A Barely Visited Recreation Area With A Network Of Unforgettable Trails Has Some Of Maui's Best Hikes

The U.S. is full of natural wonders, but perhaps one of the best places to go to explore the great outdoors is Hawaii. The Pacific destination is rich in natural scenery no matter which island you visit. Plus, outdoorsy travelers can easily skip the tourist traps in Hawaii by trekking to areas that are a little more off the beaten path. If you're in Maui, one such spot is the Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area, a rugged area near Haleakalā volcano that lets you take a cool break from the heat on the rest of the island — so much so that travelers often compare its shady forest to the mainland's Pacific Northwest.

Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area is a specific 10-acre area located within the Kula Forest Reserve in Maui. It's particularly known for its amazingly scenic trails: the Haleakalā Ridge Trail, the Plum Trail, the Redwood Trail, and the Polipoli Trail. In terms of camping, the park only allows for tents via reservation (either online or over the phone). There is also a cabin in the area for travelers who don't prefer to rough it in the woods. Because the park is so high in elevation and in such a dense forest, visitors need to drive a 4x4, all-terrain vehicle to access it. However, you can also get there by hiking from the Boundary Trail. The ruggedness can certainly mean that the area won't have too much crowding, but it is still popular with local and visiting outdoor enthusiasts alike.