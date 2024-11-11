Florida's Longest Fishing Pier Is On A Breathtaking White Sand Beach On The Panhandle
Florida offers an embarrassment of riches when it comes to glorious beaches where you can relax and unwind with the sun, sea, and sand. Spanning 8,436 miles, the Sunshine State's coast includes 825 miles of beaches ideal for visiting in fine weather. With so many choices, it can be difficult to find the exact stretch of coast for your tastes, which is why many beachgoers simply aim for the most famous destinations, such as Clearwater or Daytona Beach, even while other breathtaking Florida beaches may just be a short trip away.
However, do your research with your own interests in mind and you're likely to find a beach more suited to your wants and needs. For fishing enthusiasts, for example, the best beach in Florida can be found in the Gulf Coast, as Navarre Beach on Santa Rosa Island boasts approximately 12 miles of exquisite white sand. It is also the home of the longest fishing pier not only in Florida, but in the entire Gulf of Mexico.
Sunsets and fun for all ages at Navarre Beach Fishing Pier
When we say the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier is big, we mean big. Standing 30 feet above sea level, the pier stretches an incredible 1,545 feet into the ocean, and offers some of the finest views of the coast and the Gulf itself, with wonderful sunsets that draw people to it all year round. The real pleasure of the pier, though, comes from fishing. A huge number of species are active in Navarre, most notably redfish and spotted seatrout, and the pier is often lined with people dropping their lines into the water below, anticipating a catch.
But Navarre Beach Fishing Pier isn't just for locals, or even for those with fishing experience. Open from early in the morning and until at least 9 p.m. in the winter (11 p.m. in the summer), the pier offers fishing passes, rod rental, and bait, which are all obtainable from the pier store. Access ramps are available, as are safety features like ample lighting and railings, and there are even security measures like on-site fishing line recycling for the protection and benefit of marine life, including turtles and dolphins.
The pier even boasts a restaurant and bar, Windjammers on the Pier, with delicious seafood caught in the Gulf, as well as burgers and other favorites. "Come for the food, stay for the views" is the Windjammers tagline, and with views like this you'll certainly be tempted to do just that.
What makes Navarre Beach a family-friendly paradise
The pier isn't the only thing about Navarre Beach that makes it one of Florida's best kept secrets when it comes to beach destinations. As well as its heavenly sandy beaches which, served by amenities including stores, restaurants, and restrooms, are ideal for family days out, this is also a haven for wildlife lovers. The Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation, which is located right by the ocean, has been active since 2013 to protect endangered sea turtles, and features an education center where the public can meet rescued turtles, including the "ambassador-in-residence," Sweet Pea. While some visitors may aim for the Florida Keys to seek the state's best snorkeling opportunities, the Navarre Beach Marine Sanctuary boasts a specially designed artificial reef perfect for getting up close with the local underwater residents.
The beach is also famous for being the filming location of "Jaws 2" back in 1977, and though locals jokingly claim that the beach is shark-infested just as it is in the movie, attacks are incredibly rare — indeed, it seems this is a tactic to help keep Navarre Beach out of the tourism spotlight.
Those who do want to pay this beach a visit are best doing so via U.S. Highway 98 or State Road 87, while Valparaiso (VPS) and Pensacola (PNS) airports are both roughly 20 miles from Navarre Beach. Ambitious travelers can even make it a stop on the ultimate Gulf Coast road trip that heads down to Captiva, the Florida island that feels like a Caribbean getaway, as well.