The Asian Country That Is One Of The Safest For Women Traveling On Their Own
Traveling solo can be challenging and even more dangerous for women. Although there are plenty of wonderful places to visit as a solo female traveler, some countries are a little safer and more comfortable than others to visit. So where do you go? Iceland is consistently recognized as one of the safest places in Europe for female travelers, as are Spain, Norway, and Ireland. But if you're looking to go to Asia on your own, one of the best places to go is Singapore.
According to the Women's Danger Index, a 2019 study of the most dangerous countries to visit as a female solo traveler by journalists Asher and Lyric Fergusson, Singapore ranked as the second safest country in the world and the safest in Asia. The study compiled polls from sources like UN Women, the Georgetown Institute, and the World Economic Forum. It based the rankings on whether women said they felt safe walking home at night, intentional homicide rates and violence against women, as well as local discrimination laws, pay gaps, and more.
More recent sources generally rank the country within the top 15 safest places in the world, and it is considered the safest in Asia (via Global Citizen Solutions and Global Rescue). And if you're still concerned about going there alone, various travel companies can help plan itineraries for female solo travelers. As long as you're planning smart, staying aware of your surroundings, and taking reasonable safety precautions, there's no reason why Singapore can't be at the top of your bucket list.
Experience Singapore's excellent food and cultural sites
In addition to being one of the best islands to visit in Southeast Asia, Singapore is a tiny but incredibly diverse place — and it has loads to offer travelers in terms of cultural sites. Singapore's museums and temples are full of beauty and wonder. A trip to the Marina Bay Sands' ArtScience Museum, the Singapore Art Museum, or the National Museum of Singapore allows you to immerse yourself in the country's history (as well as have fun exploring the unique exhibits).
To get a good sense of Singapore's heritage, a walk through Chinatown, Little India, or its many other historic neighborhoods is an excellent way to explore the island. The Buddha Tooth Relic Temple, one of Singapore's most famous and popular temples, can also be found in Chinatown. There are also many different tours (self-guided or in a group) you can find on the island, including ones focused on street art or even filming locations for the movie "Crazy Rich Asians." Hiring a local guide or taking a tour can be one of the best ways to experience a country, especially if you're traveling alone.
Singapore is also a must-visit destination for foodies. The island is full of excellent restaurants that suit every budget and has an abundance of food halls and markets where you can get a wide variety of dishes that are influenced by many different world cultures. The Newton Food Centre (which was also featured in "Crazy Rich Asians"), the Lau Pa Sat Hawker Center, and the Bedok South Market and Food Centre are among the top food markets (known as hawker markets) where you can get tons of famous Singaporean staples like chili crab, chicken rice, laksa, and more.
Singapore has some of the best attractions for outdoor adventurers
Singapore is also one of the greenest countries in the world, so it has a lot of unique natural attractions and activities for outdoorsy travelers. The mesmerizing Gardens by the Bay blend nature with art in one of the most popular attractions for solo travelers and families. Similarly, the Singapore Botanic Gardens is a gorgeous place to discover beautiful plants, trees, and flowers — it is the only botanical garden that is also a UNESCO Heritage Site. Fort Canning Park is also the perfect place to take a walk to discover the historical garden (including an impressive spice garden), monuments, sculptures, and even some important artifacts dating back to the 14th century.
If you're looking for adventure, there are several attractions and smaller islands just off mainland Singapore that are great for kayaking, cycling, and generally just getting into nature, such as Pulau Ubin, Lazarus Island, and the Chek Jawa wetlands. Singapore is also home to four nature reserves: Central Catchment Nature Reserve, Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, Sungei Buloh Nature Reserve, and Labrador Nature Reserve. The hiking trails and pedestrian bridges in the Southern Ridges can also offer travelers some of the best vistas in the country. Singapore also has plenty of places for rock climbing, thrilling ziplines, water parks, and beaches for fun in the sun. If you're a nature lover going to Singapore, be sure to check out our guide to the best gear for outdoor travel.