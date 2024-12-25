One Of Florida's Oldest Towns Is A Panhandle Paradise Called The State's 'Canoe Capital'
On the outskirts of Pensacola lies the small town of Milton, Florida. It's an hour or so east of the famous Florida-Alabama state line, sitting at the mouth of the beautiful Blackwater River. The picturesque river is lined with little sandy beaches and features clear but tannin-stained water and peaceful surroundings. It snakes more than 50 miles from its headwaters in Alabama before emptying into Pensacola Bay at Milton.
Milton has a long and storied history since its founding in the mid-nineteenth century. The town has always been connected to the river, thanks first to commerce and now to recreation and tourism. The little town has a historic area with shops, cafes, and restaurants, making it a pleasant place to stroll while enjoying river views.
The town has several waterfront parks with boat ramps for those wanting to get closer to the river. Carpenter's Park sits on a bend in the river and includes several picnic pavilions and a kid's splash pad. On the opposite shore, Russell Harber Landing Park has the Old River Trail, which allows you to hike in the woods along the river. What's more, some of the best beaches in the Florida panhandle are a quick drive away, as are the many other area attractions.
Paddle the canoe capital on the Blackwater River
Milton's biggest draw is undeniably the river, which winds its way from the Alabama state line to the north, to Pensacola Bay to the south. Blackwater River State Park, about 25 minutes from town, is a hub for a leisurely day of exploring the river for the first time. The park has camping and hiking, and the river is the perfect place to float on a tube for a spell — one of the best things to do in the Florida panhandle on a hot summer's day.
However, to really explore the Blackwater, you'll need to head out a little farther. The river has a 31-mile-long Florida-designated canoe trail, which begins just south of Alabama. As it winds its way south, the banks of the river are unspoiled for the entire route as it runs through a national forest. Along the way, welcoming white sandy beaches and sandbars break up the thick pine forest.
Whether you want to float for an hour or a few days, the people to see are at Blackwater Canoe Rental. The company rents canoes, kayaks, and tubes, and they'll orchestrate any adventure you might want, from a four-hour leisurely float to a multi-day camping adventure on the water. The company's trips include transportation upriver to the put-in, where you can float back to their base by the end of your trip.
History and times of Milton
Milton is one of the oldest cities in Florida, having been established in 1844. Back then, the Blackwater River was more important for commerce than canoeing and tubing: the river helped move timber from the forests to the coast, where it was used to make lumber for industry and shipping. The name Milton may have derived from 'Milltown,' a nod to the importance of lumber to the town's past.
Today, Milton has a population of just over 9,000. A centerpiece of the downtown area is the Riverwalk. The walkway runs the river bank on each side of the Highway 90 bridge, offering a peaceful place to relax or cast a line while enjoying the view of the water. It's the site of community events, such as Bands on the Blackwater, an open-air summer concert series. The Veteran's Memorial Plaza, on the south end of the boardwalk, is impressive. Willing Street, which runs parallel to the riverwalk, has a handful of restaurants, cafes, and bars.
Milton is located very near the popular Florida panhandle beach towns. Navarre Beach, with Florida's longest fishing pier, is just 40 minutes south of town. The climate in the area can be quite muggy in the middle of summer — making a tube trip down the river a wise activity choice. Winters, however, can be surprisingly variable, with cold days mixed with warm ones. The most comfortable months to visit are April, May, and October, when temperatures vary between about 80 in the day and 60 degrees at night.