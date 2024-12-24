Explore North Dakota's Badlands In A Secret State Park With Scenic Trails And Cozy Cabins

The Little Missouri River winds all the way through North and South Dakota, Missouri, Montana, and Wyoming, but the most beautiful places to see it are certainly in the Badlands. The harsh canyons and unusual rock formations along its banks can be difficult to explore on foot, but they are extremely beautiful and well worth the visit for anyone up to the challenge. One of the best spots to explore the Badlands is the fascinating Little Missouri State Park, located near Killdeer and around five hours east of the hustle and bustle of Fargo, North Dakota's largest city. This park encompasses more than 6,000 acres along the shores of the river. You certainly can hike the trails here on foot, but many prefer to traverse the landscape on horseback — and the park is specifically set up to accommodate riders and their beloved animals.

There are comfortable cabins and rustic campsites that you can stay in during your trip, taking in the same kinds of breathtaking sunrises and sunsets you might see at South Dakota's Badlands National Park. Be aware, however, that this hidden gem of a park has been impacted by oil drilling for at least a decade. In 2015, the oil company responsible for the wells installed in the Badlands paid to move some of the trails so that visitors don't have to encounter any drilling while they hike or ride. However, visitors to Little Missouri State Park have reported being able to see and hear oil flares in the distance, so be aware that you may still be disrupted by them. However, if you can overlook this, there are incredible landscapes waiting for you all throughout the park.