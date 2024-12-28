The 5 Best Galapagos Islands Cruises, According To Reviews

Located over 800 miles off the coast of Ecuador, the Galapagos Islands are one of the most inspiring destinations on the planet. Although they were originally discovered in the 16th century by Spanish explorers and no evidence of a previous Indigenous population has been found, the archipelago didn't reach global fame until the naturalist Charles Darwin arrived on his famous expedition in the 19th century. Inspired by the islands' giant tortoises and other unusual endemic species like the adorable blue-footed boobies, this visit laid the foundation for his world-changing natural selection thesis "On the Origin of Species."

For nearly centuries, these isolated islands have captured the imagination of biologists and inspired leagues of travelers to follow in Darwin's footsteps. Whether it's your first trip to the Galapagos or your hundredth, there is no denying that these remote islands off the coast of Ecuador are still a destination of a lifetime. Cruising is the most popular way to explore the Galapagos because you don't have to arrange your travel around the 13 big and six small islands, which means you can save your energy for swimming with the Galapagos turtles.

With so much to consider, we consulted hundreds of reviews across the web of satisfied Galapagos visitors to find the best Galapagos cruises.