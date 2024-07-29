The Supergoop Sunscreen Dupe Samantha Brown Suggests For Great Coverage At A Lower Price

According to the Canadian Medical Association Journal, using sunscreen regularly can reduce the risk of melanoma and squamous cell skin cancer. It's important to wear it when heading out for the day, no matter the time of year. In fact, Brown says in the video that she sometimes reapplies sunscreen over her makeup when she's on camera for a little more protection. That's good to know because, if you're a makeup user, you may neglect reapplication so it doesn't ruin your look.

Advertisement

One potential issue with sunscreen is eye irritation. One person mentioned this in the comments on Brown's TikTok video, to which she replied that it can happen with all sunscreens. However, another commenter suggested using deodorant on your hairline to stop sweat from sliding the sunscreen down your face. Having tried this tip, we second that recommendation.

Another idea for makeup users: Layer your sunscreen under your foundation, but let it dry first. Make sure your makeup has a high SPF as well. If it's one of the "stay put" foundations, like Covergirl + Olay Simply Ageless, it tends to hold in place with less movement or sliding, making it ideal for wearing over sunscreen. It also doesn't hurt to wear a hat and sunglasses. Sun responsibly!

Advertisement