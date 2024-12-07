Rick Steves' Best Winter Packing Tip That Won't Weigh You Down

Packing for a summer vacation is easy. After all, sandals and swimsuits don't take up much space. Winter trip packing, on the other hand, is a lot more challenging. You may want to bring coats, gloves, scarves, boots, and hats, and those can be bulky. While that may make you feel like you have to take a second bag to check through security, travel pro Rick Steves has a suggestion for you. On his website, he says, "Bring layers rather than a heavy coat. Think in terms of what you can do without — not what might be handy on your trip."

Layers can make a huge difference, and the ones that aren't next to your skin don't have to be washed after one use. In addition to that, Steves suggests keeping the heavier stuff out of your suitcase. He explains, "Wear heavier, warmer, waterproof shoes. I wear my heaviest pair on the plane to save room in my suitcase."

What if you feel like you really need a heavy coat in addition to all your layers? Wear it on the plane, just like Steves does with winter shoes. Now, a heavy coat may be one of those clothing items we're told never to wear on a plane, but that's because people tend to hog the overhead bin with them. Instead of throwing your coat up there and robbing someone else's bag space, use it as an extra seat cushion or roll a puffer coat to use as a pillow.