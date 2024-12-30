A Sustainable, Gorgeous, And Wildly Underrated Island Is Set To Become A Hot Spot For Tourism

Greenland, a destination known by many travelers as a final frontier due to its remoteness, is home to the world's largest national park and the second-largest ice cap. With its arctic beauty, it is also one of the best places to see the northern lights.

Nowadays, the world's largest island is becoming a little less remote. From 2026, the country will be home to three new airports, one of which will be located in Greenland's capital city of Nuuk (open from late November 2024). This will further facilitate tourism to this wonderful destination in the Arctic Circle, as Greenland seeks to become a favorite destination for intrepid travelers.

With an annual estimate of 65,000 visiting tourists, contrasting its 56,000 inhabitants, Greenland strives to maintain a more controlled and sustainable approach to tourism. As such, travelers that prioritize the environment over mass tourism — especially amid threats from climate change — really need to consider putting Greenland on their bucket list.