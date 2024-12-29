Gatwick Airport's Best Hotel Is 'Ideally Situated For Both Terminals' With Stylish Rooms And Nice Views

With over 40 million passengers shuffling through each year, calling London Gatwick anyone's favorite airport feels like a stretch. Gatwick's known for being crowded year-round, and its reputation for delays has earned it the title of one of Europe's most stressful airports. But despite its long queues and flight disruptions, Gatwick still has a lot going for it. For starters, this is the airport that helped launch the Sunflower Lanyard Scheme, a quiet but impactful way for people with hidden disabilities to flag that they need a little extra help. It's also one of the rare places where you can hit an airport yoga room to breathe out some of that travel-induced stress. But if deep stretches aren't your vibe, no worries — Bloc Hotel is standing by, ready to rescue you from terminal purgatory.

Make no mistake, Bloc Hotel Gatwick is hardly a five-star hotel. It isn't exactly the Ritz, so don't expect plush robes or someone fluffing your pillow at turndown. But what it lacks in luxury it more than makes up for in convenience. Planted right inside the South Terminal, Bloc's biggest draw is that you can practically roll out of bed and land at your gate. The reception? Just steps from the departure lounge, meaning you can hit snooze a few extra times without risking missing your flight. And if your travels take you through the North Terminal, the free 24/7 shuttle whisks you there in two minutes flat. Sure, you won't get pampered, but being steps from security beats an overpriced airport lounge any day.