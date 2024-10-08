What Does It Mean If You See A Sunflower Lanyard At The Airport?
Air travel can test the patience of even the most seasoned flyer. From enduring long security queues and the scowls of grumpy TSA officers to navigating overcrowded terminals and grappling with baggage mishaps — not to mention the ever-looming threat of delays and cancellations — the airport experience can be downright exhausting. Just imagine the added complexities for those with disabilities, especially when their impairments are not immediately visible. While airlines pat themselves on the back for offering priority boarding and the Department of Transportation encouraging traveling with service animals, those with non-visible disabilities may often find these accommodations barely scratch the surface of their needs. This is why the Sunflower Lanyard Scheme, pioneered by the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower organization, exists. This initiative features lanyards adorned with a sunflower pattern, signaling that the wearer has a hidden disability and might require additional assistance from staff — or a bit more patience from their fellow travelers.
Though some travelers might have hijacked the sunflower lanyard initiative during the peak of COVID-19 to dodge mask-wearing, that was never its intended purpose. Launched in 2016 at Gatwick Airport, England, the program aids airport staff in quickly identifying and assisting passengers with hidden disabilities, ensuring a smoother and safer travel experience. "It is a simple tool for you to share that you have a hidden disability voluntarily," the organization noted on its website. "Simply by wearing the Sunflower, you're just letting everyone know that you might need extra help, understanding, or just more time." Since its introduction, the initiative has seen widespread adoption in major U.K. airports and is now sprouting up at major airports and establishments globally.
Sunflower lanyards are worn by people with non-visible disabilities
According to Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, 1 in 7 people in the world have some form of disability, and 80% of these are the kind you can't see. The sunflower lanyard was designed to strike the perfect balance — distinctive enough to be noticed from a safe distance but not so loud that it screams for attention. Plus, the organization notes that the sunflower symbol represents happiness, strength, and positivity.
When someone is wearing a sunflower lanyard in an airport, it means that they're giving a subtle heads-up that have a non-visible disability that might make the already daunting airport experience just that bit tougher. These disabilities span the spectrum — from temporary to permanent. "They can be neurological, cognitive and neurodevelopmental as well as physical, visual, auditory and include sensory and processing difficulties," the organization explained. "They can also be respiratory as well as chronic health conditions such as arthritis and diabetes, chronic pain and sleep disorders."
And it turns out, these lanyards are a bit of a lifeline. Over on the r/AutismInWomen sub-Reddit, a user shared a breath of fresh air moment when using their sunflower lanyard for the first time. "The woman at the security gates waved me over and asked if I had any medical needs, or if there was anything she could do," they wrote. Another user on r/AutisticWithADHD echoed this, raving about the special help they received, from simple check-in assistance to expedited security. "And they'll offer a quiet room to wait in before boarding that is sensory-overload-friendly," they noted. While experiences can still vary by airport, the consensus seems clear: the sunflower lanyard is a true godsend, making travel a tad less daunting for those with non-visible medical conditions.
How to get a sunflower lanyard
Unlike the Disney Parks Disability Access Service, which caught flak because of how selective it had become, the Sunflower Lanyard Scheme is the complete opposite. There are no stringent criteria or a laundry list of qualifying non-visible disabilities, and Hidden Disabilities Sunflower encourages self-identification. However, they pointed out that wearing this lanyard doesn't open any magic gates. "The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower does not entitle you to anything other than identifying that you have a hidden disability and that you may need some assistance, help, or a little more time," they emphasized. "It is NOT a pass to be fast-tracked nor for any other benefit."
Securing one of these lanyards is a breeze if you're near partner businesses. They're free, and the organization's website features an interactive map to find out where you can snag one. If there's none nearby, you can buy them online at a modest price: $4 gets you a lanyard with an ID card and cover, and $5 gets you a bonus fidget toy. As of this writing, over 200 airports worldwide have joined the cause, including nearly 100 in the U.S., like Chicago O'Hare International, which is revered as America's most "well-connected" airport, and Minneapolis-St Paul International, which is often considered as North America's best.
The best part about this program is it's not just limited to airports. The Sunflower Lanyard Scheme is gaining ground in diverse sectors — retail, public transit, education, local government, theme parks, theaters, banks, and more. And there's no pressure to wear it all the time. The organization advised, "Carry it with you so you can decide when you want to wear it to show that you need additional support, understanding, or time."