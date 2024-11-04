The Gorgeous South Carolina City That Blends A Striking European Appearance With Southern Charm

Named after King Charles II of England, it should come as no surprise that the South Carolina town of Charleston is bursting with European flair. First established in 1670, the area was originally known as Charles Town before shortening things up to Charleston in 1783. Much has changed since then, with over 150,000 people calling it home — but one thing that's remained constant is the incredible architecture found throughout its downtown. Charleston is a wholly unique destination, as it deftly merges cobblestone streets and European flair with the southern charm you'd expect to find in any South Carolina city.

Advertisement

There are plenty of ways to spend your time in the Holy City, though most visitors find a walk through downtown and a trip to the many local beaches to be the best use of their vacation. There's truly no wrong way to experience the largest city in South Carolina, and thanks to its many restaurants, beaches, parks, and rivers, you're never far from your next adventure. Charleston has become something of a hotspot for tourism in recent years (nearly eight million people explored the town in 2023), but if you don't mind working around a crowd or love the electricity of a bustling city, you'll be infatuated with this charming southern gem.