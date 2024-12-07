Rick Steves' Best Winter Packing Tip That Won't Weigh You Down
Packing for a summer vacation is easy. After all, sandals and swimsuits don't take up much space. Winter trip packing, on the other hand, is a lot more challenging. You may want to bring coats, gloves, scarves, boots, and hats, and those can be bulky. While that may make you feel like you have to take a second bag to check through security, travel pro Rick Steves has a suggestion for you. On his website, he says, "Bring layers rather than a heavy coat. Think in terms of what you can do without — not what might be handy on your trip."
Layers can make a huge difference, and the ones that aren't next to your skin don't have to be washed after one use. In addition to that, Steves suggests keeping the heavier stuff out of your suitcase. He explains, "Wear heavier, warmer, waterproof shoes. I wear my heaviest pair on the plane to save room in my suitcase."
What if you feel like you really need a heavy coat in addition to all your layers? Wear it on the plane, just like Steves does with winter shoes. Now, a heavy coat may be one of those clothing items we're told never to wear on a plane, but that's because people tend to hog the overhead bin with them. Instead of throwing your coat up there and robbing someone else's bag space, use it as an extra seat cushion or roll a puffer coat to use as a pillow.
Other ways to pack light for the winter
If you layer wisely, however, you may not need that super heavy coat at all, depending on where you're going. Plus, layering can help as you go from outdoors to, for example, a museum inside, so you can strip down as you warm up. Steves mentions long underwear, and while that may conjure visions of bulky cotton, that's not what we mean. Silk keeps in the warmth, and you can find a thermal base layer made with this insulating material on Amazon, like this Grenasasilk Long Underwear Top and Bottom, for under $60. Wool is another fabric that keeps you warm, and you can pack items like cardigans or sweaters to layer over the long underwear. Merino wool socks can keep those toes toasty as well.
For accessories, gloves are a must. If you're a smart packer, you'll bring ones that can clip onto the outside of your backpack or grab some Zkptops Elastic Mitten Clips, which come with four double-sided clips for under $8. A scarf, something that yet another travel expert, Samantha Brown, calls the "Swiss army knife" of travel clothing, can be worn on the plane around the neck or shoulders, tucked into a sleeve, tied around your waist like a belt, or even wrapped and tied around your backpack. Hats are generally small, but even those can be shoved into a coat pocket while you fly. Another game-changing packing hack to save space is using compression packing cubes, which can squish down your bulkier items and keep your things organized, like Cambond Compression Packing Cubes, which come in a set of four for under $20.