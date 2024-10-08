What Does It Mean If You See A Sunflower Lanyard At The Airport?

According to Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, 1 in 7 people in the world have some form of disability, and 80% of these are the kind you can't see. The sunflower lanyard was designed to strike the perfect balance — distinctive enough to be noticed from a safe distance but not so loud that it screams for attention. Plus, the organization notes that the sunflower symbol represents happiness, strength, and positivity.

When someone is wearing a sunflower lanyard in an airport, it means that they're giving a subtle heads-up that have a non-visible disability that might make the already daunting airport experience just that bit tougher. These disabilities span the spectrum — from temporary to permanent. "They can be neurological, cognitive and neurodevelopmental as well as physical, visual, auditory and include sensory and processing difficulties," the organization explained. "They can also be respiratory as well as chronic health conditions such as arthritis and diabetes, chronic pain and sleep disorders."

And it turns out, these lanyards are a bit of a lifeline. Over on the r/AutismInWomen sub-Reddit, a user shared a breath of fresh air moment when using their sunflower lanyard for the first time. "The woman at the security gates waved me over and asked if I had any medical needs, or if there was anything she could do," they wrote. Another user on r/AutisticWithADHD echoed this, raving about the special help they received, from simple check-in assistance to expedited security. "And they'll offer a quiet room to wait in before boarding that is sensory-overload-friendly," they noted. While experiences can still vary by airport, the consensus seems clear: the sunflower lanyard is a true godsend, making travel a tad less daunting for those with non-visible medical conditions.

