The 5 Best Galapagos Islands Cruises, According To Reviews
Located over 800 miles off the coast of Ecuador, the Galapagos Islands are one of the most inspiring destinations on the planet. Although they were originally discovered in the 16th century by Spanish explorers and no evidence of a previous Indigenous population has been found, the archipelago didn't reach global fame until the naturalist Charles Darwin arrived on his famous expedition in the 19th century. Inspired by the islands' giant tortoises and other unusual endemic species like the adorable blue-footed boobies, this visit laid the foundation for his world-changing natural selection thesis "On the Origin of Species."
For nearly centuries, these isolated islands have captured the imagination of biologists and inspired leagues of travelers to follow in Darwin's footsteps. Whether it's your first trip to the Galapagos or your hundredth, there is no denying that these remote islands off the coast of Ecuador are still a destination of a lifetime. Cruising is the most popular way to explore the Galapagos because you don't have to arrange your travel around the 13 big and six small islands, which means you can save your energy for swimming with the Galapagos turtles.
With so much to consider, we consulted hundreds of reviews across the web of satisfied Galapagos visitors to find the best Galapagos cruises.
National Geographic Lindblad
You may not be able to travel back in time to join Darwin on The HMS Beagle, but you can get the next best thing by joining a trip with National Geographic and Lindblad. The rock stars of this ship are members of the Expedition Team, scientists and photographers who are wellsprings of knowledge ready to answer your questions about the remarkable surroundings. Your experience on the 96-passenger expedition ship will be comfortable but don't expect big amenities like a swimming pool because this is a cruise that is all about the destination.
Reviewers on CruiseCritic.com gave this cruise a 4.7 rating with passengers like res5137 calling out the variety of activities available: "Each day we were offered three/four unique expeditions, and often two levels of the same expedition. So, while I snorkeled the deep waters the first day and hurt myself, my partner chose a three-mile hike and I was able to be on a much shorter expedition." Other reviewers like srross101 gush about the onboard naturalists, writing: "The Naturalists were extremely knowledgeable, articulate, attentive and personable. They made it interesting, fun, educational and safe; and their passion for the Galapagos was evident. Regarding the wildlife, they always under-promised & over-delivered!"
Rates start at $6,605 per person for a 10-day/9-night sailing on the National Geographic Endeavour II.
Royal Galapagos Cormorant II
If you're prone to seasickness, cruising on a catamaran is one of the best ways to get an edge over the waves—and it can be pretty stylish too. Royal Galapagos offers one of the largest luxury catamarans cruising around the islands and the rooms are gorgeous with floor-to-ceiling windows and some premium suites also boast private hot tubs.
Royal Galapagos maintains a solid 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor, but the Cormorant II is one of the most beloved ships, as you can tell by one reviewer who said: "Our cabin was huge with a separate sitting area and gigantic bathroom with two sinks, top-notch L'Occitaine toiletries, and 5 windows so you could watch the ocean and islands while showering." This cruise line earns brownie points for not only the swanky rooms, but also the top-tier hospitality. One reviewer said: "This has to be the best boat and crew in the Galápagos Islands. From our Captain Jaime to our Cruise Director Ricardo to our Guide Fabian, the entire crew provided us with outstanding service."
Rates start at $5,045 per person for a 4-day/3-night cruise.
Quasar Expeditions
This cruise line promises luxury and a safari-style travel experience on one of two yachts — the Evolution (4.9 on CruiseCritic) and the Grace (4.9 out on CruiseCritic). Quasar also offers special cruises just for photographers which are focused on helping you get the best shots. Not only will the itinerary focus on tracking and staking out the island's most charismatic and photogenic wildlife, but you will also have a professional photographer at your side giving you the best tips on how to maximize the beauty of the Galapagos Islands through your lens.
Both Quasar ships earn high marks from reviewers on CruiseCritic like one who wrote about the Evolution: "It offered all the comforts of a top-tier hotel while cruising through one of the most unique ecosystems on Earth." Another reviewer said about its sister ship: "The Grace is an intimate but beautiful and luxurious yacht. The crew was exceptionally friendly, providing excellent service at every turn."
Rates start at $9,500 per person for an 8-day/7-night itinerary.
Ecoventura
The only floating Relais & Château, a collection of the world's top luxury hotels, Ecoventura is a top-of-the-line experience. Each of the three ships in its fleet features a sophisticated design and has a max capacity of 20 guests, so each sailing feels very intimate.
The company averages a 5-star rating on Tripadvisor with over 130 reviews. Reviewers like RubyJ303 praise the top-notch service writing: "The yacht staff was amazing—immediately remembering our names, dietary requirements, and preferences. The guides presented information with a perfect blend of expertise and humor that was appropriate for our group. The food and drinks on board were of a very high caliber." Other reviewers like Doreng commend the offboard experiences as well:"Every day was packed with thrilling snorkeling, [panga] boat rides, hiking and delicious food. Snorkeling with sea lions was a real delight, seeing reef sharks while snorkeling was amazing."
Rates start at $10,250 per person for a triple room on the 8-day/7-night itinerary for 2025 sailings and go up in 2026 to $10,750 per person for a triple room.
Tiburon Explorer Liveaboard
Divers itching to explore the underwater world of the Galapagos Islands will have the best experience on a liveaboard ship, a cruise that is fully dedicated to a diving itinerary. The top-rated Liveaboard cruise according to LiveAboard is the Tiburon Explorer, a small vessel with only nine rooms and the highest score of 9.7 out 10 from 66 reviews on LiveAboard. The typical one-week itinerary includes at least 16 dives and visits to the best dive sites around multiple islands like Fernandina and Wolf Island.
Stephanie H. gave the experience 10 stars saying: "The boat looks exactly like the photos – sleek interiors and the most incredible cabins — so spacious! We enjoyed the hot tub after nearly every dive and had hours chatting and tanning on the sundeck. The food was so fresh, healthy and creative." Mathias E. from Denmark also raved about the diving writing: "We saw three whale sharks, 1000+ hammerheads, one sea horse, 200+ dolphins etc.! Most amazing dive trip we've EVER been on!"
Rates start at $7,295 per person for a double room on the standard 8-day/7-night itinerary.
How we determined the best cruises in the Galapagos Islands
With so many different ways to explore the Galapagos, we looked to happy customers to discover which cruises offer the most consistently satisfactory experiences. Comparing data from travel sites like CruiseCritic and Tripadvisor, we searched through a wide representation of cruise types to select some of the most highly-rated ships and experiences. We also looked a niche websites like LiveAboard for more insight into which cruises might appeal to different types of travelers. We read both high and low-scoring reviews to determine overall which experiences were the most highly-revered by past travelers.
Because the Galapagos Islands are an ecotourism destination, we also considered that the best Galapagos cruises should maintain a focus on experiencing the islands rather than distracting with flashy onboard amenities. This means we also took itineraries and excursion opportunities into account while selecting our picks for the best Galapagos Islands cruises, giving priority to cruises that provided a good balance of activities with comfortable onboard amenities and fantastic service from guides and hospitality workers.