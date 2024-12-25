One Of Florida's Oldest Towns Is A Panhandle Paradise Called The State's 'Canoe Capital'

On the outskirts of Pensacola lies the small town of Milton, Florida. It's an hour or so east of the famous Florida-Alabama state line, sitting at the mouth of the beautiful Blackwater River. The picturesque river is lined with little sandy beaches and features clear but tannin-stained water and peaceful surroundings. It snakes more than 50 miles from its headwaters in Alabama before emptying into Pensacola Bay at Milton.

Milton has a long and storied history since its founding in the mid-nineteenth century. The town has always been connected to the river, thanks first to commerce and now to recreation and tourism. The little town has a historic area with shops, cafes, and restaurants, making it a pleasant place to stroll while enjoying river views.

The town has several waterfront parks with boat ramps for those wanting to get closer to the river. Carpenter's Park sits on a bend in the river and includes several picnic pavilions and a kid's splash pad. On the opposite shore, Russell Harber Landing Park has the Old River Trail, which allows you to hike in the woods along the river. What's more, some of the best beaches in the Florida panhandle are a quick drive away, as are the many other area attractions.