The Most Common Travel Scams To Be Aware Of Before Your Vacation

Being on vacation is hard to beat. You could spend your trip visiting underrated Brazilian towns, exploring the beautiful beautiful Polynesian islands, or venture to another corner of the world of your choosing. Getting away allows you to see new things, immerse yourself in novel experiences, and finally take a breather and relax. It's a time when you can embrace life and let your guard down, which is both good and bad. When on vacation, things that might seem intuitive back home take a little longer to process, and require stepping into the unknown.

Understanding the norms and interactions of the culture in a place that's not familiar takes some time, and if it's a destination where you don't speak the language, it can take even longer. That's when you can become vulnerable, when you aren't able to read signals and cues, and when crooks can take advantage of you. Scams are a part of everyday life, and travel is no different. But some scams are particularly targeted at tourists. Here are some of the most common travel scams to look out for.