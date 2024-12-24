What Flight Attendants Really Think About Taking Your Shoes Off While Flying

What you wear on your feet when you're flying on a plane is something you may not think much about. However, those who work in the airline industry certainly do. Flight attendants notice what shoes you're wearing when you walk through the door of the aircraft and generally recommend passengers to wear footwear they can easily run in, in the event of an emergency. However, there is another warning when it comes to your feet: You should think twice before taking your shoes off on a flight for many reasons — and flight attendants have strong feelings on the matter. (To be fair, the person sitting next to you probably has some pretty strong feelings about it as well.) In fact, one flight attendant (who didn't give their name) didn't mince words when they told Business Insider, "For the love of all things, wear shoes. Walking throughout the aircraft barefoot or even with socks is disgusting."

Obviously, one reason is that it can be smelly. No one wants to catch a whiff of sweaty socks or bare feet. However, that's not the only reason you should keep those tootsies covered. Flight attendant Leysha Perez told the same outlet, "It's not water that you're seeing on the bathroom floor sometimes. It's probably bodily fluids that you're walking in." Friends, the lavatory floor is just plain gross, and it's unlikely to be cleaned after every single flight. If you wouldn't take your shoes off in a public restroom, why in the world would you do it on a plane?