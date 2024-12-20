Take Off These Days For The Best Maximization Of Your PTO In 2025

It's no secret that Americans are severely overworked. So much so that a study by the Pew Research Center, published in 2023, found that 46% of employees in the country don't use all of their paid time off (PTO). In other words, vacations have been left in the dust. Nevertheless, life is short; let 2025 be the year you take a much-deserved break. Luckily, there are several days you can take off to maximize your PTO. The key? Federal holidays. Plan your time off around them accordingly, and you'll have a four-day weekend. Yes, really.

Say you missed out on having a holiday recess. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday, January 20. Use your PTO for Friday, January 17, and you're scotch-free from work until January 21. This same idea applies to Memorial Day, which lands on Monday, May 26. Take off Friday, May 23, and embark on a pre-summer getaway; hit the road or fly somewhere you've never been to before. Take into account that traveling during Memorial Day weekend can be notoriously chaotic, resulting in some of the worst days of the year to fly.

With that in mind, you could consider taking off Tuesday, May 27, rather than Friday, May 23. Use this day to travel back home to prevent dealing with traffic jams and overcrowded airports on Memorial Day. Whatever the case, the result is the same: A four-day weekend only using one day of precious PTO.