establishment offers mouthwatering burgers and sandwiches, along with an assortment of other dishes like pasta, salad, and small shareable appetizers. Want something that feels more like a Wild West saloon? 1313 Club cooks a range of American comfort food that's perfect after a day of exploring, while the nearby Wallace Brewing Company is a delicious microbrewery with a selection of award-winning beers.
Hike and ski near the 'Center of the Universe'
Visiting Wallace in the winter is an excellent choice for skiers, as you'll have easy access to Lookout Pass Ski & Recreation Area. Positioned just north of the Montana border, it's a quick 15-minute drive from town. The mountain features runs for all skill levels and is a great way for anyone to spend their time in the Bitterroot Range. Ski rentals and lessons are also offered if you're new to the sport.
Another option for skiing is Silver Mountain Resort, located 15 minutes west of Wallace. Here, you'll have seven lifts and over 1,600 acres to explore! You can even go snow tubing down its dedicated four-lane snow tubing park. Visit in the summer, and the resort turns into a mountain bike mecca — check out its visitor guide that's designed to help newcomers gear up for its singletrack. For a third skiing option a bit farther away, you'll find one of the best family-friendly ski spots in Idaho north of Coeur d'Alene.
Aside from skiing and biking, there are plenty of notable hiking trails around Wallace. A popular choice is the Pulaski Tunnel Trail just south of town. It's just 3.7 miles long but climbs over 700 feet as it takes you to an overlook near Nicholson Mine. The trail follows the same route used by Forest Ranger Edward Pulaski to save his crew during the 1910 fires, which raged through the mountains due to an extremely dry season.