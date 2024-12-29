A Weirdly Whimsical Park In Maine Is A Unique Family-Friendly Attraction On Rolling Sand Dunes
When you think of Maine, you probably aren't picturing a desert of sand dunes. You likely imagine snow-covered mountains and strapping on your skis. Believe it or not, however, the best time to visit Maine may actually be the summer, when the family-friendly attraction The Desert of Maine is open. You read that correctly. Right in Freeport, Maine, is a wonderful spot that has actually been a tourist attraction for almost a century. Created by glaciers that covered the area and pulverized rocks into sand, it began to emerge from under farmland in the early 20th century. As cars and road-tripping became popular in the 1930s, this area was turned into a tourist attraction.
These days, families can do some incredible camping, kids can dig for gemstones (and keep some of them), try their hand at archaeology and paleontology in a "fossil dig," and play mini-golf. You can even bring your leashed dog with you for everything but the golf. One review on TripAdvisor said, "We had a delightful stay at the Desert of Maine and highly recommend it. The energy is peaceful and playful. The staff is incredibly friendly, professional and informative. They've clearly thought things through – everything we could possibly need was available without us having to inquire."
You can take a self-guided tour, learn about the history of the area, and check out a restored farmhouse that is very similar to the original from the 19th century. One note: The Desert of Maine is open from the beginning of May through the last weekend of October, and then it shuts for the winter.
Things to do at the Desert of Maine
The Desert of Maine covers 20 acres of sand dunes, and you can take a self-guided tour covering the history and geology of the area, or a story walk that's perfect for your little ones. You can see the Spring House that was opened over a natural spring (and has been buried by sand since WWII), that's currently being excavated, and the farmhouse museum. However, if you have kids, you cannot miss the Gemstone Village, where guests can dig for gems and check out a wishing bridge, labyrinth, hobbit house, and other spots. They even get to keep their favorite three gemstones.
Smaller kids can visit the Secret Sandbox and ride on digger toys. Plus, the Fossil Dig allows them to excavate the "bones" that would have been buried here when it was an ancient sea floor. There is even a 19th century-style train (above) that takes you around the park if you don't want to walk. If you feel the urge to snack, there is the Oasis Snack Bar with hot dogs, ice cream, homemade lemonade, coffee, and more, with picnic tables. (You can bring in your own food as well.)
If you love mini-golf, there is a charming 18-hole course with landscapes, water features, and more that show the history of the place. (The tickets are separate, but you can get a combo ticket.) It's recommended that you bring bug spray, which is also great if you're visiting the campsite. You should also bring sunscreen, like this Supergoop! dupe from travel pro Samantha Brown. The campground has A-frame cabins, shed cabins, and geodesic domes, all of which have large windows so it's like you're sleeping outside, as well as gorgeous glamping tents that sleep between four and six people.