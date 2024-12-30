A Barely Visited Recreation Area With A Network Of Unforgettable Trails Has Some Of Maui's Best Hikes
The U.S. is full of natural wonders, but perhaps one of the best places to go to explore the great outdoors is Hawaii. The Pacific destination is rich in natural scenery no matter which island you visit. Plus, outdoorsy travelers can easily skip the tourist traps in Hawaii by trekking to areas that are a little more off the beaten path. If you're in Maui, one such spot is the Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area, a rugged area near Haleakalā volcano that lets you take a cool break from the heat on the rest of the island — so much so that travelers often compare its shady forest to the mainland's Pacific Northwest.
Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area is a specific 10-acre area located within the Kula Forest Reserve in Maui. It's particularly known for its amazingly scenic trails: the Haleakalā Ridge Trail, the Plum Trail, the Redwood Trail, and the Polipoli Trail. In terms of camping, the park only allows for tents via reservation (either online or over the phone). There is also a cabin in the area for travelers who don't prefer to rough it in the woods. Because the park is so high in elevation and in such a dense forest, visitors need to drive a 4x4, all-terrain vehicle to access it. However, you can also get there by hiking from the Boundary Trail. The ruggedness can certainly mean that the area won't have too much crowding, but it is still popular with local and visiting outdoor enthusiasts alike.
Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area feels like Northern California on a Hawaiian island
Since the recreation area sits at an elevation of around 6,200 feet above sea level, the area is cooler than the rest of the island, so wearing warm clothing is essential, especially if you're visiting the Hawaiian island during the fall. The cooler temperatures definitely make the area unique compared to the rest of Maui, but the feature that invites a lot of people to liken it to Northern California and the Pacific Northwest is the gigantic redwood trees and pines in the area. Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area is also home to cypress and eucalyptus trees. The lush greenery is a thrill to explore, but note that the park can also be quite foggy, creating a dreamy yet low-visibility atmosphere.
All of the hiking trails at Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area offer plenty of breathtaking views, but if you're looking for a striking panorama, you can't do better than Bowman's Overlook along the Redwood Trail, where you can see forest, valley, and even the ocean (even though it's several miles away). It's very easy to explore the whole area, since all four of the trails connect to create a 3.5-mile loop that brings you back to where you started. However, all of the trails are fairly moderate in difficulty and require hikers, bikers, and climbers with some experience. If the incredible views and becoming one with nature weren't enough, the area also has a wild strawberry patch that is ripe for plucking during springtime. If you're planning a trip to Hawaii, check out our guide on the best things to do in Maui for more adventures.