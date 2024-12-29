Find Small Town Charm At A City Hidden In California's Napa Valley Known For Hot Spring Serenity
From hikes along the Silverado Trail, which offers hilly vineyard views and world-renowned eateries, to top-of-the-line wine tastings and bike tours, there are tons of things to do in Napa Valley. For a Napa region getaway that blends these classic offerings with small town charm and relaxing hot springs, travelers will want to book a trip to beautiful Calistoga, California.
Located about half an hour east of Santa Rosa, Calistoga treats visitors to luxurious stays complete with soaks in geothermal pools, meals from incredible restaurants, and views of nearby natural wonders like Old Faithful Geyser. Plus, with an adorable downtown district and population of just over 5,000, this Napa Valley destination is a calm, walkable place for a laidback yet fun-filled vacation.
For the ultimate uncrowded experience, visit in winter. Wintertime visitors can avoid the region's busy summer season and enjoy good prices via deals like the Winter in the Wineries Passport. That said, winter is the rainy season in Calistoga. If you want to explore the region on sunny days outdoors, consider visiting during shoulder seasons like spring and fall for comfortable conditions perfect for both spa treatments and sightseeing.
Experience the hot springs of Calistoga
Feel your troubles melt away as you soak in the warm mineral waters of Calistoga's hot springs. Formed by ancient volcanoes and tectonic shifts, the town's geothermal pools soothe visitors with a mineral mixture of calcium, volcanic ash, sodium bicarbonate, sulfur, and magnesium. Experience these hot springs for yourself at one of Calistoga's several incredible spa resorts.
For a spa experience steps away from the downtown district, visit Calistoga Spa Hot Springs. Complete with four hot spring pools, extensive spa facilities, and cozy rooms, Calistoga Spa Hot Springs offers everything from volcanic ash mud baths to nighttime swims in geothermal pools. For a Tuscan-inspired spa getaway, opt for the Roman Spa Hot Springs Resort. Visitors will enjoy not only the resort's three geothermal pools, but also on-site gardens, a Splendido Suite with a personal Jacuzzi tub, and a spa menu offering CBD massages, aromatherapy, and mud baths.
Another option for travelers curious to explore a historic Calistoga spa resort is the one-and-only Dr. Wilkinson's Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs. Founded in 1952, this destination has stood the test of time with spa offerings focused on health and wellness. Hotel guests can soak in mineral baths, lounge in the spa garden, and partake in mud bath treatments like The Works (featuring a steam room, face mask, and mineral whirlpool). The resort also hosts wellness workshops that are complimentary for hotel guests and come with a bowl of the house restaurant's green chile stew.
Where to go for Calistoga's best views and attractions
When you're not luxuriating in the town's mineral-rich waters, visit these three spots for some of Calistoga's best views and attractions. First, swing by Castello di Amorosa, a replica castle built to resemble 14th-century Tuscan architecture. Opened in 2007 after 15 years of construction, the castle features a chapel, moat, drawbridge, and cellars that store wine produced by the on-site vineyards. Visit for a guided tour and wine tasting or book a seated tasting and wander the grounds solo.
Another must-visit Calistoga attraction is Old Faithful Geyser, not to be confused with Yellowstone National Park's landmark (which is best to visit in spring or early fall) of the same name. Located across from the nearby Tamber Bey Vineyards and open year-round, Old Faithful Geyser of California erupts several times a day, typically every 15 to 40 minutes. After witnessing an eruption, stop by the attraction's Old Faithful Geology Museum to learn more about geysers. The site also hosts an animal farm where visitors can see alpacas, llamas, horses, and several goat species.
See another natural wonder at Calistoga's Petrified Forest. Like Calistoga's hot springs, the Petrified Forest formed thanks to volcanic activity millions of years ago. Instead of forming geothermal pools, the eruptions turned this landscape into a forest of preserved Redwood, pine, and oak trees. Today, sightseers can see these fossilized prehistoric trees while walking the forest's two trails. The Main Trail showcases the best petrified tree views, while The Meadow Trail leads hikers to a meadow with Mount Saint Helena views.