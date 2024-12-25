A Boutique Hotel In Palm Beach Brings A Fresh, Artsy Twist To The Island's Classic Glamour
The sun-soaked peninsula of Florida is blessed with over 800 miles of beach, but after Apple TV+'s "Palm Royale" sparked interest in Palm Beach, the spotlight has been on the elegant Floridian enclave. And now a newcomer has joined the hotel scene: Palm House, just half a block from the Atlantic Ocean, which opened in November 2024. The luxe hideaway pays homage to the punchy pink and green hues of Palm Beach and is punctuated by island-appropriate artwork, including an exquisite shell mosaic at the entrance and Slim Aarons 1960s photographs of Palm Beach lining the hallways. From the glamorous Palm Bar to the fuchsia umbrella-lined pool, Palm House is poised to become the resort town's buzziest gathering place.
Palm House is located in the heart of Palm Beach on Royal Palm Way, set between the beach and The Society of the Four Arts. This convenient location means guests of the hotel are within easy walking distance to all of the town's charms, from boutique-lined Worth Avenue known for it celebrity sightings to the Lake Trail for a morning run or bike ride. The hotel is also just a 15-minute drive from Palm Beach International Airport. The best time to visit Palm Beach is between December and April, when the sunny and dry temperatures hover around 75 degrees Fahrenheit and the social season is in full swing. For lower rates and fewer crowds, you can also visit during the warmer months of May to November.
Staying at Palm House
While Palm Beach boasts many famed hotels, from the romantic and iconic Breakers to the pretty-in-pink Colony Hotel, Palm House's contemporary take on traditional Palm Beach style is sure to attract the town's beau monde. Though the hotel was originally built in the 1960s, it was only reimagined as a hotel in 2019. Once guests are ushered under Palm House's pink porte-cochère, a convivial-chic ambiance awaits. The hotel centers around the Palm Bar with vaulted soaring ceilings and tiered pink Murano chandeliers, all anchored by an illuminated bar. The Dining Room serves innovative Peruvian-Japanese cuisine, including indulgent treats as toro tartare with caviar, wagyu dumplings, and lobster truffle tempura. For a more casual poolside lunch, the Sunset Pool Deck is a palm-fringed haven overlooking the glittering swimming pool.
The hotel houses 79 rooms and suites, each of which features a balcony to enjoy ocean breezes. Other luxe touches abound, including marble bathrooms, large framed black-and-white prints, and jewel-colored accents. Recent guests raved about the beautiful hotel, noting its delicious food and kind, helpful staff. Rates here start at $802 per night. For your next warm weather getaway, do as the snowbirds do and check into the Palm House.