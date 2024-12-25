A Living Museum For Birds Of Prey In North Carolina Is A Family-Friendly Educational Experience

From its beginning in 1975, after ornithologist Richard Brown first tended to an injured broad-winged hawk, the Carolina Raptor Center has been encouraging visitors to one of the many paradises for adventures in North Carolina to "take action in positively impacting our world."

This nonprofit located deep within the Latta Nature Preserve — the largest in Mecklenburg County, NC – has rehabilitated and released more than 10,000 birds of prey back into the wild. The center has also been a temporary home to more than 26,000 injured birds in need of care and treatment, as well as a permanent home to a vast population of non-releasable native and exotic species. These birds — deemed as ambassadors for their species — came to the center through the Raptor Hospital, Rescue Programs, or from other facilities.

The many feathered animals at the Carolina Raptor Center that have now found a permanent home here help educate the public about the conservation of our natural world. The commendable environmental work done by the center's dedicated staff has created a new-found interest and love for raptors (and the birds many stories) in around 35,000 yearly visitors.