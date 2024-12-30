A Sustainable, Gorgeous, And Wildly Underrated Island Is Set To Become A Hot Spot For Tourism
Greenland, a destination known by many travelers as a final frontier due to its remoteness, is home to the world's largest national park and the second-largest ice cap. With its arctic beauty, it is also one of the best places to see the northern lights.
Nowadays, the world's largest island is becoming a little less remote. From 2026, the country will be home to three new airports, one of which will be located in Greenland's capital city of Nuuk (open from late November 2024). This will further facilitate tourism to this wonderful destination in the Arctic Circle, as Greenland seeks to become a favorite destination for intrepid travelers.
With an annual estimate of 65,000 visiting tourists, contrasting its 56,000 inhabitants, Greenland strives to maintain a more controlled and sustainable approach to tourism. As such, travelers that prioritize the environment over mass tourism — especially amid threats from climate change — really need to consider putting Greenland on their bucket list.
Greenland's responsible approach to tourism
Greenland has always had a very cautious approach to tourism, and this is especially true as warmer temperatures are making it more accessible to those who don't wish to brave the freezing cold (though you'll still want to follow these winter packing tips, since frosty weather is common). For years, most of the travelers to the island got there by small cruise ships. The lack of airports and the many flight transfers needed to reach Greenland made it a difficult destination to reach. Also, many of Greenland's flights used to be canceled due to the few existing airports being too small to accommodate commercial flights. Traveling to and around Greenland by cruise ship made it a much more comfortable experience while allowing travelers to save money on accommodations. Plus, this way of traveling added to Greenland's sustainability.
Cruises also allowed for longer stays at certain stops, with travelers spending more time with local communities and learning about the cultural and environmental aspects of the country. With the creation of Greenland's new airports, the cruise expeditions, thankfully, won't be erased. The new air hubs will continue to work hand in hand with the cruise experiences, and travelers will now be able to see more of the country's iconic destinations.
Where to visit on this 'final frontier' of an island
From the world's largest national park to hosting luxurious hot springs destinations, there are many sites worth visiting in Greenland. At Kangerlussuaq, home to the second-largest ice cap in the world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, you can marvel at the scenery overlooking the impressive ice sheet, partake in dog sledding, and watch the northern lights from the months of January to April. Starting in 2025, there will be direct flights from Copenhagen to Kangerlussuaq.
The Northeast Greenland National Park is another great destination to visit, especially if you enjoy spotting wildlife. The park (the largest national park in the world) spreads for approximately 375,291 square miles, and here you'll be able to enjoy the wonderfully pristine and unspoiled arctic landscape made up of mountains, tundras, fjords, and icebergs. Polar bears, reindeer, muskoxen, arctic foxes, and other species call the park their home, and although camping is allowed (as long as you stay far from the wildlife), most visitors come here by cruise and return to the ship after their adventures are over.
Getting to the National Park, Kangerlussuaq, and the many other fantastic places in Greenland, like Disko Bay or North Greenland, used to be complicated. But with the new airports, this final frontier is sure to become a much more enjoyable (and easy to reach!) adventure for both intrepid and not-so-intrepid travelers.