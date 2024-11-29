One Of The Best Family-Friendly Ski Spots In The Northwest Is A Massive Idaho Panhandle Resort
Idaho may not yet be a huge global tourist hotspot, but its wild, natural beauty should put it on your list of places to visit. This state is a nature-lovers paradise, containing serene lakes, waterfalls, volcanoes, hot springs, and canyons to explore. It is also full of idyllic mountain towns, like the picturesque Coeur d'Alene, where you can hit the beach and the slopes in the same day, and Island Park, the most underrated gateway to Yellowstone. While the southwest region of the state generally sees more tourists, the panhandle in Northern Idaho should certainly not be written off. Its pristine forested parks, clear rivers, and dramatic mountain ranges offer ample opportunities for adventurers to hike, camp, fish, and bike in the summer months. In the winter, these same ranges turn into a snowy playground with excellent powder and spectacular views.
One exceptional Idaho Panhandle gem that is thankfully still an under-the-radar ski destination is Schweitzer Mountain Resort. Nestled in the Selkirk range, the mountain and the creek below it were named for a mysterious, reclusive hermit who was the source of many strange local occurrences (including the disappearance of the town's pets) in the 1890s. Bizarre origin story aside, Schweitzer Mountain is now the site of the largest ski resort in Idaho. With 92 designated trails ranging from beginner to expert, it provides 2,900 acres to play on and 4,350 acres of backcountry terrain. There are also glade tree runs, two open bowls, and 20 miles of groomed Nordic ski trails, so skiers and riders of all ability levels will be able to enjoy their time here.
Fun for the whole family at Schweitzer Mountain Resort
There's a reason why Schweitzer has a well-earned reputation as the Pacific Northwest's best family-friendly resort. Children and beginning adult skiers should still find plenty of terrain to enjoy, as about 10% of the runs are classified as beginner and 40% are intermediate. Many previous guests comment that they are easier than in other resorts. Additionally, the resort offers a Kids Ski Free Week for children aged 17 and under during specified weeks in winter. Snow sports can be expensive, especially for large families, so taking advantage of these promotions can make your alpine adventure much more affordable. One visitor commented in OnTheSnow, "With the short lines, variety of terrain, and deep snow, hardcore ski-bums will find a bargain here!"
Adventurous families should head to the Stomping Grounds, Schweitzer's largest terrain park, with their mini-pros to work on jumps, tricks, and flips. You'll have rails and a wide variety of terrain to practice on and keep yourselves entertained. Powder hounds who want to glide through untouched snow can book a guided snowcat skiing excursion for a group of up to 12.
Family members who don't ski or snowboard won't feel left out at this resort. There are three different snowshoe hikes available, which will take you through stunning old-growth forests — you'll even catch a sunset if you choose the Moonlight Hike. Not in the mood for a challenging workout? You can purchase a passenger ticket and take a ride up the chairlift, enjoying scenic views of the mountain ranges at the summit before warming up with lunch and a hot beverage at the Sky House.
Planning your visit to Schweitzer Mountain Resort
Depending on weather conditions, the resort opens in late November and closes in early April during the winter. The regular hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., although twilight skiing is offered some days from 3 to 7 p.m. On these evenings, enjoy the beauty of the clear night sky and less-crowded slopes; a portion of the ticket sales goes to a community-based nonprofit that supports youth access to outdoor recreation. On both Tripadvisor and OnTheSnow, a recurring complaint was the lack of parking during the busier days. Arrive early if you're visiting on a holiday or weekend, or come mid-week when there are fewer people.
If you're planning a multi-day stay, there are ample lodging options. From luxurious mountain homes to ski-in, ski-out lodges a few feet from the lifts, you'll have plenty of places to choose from for your cozy home base. If you'd prefer to stay in the city center, downtown Sandpoint is just about 12 miles away. There, you'll find a variety of accommodations to suit your needs, including fancy hotel suites, lakefront bungalows, and rustic cabins. You could also find a place on the shores of Lake Pend Oreille (a thriving getaway destination surrounded by the Idaho Panhandle National Forest) for a serene experience in nature with incredible views.
In between runs, you'll need to refuel, and there are several restaurants and cafés to sate your appetite. For kid-friendly meals and lots of grab-and-go snacks, head to Lakeview Café. Down an espresso at Mojo Coyote Café, stock up on artisanal specialties like farm-fresh cheeses and meats at Gourmandie, or enjoy hearty regional cuisine from Chimney Rock Grill. When you're done, strap on your gear and get ready for more fun on the slopes.