The Best Vacation Spot In Mexico To Swim With Turtles
Akumal in Mexico's Riviera Maya is one of the most breathtaking destinations for swimming with turtles, and there are some specific reasons why it is such a great spot for this activity. First of all, the location. Akumal, meaning "the place of turtles" in Mayan, is located between the cities of Tulum and Playa del Carmen in the state of Quintana Roo in Mexico's Caribbean. It is also a very easy destination for travelers to reach. In addition, Akumal is a U-shaped bay that protects both the adult and young turtles from predators and offers plenty of seagrass to feed off.
Because the seagrass in the bay is located at a pretty shallow depth, it is really easy to spot the turtles while snorkeling in these clear Caribbean waters. Moreover, the beach is under heavy protection, and you don't need to hire a tour to swim with the turtles, making the overall experience pretty accessible to travelers of all ages and types. The bay also contains two coral reefs, further providing a safe space for the turtles and other marine life in the area.
How to ethically swim with turtles in Akumal
The best season for snorkeling with sea turtles in the Caribbean Akumal Bay is between May and November, when more than 1,000 green, loggerhead, leatherback, and hawksbill turtles come to nest at these beaches. It's very important to consider that both these animals and their ecosystem are protected under Mexican law. As such, the best way to ensure you are swimming responsibly with the turtles in Akumal is to go by yourself instead of hiring a tour. Local tours have become a threat to the turtles since they are often overcrowded due to booms in tourism.
Regardless of whether you choose to swim by yourself or with a tour, there are some rules to follow to guarantee the well-being of Akumal's sea turtles. One of the most important ones is getting into the water without applying any sunscreen, creams, or lotions to avoid polluting the water and potentially harming the wildlife. Instead, you can wear long sleeves and other kinds of clothing to avoid sunburns, limit your time in the water, or invest in some biodegradable sunscreen. Using fins can also damage the ecosystem, and you should avoid petting, feeding, or getting too close to the turtles. There's a crucial reason why you should never touch anything while snorkeling, so try not to feel or rest on the sea grass while underwater.
Tips for snorkeling in Akumal
Akumal offers glorious beaches in the Caribbean, but due to the boom in tourism, some of the beaches' access routes are being privatized. While the beach is public, accessing it may require a fee. To avoid paying to enter the beach, you can rent some snorkeling gear at Akumal Dive Shop, just a few steps away from the beach. According to customers on Tripadvisor, the prices are fair, and you will also gain free access to the beach along with the shop's showers, restrooms, and lockers.
Booking a stay at the local beachfront hotel Las Villas Akumal also provides beach access. Eating or buying a drink at restaurants such as Lol Ha Restaurant and Snack Bar will grant you both free parking as well as access to the beach. To avoid the crowds at the bay's main beach, head to a public one past Secrets Resort. You can also wait until the afternoon; at this time, most people will have left, and you'll be able to enjoy a more peaceful experience while snorkeling in the shallows.
The overcrowding at Akumal has caused some detriment to the ecosystem, making the marine life — including the turtles — increasingly harder to spot. So, is it still worth it to swim with turtles in Akumal? Yes! As long as you do it ethically and responsibly.