Best Remote Destinations In Fiji For A Crowd-Free Vacation

A nation in the South Pacific, Fiji is what many people picture when they imagine paradise. It's a realm of lush rainforests, cloud-cloaked mountains and valleys, and long, sweeping soft-sand beaches. And that's not even mentioning the gorgeous sea, clear, warm waters that teem with healthy coral and pulse with marine life. There are hundreds of islands scattered across Fiji, but only about one-third are populated. Tourism is a well-established industry, with more than 900,000 visitors coming to the country in 2023 (similar to the nation's population of 925,000).

Many travelers will visit to stay in the plush resorts, or on some of the top-rated islands in Fiji. In the case of the latter option, variety ensures that there is always a Fiji island for your travel style. However, some parts of the country seem to soak up much of the tourism business. These include the resorts up and down the coast near the airport at Nadi, the main city of Suva, and the highly developed tourism enclave of Denarau Island. But Fiji offers so much more than these tried-and-tested destinations. We pored over blogs to find some of the best remote destinations where you won't be battling crowds, but will still have a good time.