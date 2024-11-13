One Of America's Oldest Mountain Ranges Is A Forgotten North Carolina Paradise For Adventure

In the United States, it seems that the Rockies, the Sierra Nevada, and the Appalachian Mountains get all the attention. These destinations are popular for a reason, of course, with interest points like "the most beautiful roadway in America" winding through the Northern Rockies and the laidback, underrated town gateway to the Smoky Mountains. Still, all of this touristy fame and beauty comes at the expense of some forgotten, lesser-known mountain ranges, like the Uwharrie National Forest in North Carolina.

These southern mountains don't have the 6,000-foot summits of the Rockies — Uwharries' tallest point is the 1,188 ft High Rock Mountain — but the Uwharrie National Forest is a remarkable space with sweeping vistas, scores of hiking trails, and ample opportunities for biking, hunting, and horseback riding. Formed over 500 million years ago, it's one of America's oldest mountain ranges.

The Uwharries are compact, too. They may be spread across Davidson, Randolph, and Montgomery counties, but the national forest is just 52,000 acres. That can be quite convenient in a country with national parks that span millions of acres. If you want to experience the outdoors away from the obvious and well-trodden landmarks of American natural beauty, pack your things and head to the Uwharries National Forest.

