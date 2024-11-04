The Gorgeous South Carolina City That Blends A Striking European Appearance With Southern Charm
Named after King Charles II of England, it should come as no surprise that the South Carolina town of Charleston is bursting with European flair. First established in 1670, the area was originally known as Charles Town before shortening things up to Charleston in 1783. Much has changed since then, with over 150,000 people calling it home — but one thing that's remained constant is the incredible architecture found throughout its downtown. Charleston is a wholly unique destination, as it deftly merges cobblestone streets and European flair with the southern charm you'd expect to find in any South Carolina city.
There are plenty of ways to spend your time in the Holy City, though most visitors find a walk through downtown and a trip to the many local beaches to be the best use of their vacation. There's truly no wrong way to experience the largest city in South Carolina, and thanks to its many restaurants, beaches, parks, and rivers, you're never far from your next adventure. Charleston has become something of a hotspot for tourism in recent years (nearly eight million people explored the town in 2023), but if you don't mind working around a crowd or love the electricity of a bustling city, you'll be infatuated with this charming southern gem.
Take a stroll through European-inspired downtown Charleston
Downtown Charleston is a melting pot of cultures, as can be evidenced by its wide assortment of architectural styles. A popular starting point for newcomers is White Point Garden, which puts you on the south end of town next to the Battery. Walking north along Battery Street will treat you to not just views of Charleston Harbor but also some of the most magnificent homes in the area. Popular photography stops include the Palmer Home, Julius M. Visanska House, and Edmondston-Alston House, all of which are historic properties and exude European flair.
Venture further north past one of the most charming cobblestone streets in America, Adgers Wharf, and you'll encounter Rainbow Row. These 13 colorful Georgian-style rowhomes date back to 1740 and were originally in a rundown part of town. They were eventually renovated starting in 1931, with their exteriors brightened to make the area more appealing. No one's quite sure as to why owner Dorothy Porcher Legge decided to paint them such vibrant colors — but it has certainly made the street more memorable.
These homes from the 18th and 19th centuries truly are a glimpse back in time. However, their opulence came at the expense of the thousands of slaves who passed through Charleston — markers of the city's dark past can be found throughout downtown, and it's worth taking the time to read these plaques to gain a broader understanding of the South Carolina Lowcountry's history.
Experience south charm at these local Charleston beaches
Downtown Charleston offers plenty to explore, and its warm and inviting people bring plenty of southern charm to its narrow, storied streets. But if you're seeking an experience that's genuinely southern, you'll want to make the short drive to one of the many beaches in Charleston County. Soft sand and blue skies abound at Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island, but it's the hippy haven with free-spirited vibes of Folly Beach that's the most exciting. Here, you'll find around 6 miles of shoreline, along with a charming beach city composed of shacks and souvenir shops.
For something more relaxing, you can venture to the hidden gem of Kiawah Island. This area is technically a private island, but visitors can access the coast through Beachwalker County Park. It's a 27-mile drive from Charleston, but it treats you to 11 miles of beaches and fewer crowds than Folly. A fee is required to enter Beachwalker County Park, though you'll find lifeguards, restrooms, and a seasonal snack bar within its boundaries.
The beaches surrounding Charleston don't offer the same European vibe as downtown, but they make up for it with heaps of southern charm and hospitality. Folly Beach is known for its laidback and friendly vibe, while Kiawah is an upscale resort community that's among the best you'll find in the Lowcountry. Be sure to explore these nearby destinations to see why visitors fall in love with the area's slower pace of life.