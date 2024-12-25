A Boutique Hotel In Palm Beach Brings A Fresh, Artsy Twist To The Island's Classic Glamour

The sun-soaked peninsula of Florida is blessed with over 800 miles of beach, but after Apple TV+'s "Palm Royale" sparked interest in Palm Beach, the spotlight has been on the elegant Floridian enclave. And now a newcomer has joined the hotel scene: Palm House, just half a block from the Atlantic Ocean, which opened in November 2024. The luxe hideaway pays homage to the punchy pink and green hues of Palm Beach and is punctuated by island-appropriate artwork, including an exquisite shell mosaic at the entrance and Slim Aarons 1960s photographs of Palm Beach lining the hallways. From the glamorous Palm Bar to the fuchsia umbrella-lined pool, Palm House is poised to become the resort town's buzziest gathering place.

Palm House is located in the heart of Palm Beach on Royal Palm Way, set between the beach and The Society of the Four Arts. This convenient location means guests of the hotel are within easy walking distance to all of the town's charms, from boutique-lined Worth Avenue known for it celebrity sightings to the Lake Trail for a morning run or bike ride. The hotel is also just a 15-minute drive from Palm Beach International Airport. The best time to visit Palm Beach is between December and April, when the sunny and dry temperatures hover around 75 degrees Fahrenheit and the social season is in full swing. For lower rates and fewer crowds, you can also visit during the warmer months of May to November.