One Of America's Oldest Mountain Ranges Is A Forgotten North Carolina Paradise For Adventure
In the United States, it seems that the Rockies, the Sierra Nevada, and the Appalachian Mountains get all the attention. These destinations are popular for a reason, of course, with interest points like "the most beautiful roadway in America" winding through the Northern Rockies and the laidback, underrated town gateway to the Smoky Mountains. Still, all of this touristy fame and beauty comes at the expense of some forgotten, lesser-known mountain ranges, like the Uwharrie National Forest in North Carolina.
These southern mountains don't have the 6,000-foot summits of the Rockies — Uwharries' tallest point is the 1,188 ft High Rock Mountain — but the Uwharrie National Forest is a remarkable space with sweeping vistas, scores of hiking trails, and ample opportunities for biking, hunting, and horseback riding. Formed over 500 million years ago, it's one of America's oldest mountain ranges.
The Uwharries are compact, too. They may be spread across Davidson, Randolph, and Montgomery counties, but the national forest is just 52,000 acres. That can be quite convenient in a country with national parks that span millions of acres. If you want to experience the outdoors away from the obvious and well-trodden landmarks of American natural beauty, pack your things and head to the Uwharries National Forest.
Hiking, biking, boating, and golfing across the Uwharrie National Forest
The Uwharries may not feature the great extremes of the American landscape, but you'll definitely get a good hike here. The Uwharrie Trail runs for 26 miles and climbs to an ascent from just 400 feet above sea level to 1,020 feet at the tip of King Mountain (that'll surely keep your quads, glutes, and Strava account busy). If you're planning to trek alone, read up on these safety tips to know before your first solo hike.
There are plenty of activities beyond a modest hike through the Uwharries, too. Flintlock Valley Shooting Range costs $10 per day and offers 25-yard pistol and 100-yard rifle ranges. Horseback riding along the Uwharries' rolling forested hills is another popular activity. Several horse riding camps, such as Canebrake, provide parking for horse trailers and campsites with all the essential infrastructure, including a picnic table, grill, fire ring, lantern post, tie posts, tack tables, and electrical hookups, which cost $7. You can reserve it here.
The Uwharrie River runs through the forest and flows into Lake Tillery, a large reservoir popular for a variety of watersports. Tillery Boat Rentals offers pontoons, slide boats, lounge boats, fishing boats, kayaks, and paddle boards. That's all good wet fun, but for a bit of outdoor refinement, visit Densons Creek Golf Course. Opened in 2009, the demanding 18-hole championship course is some 6,550 yards long and boasts a course rating of 71.7.