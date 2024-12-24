What Flight Attendants Really Think About Taking Your Shoes Off While Flying
What you wear on your feet when you're flying on a plane is something you may not think much about. However, those who work in the airline industry certainly do. Flight attendants notice what shoes you're wearing when you walk through the door of the aircraft and generally recommend passengers to wear footwear they can easily run in, in the event of an emergency. However, there is another warning when it comes to your feet: You should think twice before taking your shoes off on a flight for many reasons — and flight attendants have strong feelings on the matter. (To be fair, the person sitting next to you probably has some pretty strong feelings about it as well.) In fact, one flight attendant (who didn't give their name) didn't mince words when they told Business Insider, "For the love of all things, wear shoes. Walking throughout the aircraft barefoot or even with socks is disgusting."
Obviously, one reason is that it can be smelly. No one wants to catch a whiff of sweaty socks or bare feet. However, that's not the only reason you should keep those tootsies covered. Flight attendant Leysha Perez told the same outlet, "It's not water that you're seeing on the bathroom floor sometimes. It's probably bodily fluids that you're walking in." Friends, the lavatory floor is just plain gross, and it's unlikely to be cleaned after every single flight. If you wouldn't take your shoes off in a public restroom, why in the world would you do it on a plane?
Other reasons to keep your shoes (and socks) on when you fly
It's not just the lavatory, either. Think about it for a moment: Every shoe that walks through the aisle and shuffles into an airplane seat has stepped in any number of things on its way to the airport. That's what your feet are going to be touching, even if you never use the bathroom. In addition, it's just not safe. While flight attendant Kris Major told Travel Nine that some flight attendants don't mind barefoot passengers — if your socks are clean — he cautioned, "On a night flight particularly, if you put your feet in the aisle and you've got dark socks on, we won't see you, and we'll trip over you, and it's a bit of a nuisance for us." Safety during an emergency is yet another issue for the bare-footed. Former flight attendant Demond Quek shared on Quora that debris can be on the floor inside the aircraft and outside when you leave the plane, especially during an emergency evacuation. That can be dangerous for those without shoes.
Anyone who has been on a long, non-stop flight knows that shoes can become uncomfortable after a while. Moreover, it's common for your feet to swell because of blood pooling in them after sitting for some time. Taking your shoes off may feel like the biggest relief. However, for your own safety and for the noses of those around you, it's a better idea to bring different shoes for the plane if you tend to get uncomfortable. Consider packing hard-soled slippers, like HomeTop Women's Classic Microsuede Memory Foam Slippers, and putting them on before departure. Flight attendants and your fellow passengers will thank you.