Find Small Town Charm At A City Hidden In California's Napa Valley Known For Hot Spring Serenity

From hikes along the Silverado Trail, which offers hilly vineyard views and world-renowned eateries, to top-of-the-line wine tastings and bike tours, there are tons of things to do in Napa Valley. For a Napa region getaway that blends these classic offerings with small town charm and relaxing hot springs, travelers will want to book a trip to beautiful Calistoga, California.

Located about half an hour east of Santa Rosa, Calistoga treats visitors to luxurious stays complete with soaks in geothermal pools, meals from incredible restaurants, and views of nearby natural wonders like Old Faithful Geyser. Plus, with an adorable downtown district and population of just over 5,000, this Napa Valley destination is a calm, walkable place for a laidback yet fun-filled vacation.

For the ultimate uncrowded experience, visit in winter. Wintertime visitors can avoid the region's busy summer season and enjoy good prices via deals like the Winter in the Wineries Passport. That said, winter is the rainy season in Calistoga. If you want to explore the region on sunny days outdoors, consider visiting during shoulder seasons like spring and fall for comfortable conditions perfect for both spa treatments and sightseeing.