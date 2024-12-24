The Best Vacation Spot In Mexico To Swim With Turtles

The best season for snorkeling with sea turtles in the Caribbean Akumal Bay is between May and November, when more than 1,000 green, loggerhead, leatherback, and hawksbill turtles come to nest at these beaches. It's very important to consider that both these animals and their ecosystem are protected under Mexican law. As such, the best way to ensure you are swimming responsibly with the turtles in Akumal is to go by yourself instead of hiring a tour. Local tours have become a threat to the turtles since they are often overcrowded due to booms in tourism.

Regardless of whether you choose to swim by yourself or with a tour, there are some rules to follow to guarantee the well-being of Akumal's sea turtles. One of the most important ones is getting into the water without applying any sunscreen, creams, or lotions to avoid polluting the water and potentially harming the wildlife. Instead, you can wear long sleeves and other kinds of clothing to avoid sunburns, limit your time in the water, or invest in some biodegradable sunscreen. Using fins can also damage the ecosystem, and you should avoid petting, feeding, or getting too close to the turtles. There's a crucial reason why you should never touch anything while snorkeling, so try not to feel or rest on the sea grass while underwater.