One Of The Best Family-Friendly Ski Spots In The Northwest Is A Massive Idaho Panhandle Resort

Idaho may not yet be a huge global tourist hotspot, but its wild, natural beauty should put it on your list of places to visit. This state is a nature-lovers paradise, containing serene lakes, waterfalls, volcanoes, hot springs, and canyons to explore. It is also full of idyllic mountain towns, like the picturesque Coeur d'Alene, where you can hit the beach and the slopes in the same day, and Island Park, the most underrated gateway to Yellowstone. While the southwest region of the state generally sees more tourists, the panhandle in Northern Idaho should certainly not be written off. Its pristine forested parks, clear rivers, and dramatic mountain ranges offer ample opportunities for adventurers to hike, camp, fish, and bike in the summer months. In the winter, these same ranges turn into a snowy playground with excellent powder and spectacular views.

One exceptional Idaho Panhandle gem that is thankfully still an under-the-radar ski destination is Schweitzer Mountain Resort. Nestled in the Selkirk range, the mountain and the creek below it were named for a mysterious, reclusive hermit who was the source of many strange local occurrences (including the disappearance of the town's pets) in the 1890s. Bizarre origin story aside, Schweitzer Mountain is now the site of the largest ski resort in Idaho. With 92 designated trails ranging from beginner to expert, it provides 2,900 acres to play on and 4,350 acres of backcountry terrain. There are also glade tree runs, two open bowls, and 20 miles of groomed Nordic ski trails, so skiers and riders of all ability levels will be able to enjoy their time here.