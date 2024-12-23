The Uncrowded National Park In South Carolina Hiding One Of The World's Tallest Tree Canopies

South Carolina is a great travel destination, especially for those who want to explore the European architecture and southern charm of Charleston or relax in the sun on Myrtle Beach. However, what you may not know about the Palmetto State is that it contains one of the best U.S. national parks to avoid the crowds and see lots of wildlife – Congaree. In fact, Congaree is the seventh-smallest national park in America and the 13th least-visited. The reason for this might be because Congaree is not one of those parks that you can drive through and spot large wildlife like buffalo and bears. Here, you have to get out and explore on foot or via kayak; however, along the way you will see rare birds, frogs, snakes, insects, alligators, and even otters.

But what makes Congaree National Park special is its beautiful old-growth hardwood forest that is home to some of the tallest trees on the Eastern Seaboard and one of the highest canopies in the world. On top of this, the forest in Congaree grows directly out of the reflective surface of the Congaree and Wateree floodplain, creating a picturesque scene of giant trees growing in still water. Walking through Congaree will make you feel like you have ventured back in time to a rare ecosystem that once covered the South but is almost nonexistent today. Plus, as one reviewer on Tripadvisor explained, the park is "very peaceful, interesting, informative, and relaxing. Not the hordes of shutter-bugging visitors afflicting so many other parks. You can really step back, take a breath and enjoy." So, let's dive into how to best enjoy this underrated national park.