Florida's Longest Fishing Pier Is On A Breathtaking White Sand Beach On The Panhandle

When we say the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier is big, we mean big. Standing 30 feet above sea level, the pier stretches an incredible 1,545 feet into the ocean, and offers some of the finest views of the coast and the Gulf itself, with wonderful sunsets that draw people to it all year round. The real pleasure of the pier, though, comes from fishing. A huge number of species are active in Navarre, most notably redfish and spotted seatrout, and the pier is often lined with people dropping their lines into the water below, anticipating a catch.

But Navarre Beach Fishing Pier isn't just for locals, or even for those with fishing experience. Open from early in the morning and until at least 9 p.m. in the winter (11 p.m. in the summer), the pier offers fishing passes, rod rental, and bait, which are all obtainable from the pier store. Access ramps are available, as are safety features like ample lighting and railings, and there are even security measures like on-site fishing line recycling for the protection and benefit of marine life, including turtles and dolphins.

The pier even boasts a restaurant and bar, Windjammers on the Pier, with delicious seafood caught in the Gulf, as well as burgers and other favorites. "Come for the food, stay for the views" is the Windjammers tagline, and with views like this you'll certainly be tempted to do just that.

