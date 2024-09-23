These National Parks Are The Best For Camping In America, According To Campers

While some national parks can be experienced in one afternoon, others require several days to explore. The diversity of our parks is why some are more amenable to camping than others. Each of America's 63 national parks is unique and well worth a visit. However, several stand out from the pack for their exceptional camping options, sublime scenery, and memorable activities. That is why we have selected these national parks as the best for camping in America.

In general, there are a number of reasons why you should consider camping at our national parks. For one, pitching a tent is relatively cheap compared to booking a hotel room. If it's your first time camping, you can rent gear or invest in it for long-term use; to get started, check out these items for a quick and easy camping retreat. Then there's the fact that camping within the parks can help you beat the crowds. A third benefit of camping is that it enables kids to stay physically active, which is especially critical if they have been cooped up in a car all day. Finally, regardless of age, camping provides novel experiences that will keep your brain sharp and attentive.

In developing this guide, we drew from personal experiences and spoke to family and friends who are avid backpackers and car campers. We also consulted the National Parks Service website. More notes on methodology will be provided at the end of this article.

