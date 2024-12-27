Rick Steves' Best Tip For Making Your Way Around European Cities Like A Local

While it can be fun to dive right in and make mistakes in a new city, if you want to take the bus in Europe, you should probably do a little research in advance. Find out what kind of ticket or pass you need to ride. For instance, in Berlin, you can get a valid ticket that entitles you to use any form of public transportation, but you'll need to make sure that you're buying one for the right fare zone. If you buy a bus ticket in Rome, you need to avoid the common ticket mistake many tourists make when taking the train and make sure that you validate your ticket before hopping on board. While you're at it, take a look at the bus schedule, too. While road traffic within the city may make routes unpredictable sometimes, it will give you a good idea of when to show up at the bus stop and how long you can expect to be waiting.

When you get on the bus, double-check that it's going to your destination. To do this, Rick Steves suggests simply smiling at the bus driver and saying the name of the station that you're planning to go to. The best thing about this is that you don't need to speak the local language to do it (though adding a "please?" in the primary language of the city is a nice touch). The bus may stop on its own when you reach your destination, but just to be safe, consider pulling the cord or pressing the button when you think you're up next.