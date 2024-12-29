The Annoying Thing You Probably Do When You Take A Rideshare To The Airport

When you order a rideshare, you can see how long it's going to take the driver to reach you. In fact, there is a countdown on the app, so you know (barring traffic issues) exactly when they're going to arrive. Everyone should be ready to go once the vehicle pulls up. Of course, things happen, but if one of your party is running late, cancel the ride and request another when you're actually ready. If you're taking a trip that's shared with strangers, you're costing them precious minutes as well.

Uber and Lyft allow a short wait period, and if your entire party isn't in the car by the time that stretch ends, you're going to be charged a per-minute fee before your ride begins, or it can be canceled. For instance, Uber's website explains that you have two minutes for an UberX and five minutes for a Black or Black SUV from the time the driver arrives before a fee is charged. There may also be additional fees if it's a busy time. This is to help compensate the driver, who could be doing another pickup. (The wait-time fee is waived if the driver cancels and you're charged a cancellation or no-show fee.)

Lyft's website explains that it also charges a per-minute fee for waits longer than two minutes, or five minutes for Lux Black and Lux Black XL, from the time the driver said they'd arrive. Again, if it's busy, the wait fee can go up, but you won't be charged the fee if you're charged for cancellation, and there are exceptions for Healthcare riders, Concierge rides, and Lyft Assisted rides. To avoid hassle, be kind and make sure you're ready to go before you order your ride. And once you arrive at the airport, be sure to avoid these time-wasting airport security mistakes.