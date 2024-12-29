Gatwick Airport's Best Hotel Is 'Ideally Situated For Both Terminals' With Stylish Rooms And Nice Views
With over 40 million passengers shuffling through each year, calling London Gatwick anyone's favorite airport feels like a stretch. Gatwick's known for being crowded year-round, and its reputation for delays has earned it the title of one of Europe's most stressful airports. But despite its long queues and flight disruptions, Gatwick still has a lot going for it. For starters, this is the airport that helped launch the Sunflower Lanyard Scheme, a quiet but impactful way for people with hidden disabilities to flag that they need a little extra help. It's also one of the rare places where you can hit an airport yoga room to breathe out some of that travel-induced stress. But if deep stretches aren't your vibe, no worries — Bloc Hotel is standing by, ready to rescue you from terminal purgatory.
Make no mistake, Bloc Hotel Gatwick is hardly a five-star hotel. It isn't exactly the Ritz, so don't expect plush robes or someone fluffing your pillow at turndown. But what it lacks in luxury it more than makes up for in convenience. Planted right inside the South Terminal, Bloc's biggest draw is that you can practically roll out of bed and land at your gate. The reception? Just steps from the departure lounge, meaning you can hit snooze a few extra times without risking missing your flight. And if your travels take you through the North Terminal, the free 24/7 shuttle whisks you there in two minutes flat. Sure, you won't get pampered, but being steps from security beats an overpriced airport lounge any day.
What to expect during your stay at Bloc Gatwick
Bloc Gatwick might not be here to spoil you with champagne and caviar, but it nails the essentials for a hassle-free pre-flight stay. Inspired by Japanese capsule hotels, the rooms are snug — not spacious, but not coffin-like either. Starting at around £100 a night (rates subject to change), you can pick from single, windowless cocoons to family-sized rooms that fit the whole crew. King beds (in non-single rooms) come wrapped in luxurious linens, and every room is outfitted with flat-screen TVs, free high-speed Wi-Fi, plenty of sockets, and monsoon showers. Snag a room with a window and you'll score prime runway views — perfect for plane-spotters. But don't worry, the soundproofing means you won't wake up to jet engines screaming in the wee hours of the morning.
@jollyexplore
we still think this is the most convenient place to stay when flying from #gatwickairport ✈️ #onthisday 📍bloc hotel, london gatwick airport south terminal #fly #aeroplane #airplane #holiday #holidaytiktok #airport #londongatwick #london #gatwick #londongatwickairport #travel #traveltiktok #fyp #foryou #foryoupage
While there's no room service, Bloc throws you a bone with discounts and freebies at airport favorites like Wagamama, Garden Restaurant, and Black Sheep Coffee. Plus, the hotel leans heavy into contactless tech. Check in, check out, and control everything from the lights to the blinds to the volume of the television with just your smartphone. You don't even need to download an app. But if you're the non-techy type (we get it), the 24-hour front desk staff are there to help you with whatever you might need, too.
Bloc's no-frills approach doesn't mean it's forgettable, of course. In fact, the hotel's smart features and unbeatable convenience have landed it a Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Award for 2024. When you're racing the clock at Gatwick, sometimes simplicity — and being steps from security — is the ultimate luxury.