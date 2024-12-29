The Best Time Of Year To Visit The Maldives For A Dry And Pleasant Vacation

Dry season, from November to April, is the most popular time to visit the Maldives. During this period, expect sunny skies, calm seas, and excellent water visibility, perfect for snorkeling and diving (and enjoying the Maldives' glow-in-the-dark beach at night). Those interested in the underwater world will find it easier to spot marine life like sharks and coral reefs. However, this peak season, with its unbroken sunshine, also brings higher prices and more crowds. March is typically the hottest month overall, making it ideal for sunbathing and beach activities, while November is considered the coolest.

Contrastingly, the wet season from May to October brings heavier rainfall, overcast skies, and rougher seas. While marine life excursions, beach days, and travel plans may be disrupted (seaplane travel in particular), the wet season offers more affordable travel options. Rainfall is often short-lived, and you can still enjoy stretches of sunshine. September sees the heaviest rain, but visitors traveling during this period often find quieter resorts and better deals.

The Maldives receives plenty of sunshine year-round, with up to 11 hours of daylight during the dry season and 7 to 9 hours during the wet season, ensuring there is always time to soak in the beauty of the islands or catch one of its mesmerizing sunsets.