The Asian Country That Is One Of The Safest For Women Traveling On Their Own

Traveling solo can be challenging and even more dangerous for women. Although there are plenty of wonderful places to visit as a solo female traveler, some countries are a little safer and more comfortable than others to visit. So where do you go? Iceland is consistently recognized as one of the safest places in Europe for female travelers, as are Spain, Norway, and Ireland. But if you're looking to go to Asia on your own, one of the best places to go is Singapore.

According to the Women's Danger Index, a 2019 study of the most dangerous countries to visit as a female solo traveler by journalists Asher and Lyric Fergusson, Singapore ranked as the second safest country in the world and the safest in Asia. The study compiled polls from sources like UN Women, the Georgetown Institute, and the World Economic Forum. It based the rankings on whether women said they felt safe walking home at night, intentional homicide rates and violence against women, as well as local discrimination laws, pay gaps, and more.

More recent sources generally rank the country within the top 15 safest places in the world, and it is considered the safest in Asia (via Global Citizen Solutions and Global Rescue). And if you're still concerned about going there alone, various travel companies can help plan itineraries for female solo travelers. As long as you're planning smart, staying aware of your surroundings, and taking reasonable safety precautions, there's no reason why Singapore can't be at the top of your bucket list.