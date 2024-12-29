A Weirdly Whimsical Park In Maine Is A Unique Family-Friendly Attraction On Rolling Sand Dunes

When you think of Maine, you probably aren't picturing a desert of sand dunes. You likely imagine snow-covered mountains and strapping on your skis. Believe it or not, however, the best time to visit Maine may actually be the summer, when the family-friendly attraction The Desert of Maine is open. You read that correctly. Right in Freeport, Maine, is a wonderful spot that has actually been a tourist attraction for almost a century. Created by glaciers that covered the area and pulverized rocks into sand, it began to emerge from under farmland in the early 20th century. As cars and road-tripping became popular in the 1930s, this area was turned into a tourist attraction.

These days, families can do some incredible camping, kids can dig for gemstones (and keep some of them), try their hand at archaeology and paleontology in a "fossil dig," and play mini-golf. You can even bring your leashed dog with you for everything but the golf. One review on TripAdvisor said, "We had a delightful stay at the Desert of Maine and highly recommend it. The energy is peaceful and playful. The staff is incredibly friendly, professional and informative. They've clearly thought things through – everything we could possibly need was available without us having to inquire."

You can take a self-guided tour, learn about the history of the area, and check out a restored farmhouse that is very similar to the original from the 19th century. One note: The Desert of Maine is open from the beginning of May through the last weekend of October, and then it shuts for the winter.