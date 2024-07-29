The Supergoop Sunscreen Dupe Samantha Brown Suggests For Great Coverage At A Lower Price
For years, travel pro Samantha Brown has shared travel tips through her show "Places to Love" and social media. Her sage advice on topics like not trusting free hotel wifi or saving silica gel packets for travel rather than throwing them away has given many travelers a leg up on having the ideal vacation. In a July 2024 TikTok, she shared another game changer and money saver that addresses a major pain point on trips, especially in the summer: a sunscreen dupe.
Instead of spending a good chunk of change on Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen ($38 for 1.7 fl. oz.), hit up your local Trader Joe's for its similar Daily Facial Sunscreen for far less cash ($8.99 for 1.7 fl. oz.). One of the biggest issues with sunscreen, particularly on those with darker skin tones, is the white residue the usual formulas leave on your face. With these two products, you won't get that at all. Both items go on clear and offer the same SPF, but your bank account will definitely prefer Brown's suggestion. Get that bathing suit ready!
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen versus Trader Joe's Daily Facial Sunscreen
Supergoop dupe! I love supergoop products. Especially their basic sunscreen in a pump. But this trader joes product is beautiful and affordable.♬ original sound - Samantha Brown
Samantha Brown doesn't typically recommend dupe products. However, she has enjoyed this one enough to post about it. She describes Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen as a great product. It's fragrance-free and has a broad spectrum SPF 40, which protects your skin from both UVA and UVB rays. (You should even wear sunscreen on the plane.) Though Brown highlights the 1.7 fl. oz. version in the video, Unseen Sunscreen comes in multiple sizes. Considering the common advice to reapply sunscreen every two hours, especially when swimming or sweating, the cost can add up, even if you just use the product on your face.
Brown's dupe, Trader Joe's Daily Facial Sunscreen, has a broad spectrum SPF 40 formula as well. It's oil-free with a matte finish, fragrance-free, and goes on just as smoothly as the Unseen Sunscreen. However, thanks to its significantly lower price, you can get four bottles of this product for less than one bottle of Supergoop!. Brown says (and we agree, having tried both products) that they look and apply about the same. She even jokes that she buys ten bottles at a time and asks viewers not to purchase them all.
How to get the most out of your Daily Facial Sunscreen on vacation
According to the Canadian Medical Association Journal, using sunscreen regularly can reduce the risk of melanoma and squamous cell skin cancer. It's important to wear it when heading out for the day, no matter the time of year. In fact, Brown says in the video that she sometimes reapplies sunscreen over her makeup when she's on camera for a little more protection. That's good to know because, if you're a makeup user, you may neglect reapplication so it doesn't ruin your look.
One potential issue with sunscreen is eye irritation. One person mentioned this in the comments on Brown's TikTok video, to which she replied that it can happen with all sunscreens. However, another commenter suggested using deodorant on your hairline to stop sweat from sliding the sunscreen down your face. Having tried this tip, we second that recommendation.
Another idea for makeup users: Layer your sunscreen under your foundation, but let it dry first. Make sure your makeup has a high SPF as well. If it's one of the "stay put" foundations, like Covergirl + Olay Simply Ageless, it tends to hold in place with less movement or sliding, making it ideal for wearing over sunscreen. It also doesn't hurt to wear a hat and sunglasses. Sun responsibly!