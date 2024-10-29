The Best Islands To Visit In Southeast Asia

With a population of around 61 million, Luzon is the fourth most populous island on our planet and the second most in Southeast Asia after Java, Indonesia. However, don't be fooled into thinking this means the island is densely populated. Most of the people here live in the urban agglomeration of Metro Manila, an area containing the nation's capital, 15 other cities, and one municipality. And while this means this small section is indeed overcrowded, the rest of this vast island is a spacious haven for nature lovers.

Head north to the stunning region around Banaue to visit the ancient Ifugao Rice Terraces. It may be a relatively lesser-known attraction for many unfamiliar with the area, but these 2,000-year-old towering terraces are quite the sight to behold. With steep slopes that reach up to almost 5,000 feet in some places, they are often referred to as the eighth wonder of the world. There are five sites in total, and four fall under the UNESCO-listed Rice Terraces of the Philippine Cordilleras. The paddy fields at Batad are particularly impressive but are only accessible by foot.

A little further north is the mountainous area of Sagada, where you can enjoy some incredible scenery and cooler climate and take part in activities as diverse as spelunking (even for beginners, but make sure to bring a quality, waterproof headlamp). You can also experience local culture with a visit to the Sugong Hanging Coffins. This ancient tradition, still practiced today, involves suspending coffins high up on cliff faces, which is said to ensure departed loved ones are closer to heaven. Furthermore, with volcanoes to climb, caves to explore, and beaches to laze on, you could easily spend an entire Philippine vacation just in Luzon.

