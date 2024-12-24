Explore North Dakota's Badlands In A Secret State Park With Scenic Trails And Cozy Cabins
The Little Missouri River winds all the way through North and South Dakota, Missouri, Montana, and Wyoming, but the most beautiful places to see it are certainly in the Badlands. The harsh canyons and unusual rock formations along its banks can be difficult to explore on foot, but they are extremely beautiful and well worth the visit for anyone up to the challenge. One of the best spots to explore the Badlands is the fascinating Little Missouri State Park, located near Killdeer and around five hours east of the hustle and bustle of Fargo, North Dakota's largest city. This park encompasses more than 6,000 acres along the shores of the river. You certainly can hike the trails here on foot, but many prefer to traverse the landscape on horseback — and the park is specifically set up to accommodate riders and their beloved animals.
There are comfortable cabins and rustic campsites that you can stay in during your trip, taking in the same kinds of breathtaking sunrises and sunsets you might see at South Dakota's Badlands National Park. Be aware, however, that this hidden gem of a park has been impacted by oil drilling for at least a decade. In 2015, the oil company responsible for the wells installed in the Badlands paid to move some of the trails so that visitors don't have to encounter any drilling while they hike or ride. However, visitors to Little Missouri State Park have reported being able to see and hear oil flares in the distance, so be aware that you may still be disrupted by them. However, if you can overlook this, there are incredible landscapes waiting for you all throughout the park.
Exploring the Little Missouri State Park trails
Little Missouri State Park has more than 40 miles of hiking and riding trails throughout its grand landscape. One of the most popular is the Little Missouri State Park Loop. This probably isn't the right spot for your first solo hike, but it's the perfect challenge for those who crave a rough trek into the wilderness. While the trail is not always well maintained and may sometimes be tricky to follow with grass growing over the route, the views are well worth the demands of this rugged trail. As you traverse it, you'll see the incredible Badlands sprawled out all around you.
If you're planning to traverse this park on horseback, there are plenty of horse trails that you can explore, too. All you need to do is check in with the park staff when you arrive to pay the very low daily fee and get confirmation about which areas are off-limits to horses. There's also hay available for purchase, should your horse need a snack before hitting the trails.
Most of the time, you can have the stunning views of the unique rock formations and jagged green cliffs all to yourself. Little Missouri State Park remains a hidden gem, so you really won't have to compete for space on the trails with any other visitors. You might see other kinds of creatures, though. In addition to horses and leashed dogs, this park is home to mule deer, cows, and coyotes. You may even hear the yips and howls of coyotes echoing off the canyon walls — an ominous but beautiful sound.
How to spend a good night in the Badlands
If you love camping in national parks but haven't explored North Dakota's state parks, this secluded spot is a fantastic place to start. Even in its campgrounds, you'll truly feel that you are in the wilderness at Little Missouri State Park — though you can find some more amenities here, too, if you want a place to relax after a day of hiking in nature. If you get up early enough, you can take in the gorgeous sunrise casting shadows across the unique landscape of the Badlands.
If you're looking for just the basics, there are three inexpensive primitive campsites available, but there are many more modern campsites, too. If you'd rather relax indoors, consider the cabins at the Eastview Campground. These classic log cabins may look rustic, but you can expect heat and air conditioning inside so that you can relax and take a break from the outdoors. If you're bringing any horses with you, there are corrals available for them, too.