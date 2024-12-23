The Uncrowded National Park In South Carolina Hiding One Of The World's Tallest Tree Canopies
South Carolina is a great travel destination, especially for those who want to explore the European architecture and southern charm of Charleston or relax in the sun on Myrtle Beach. However, what you may not know about the Palmetto State is that it contains one of the best U.S. national parks to avoid the crowds and see lots of wildlife – Congaree. In fact, Congaree is the seventh-smallest national park in America and the 13th least-visited. The reason for this might be because Congaree is not one of those parks that you can drive through and spot large wildlife like buffalo and bears. Here, you have to get out and explore on foot or via kayak; however, along the way you will see rare birds, frogs, snakes, insects, alligators, and even otters.
But what makes Congaree National Park special is its beautiful old-growth hardwood forest that is home to some of the tallest trees on the Eastern Seaboard and one of the highest canopies in the world. On top of this, the forest in Congaree grows directly out of the reflective surface of the Congaree and Wateree floodplain, creating a picturesque scene of giant trees growing in still water. Walking through Congaree will make you feel like you have ventured back in time to a rare ecosystem that once covered the South but is almost nonexistent today. Plus, as one reviewer on Tripadvisor explained, the park is "very peaceful, interesting, informative, and relaxing. Not the hordes of shutter-bugging visitors afflicting so many other parks. You can really step back, take a breath and enjoy." So, let's dive into how to best enjoy this underrated national park.
What to do at Congaree National Park
One of the best ways to explore Congaree is on foot. This park has multiple trails rated easy to moderate that will take visitors on a journey through the forest. The most popular trail is the Boardwalk Loop, which follows a 2.3-mile circle on a raised wooden path around the flooded forest with a few benches and overlooks along the way. For those looking for a longer hike, you can try the just-under-5-mile Weston Lake Loop, which is rated as moderate and starts out on a boardwalk over water and then switches to a dirt path through the forest.
If you enjoy paddling, then you can also kayak or canoe around Congaree National Park, depending on the water levels and the season. The Cedar Creek Trail is a marked 6.6-mile kayak and canoe path that takes travelers through some of the most beautiful areas of the park and allows you to take in wildlife like owls, snakes, birds, and insects. You can either bring your own boat or rent one from an outdoor center near Columbia, South Carolina. You can also book a boating tour of the national park through a local company which will provide guides, life jackets, and boat drop off and pick up.
Lastly, if you want to have a bucket-list national park experience, then you can try to visit Congaree during the synchronous firefly display. This natural phenomenon involves the native fireflies of Congaree blinking all at once in a synchronized light show. The fireflies put on this performance every year for around two weeks from mid-May to mid-June in the evening in the hopes of finding a mate. Viewing the display does require prior reservations.
How to get to Congaree and what to do nearby
Located in the midlands of South Carolina, the closest major city to Congaree National Park is Columbia, which has a regional airport and is around a 30-minute drive away. Columbia is also a great home base as it is full of hotels, outdoor sporting stores, and tour companies. It is also host to plenty of great restaurants serving South Carolina classics like shrimp and grits, oysters, and fried chicken. If you don't mind making the nearly two-hour drive to the national park, then you can also stay in Charleston, home to one of the world's most charming main streets.
Luckily, because it is located so close to Columbia, the capital of South Carolina, there are plenty of things to do near Congaree National Park. If you are interested in history, make sure to stop by the Historic Harriet Barber House, which is only a 10-minute drive from the park and will help you get a glimpse into African American life and culture during the late 1800s and early 1900s. In Columbia, you can also check out the Anne Frank Center, the Columbia Museum of Modern Art, or head to Five Points to peruse the local consignment and second-hand shops for some thrift store gems.