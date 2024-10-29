The Best Islands To Visit In Southeast Asia
The sights, smells, and sounds of Southeast Asia are unique — from intricately carved, ornate temples to the scents of spices and incense, the entire region is an assault on the senses. Even the blaring horns of motorbikes or the screeching of roadside karaoke machines can evoke nostalgia in anyone who has been there. When it comes to the region's islands, many people rightfully envision palm-lined white-sand beaches, crystal-clear turquoise oceans, and charming bamboo huts. And while these are delivered with ease, Southeast Asia's islands offer so much more.
Your budget doesn't matter, either. This region caters to all, from broke backpackers to luxury travelers. However, as tourism grows, infrastructure develops. This can sometimes take away the charm of a place. Thankfully, the majority of Southeast Asia still drips in culture, smiles, and destinations and attractions that should absolutely be considered wonders of the world. If you do manage to make it here, it's pretty much guaranteed you will return. And when you do, your ultimate destination will likely be one of the region's many stunning islands. With more than 25,000 to choose from, here are a select few to help get your senses stimulated and your wanderlust awakened.
Luzon – the Philippines
With a population of around 61 million, Luzon is the fourth most populous island on our planet and the second most in Southeast Asia after Java, Indonesia. However, don't be fooled into thinking this means the island is densely populated. Most of the people here live in the urban agglomeration of Metro Manila, an area containing the nation's capital, 15 other cities, and one municipality. And while this means this small section is indeed overcrowded, the rest of this vast island is a spacious haven for nature lovers.
Head north to the stunning region around Banaue to visit the ancient Ifugao Rice Terraces. It may be a relatively lesser-known attraction for many unfamiliar with the area, but these 2,000-year-old towering terraces are quite the sight to behold. With steep slopes that reach up to almost 5,000 feet in some places, they are often referred to as the eighth wonder of the world. There are five sites in total, and four fall under the UNESCO-listed Rice Terraces of the Philippine Cordilleras. The paddy fields at Batad are particularly impressive but are only accessible by foot.
A little further north is the mountainous area of Sagada, where you can enjoy some incredible scenery and cooler climate and take part in activities as diverse as spelunking (even for beginners, but make sure to bring a quality, waterproof headlamp). You can also experience local culture with a visit to the Sugong Hanging Coffins. This ancient tradition, still practiced today, involves suspending coffins high up on cliff faces, which is said to ensure departed loved ones are closer to heaven. Furthermore, with volcanoes to climb, caves to explore, and beaches to laze on, you could easily spend an entire Philippine vacation just in Luzon.
Borneo – Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brunei
The island of Borneo is split between three countries: the Malaysian provinces of Sabah and Sarawak, the Indonesian province of Kalimantan, and the entire country of Brunei. It's an absolute haven for nature lovers, with incredible scuba diving, otherworldly hiking, and an abundance of diverse wildlife spotting. The Malaysian provinces are the most accessible to nature lovers, while Kalimantan can present a somewhat more challenging but potentially more enriching journey. Brunei, on the other hand, offers a unique experience with its stunning Islamic architecture and oil-rich development.
Many people begin their Bornean adventure in Kuching, the capital of Sarawak. This laid-back yet vibrant city is a major destination for foodies and was awarded the title of Creative City of Gastronomy by UNESCO in 2021. This province is also full of world-class national parks, including Niah, where you'll find the Niah Caves network. The main cave here is so vast that you can comfortably fly a jumbo jet through its entrance and park so many more inside its huge chamber. Other parks are the incredible Gunung Mulu National Park for unique karst formations and adventurous activities like spelunking or taking on the arduous climb to the iconic Pinnacles rock formations.
In the likely event that you still want more, the province of Sabah offers hikes up the majestic Mount Kinabalu for some surreal, almost moonscape-like views at the top and wildlife spotting on the Kinabatangan River, another lesser-known attraction in Asia, waiting to be discovered. It doesn't end there, though, because you still have the Orangutan Rehabilitation Center at Sepilok to visit and an abundance of marine life to dive with around the tiny nearby island of Sipadan. What's more, we've barely even touched on the Indonesian part of the island.
Gili Islands – Indonesia
With the number of tourists in Bali reaching record levels, some may feel that this beautiful destination is sadly ruined by over-tourism. A great alternative is the Gili Islands. There are three islands there, and all are easily accessible by a high-speed boat from Bali. The liveliest option is the backpacker destination of Gili Trawangan (affectionately known as Gili T). Gili Meno is the idyllic honeymoon option, while Gili Air is often thought of as a balance of the two.
There are no cars or motorbikes on any of these islands; travelers get around by bicycle, traditional horse-drawn carts known as cidomos, or simply on foot as each of the islands is a walkable size. You can enjoy some stunning beaches on all three (Gili Air possibly just edges it). What's more, they are perfectly complemented by some of the most colorful sunsets you'll ever see. The low-key beach bars on Air and Meno are ideal for those sundown cocktails, and it rarely gets too boisterous at night. You'll still find plenty of social atmosphere, though. But Gili T is the livelier of the three, and there are often DJ events and the obligatory live reggae bands.
During the day, swimming in the perfectly clear, warm turquoise water is a joy, while scuba diving and snorkeling are excellent alternatives too. You can enjoy your time in the water with shy reef sharks, and it's also one of the most breathtaking destinations to swim with turtles. There are shipwrecks to explore underwater, too, or you can rent paddle boards or kayaks, and surfers can even catch some decent breaks.
Koh Tao – Thailand
While most travelers to Thailand's eastern islands head straight for Koh Samui or Koh Phangan, the smaller destination of Koh Tao offers a more tranquil version of Thai island life. The day-by-day pace is undeniably slower, and the raucous nightlife is reserved for its more boisterous neighbors. However, if your goal is the world-famous Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan, Koh Tao can be an excellent alternative to base yourself. It's easy to get a boat to the party (book ahead), or you can even use the island as an idyllic place to recover afterward.
Koh Tao translates to turtle island in English and there are plenty of greens and hawksbills to see when you take to the water here. In fact, given that it is one of the most affordable places in the world to get PADI-certified, scuba diving and snorkeling are what this island is primarily known for. We even listed Koh Tao as a gorgeous island for vacationing that won't break the bank. So, if you're looking for a budget-friendly trip to paradise, it's one of your best options.
On top of the outstanding scuba diving, there are also hiking opportunities through the island's dense forests, as well as beautiful coves and beaches to explore, or dramatic boulder formations with excellent rock climbing. Finally, there is the iconic Ko Nang Yuan, the area's most photogenic spot. It's a tiny island just off Koh Tao's northwestern coast made up of three islets connected by a stunning sandbar. You can visit in the daytime to enjoy the soft, white sand of the natural bridge and swim in more crystal-clear waters with vibrant snorkeling.
Palawan – the Philippines
The highlight of Palawan is undoubtedly the Puerto Princesa Underground River. This iconic attraction not only has UNESCO World Heritage status but has also recently been included on the New 7 Wonders of Nature list. This list was announced by the New 7 Wonders Foundation after a global poll involving millions of voters. This remarkable five-mile-long cave system is unique in that its waters flow out into the sea, with the lower portion of the subterranean river affected by ocean tides. Recent discoveries have revealed a multi-level cave system complete with cascading waterfalls, diverse marine life, and a massive 300-meter dome chamber.
Outside, in the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, there are numerous other cave systems, prehistoric karst landscapes, virgin rainforests, and unique wildlife. The island also offers world-class marine activities. Scuba divers can take a trip out into the Sulu Sea to explore the Tubbataha Reefs National Park on liveaboard boats between the months of March and June. The high density of marine animals here includes several species of shark, such as hammerheads and whale sharks, as well as hawksbill and green turtles, manta rays, and over 1,000 more species.
Back on land, you can discover secluded beaches and explore untouched islands before settling down in El Nido, Palawan's most famous stretch of sand and the ultimate tropical paradise. Accommodation types in this idyllic destination range from rustic backpacker lodges and hostels to luxury resorts, and it's the ideal base for exploring the Bacuit Archipelago. This marine playground boasts dozens of islands and islets, hidden beaches, and sheltered lagoons.
Komodo – Indonesia
Komodo is another island in Southeast Asia to have made it onto the New 7 Wonders of Nature list after a global poll that included millions of voters. The primary reason for going there is to witness the endangered Komodo dragon — the world's largest lizard. Not only are they the biggest and heaviest on the planet, but they are also one of the few to have a venomous bite. Therefore, when visiting these majestic creatures, you must do it through the right avenues and be accompanied by a guide. In fact, you are not permitted to visit the island without an organized tour.
Visiting Komodo is usually done on a day trip. But you can also visit on a multi-day liveaboard boat excursion, although these tend to be a bit pricey. However, this may be an excellent option if you are a scuba diver, as the island's surrounding waters offer outstanding year-round diving. But you may want to take your tour guide out into the waters with you for protection as the dragons can swim!
Most trips to Komodo begin on the island of Flores, an underrated Southeast Asian island. Before visiting the dragons, you'll likely want to explore the traditional villages and uncrowded beaches there. You can also experience natural wonders, such as the hot springs and thunderous waterfalls at Bajawa, among a plethora of other sights and activities.
Phu Quoc – Vietnam
Phu Quoc is a large island in the Gulf of Thailand, roughly about the size of Singapore. It's closer to Cambodia than it is to the Vietnamese mainland, but it is easily accessible by boat or flight. The island's attractions are spread out, so if your time is limited, you might want to choose the area you stay in carefully. Accommodation ranges from budget-friendly to luxurious, and most options are available throughout.
Sao Beach in the southeast offers a picture-perfect tropical paradise with its sugary white sand and shady palm trees, while Long Beach offers more white sand and the island's best nightlife. It is still relatively low-key, but friendly expats and tourists who have settled into the island's slow pace make you feel at home — even local hawkers rarely pressure you to buy things. Beer aficionados will love the excellent Hoppy Daze Craft Beer Bar, and there are some cool music venues, including the Cheeky Traveller English Pub for live bands and House No.1 for a lively DJ vibe with a younger crowd.
However, you may eventually want to get active and take in the attractions. The rugged, lush interior offers some pleasant hiking opportunities, while the northwest of the island is home to VinWonders. This quirky theme park feels slightly ostentatious and a little out of place. Still, it offers European-inspired architecture, a thrilling water park, and even the highly rated Vinpearl Safari, Vietnam's largest animal conservation park. If you're looking for more, you can head to the far south of the island to An Thoi and Sunset World for Mediterranean-style buildings and the world's longest sea-crossing cable car. From there, you'll get spectacular views of the ocean and surrounding islands and enjoy another fun waterpark at the end.
Singapore
The tiny island nation of Singapore is one of the most developed countries in Southeast Asia. It's known for its second-to-none shopping, diverse food, spotless streets, and luxurious accommodations. This tiny country is not much bigger than Phu Quoc in Vietnam. Yet it has a population of over 6 million. It's a multi-ethnic country that comprises a Chinese majority, with Malays and Indians following next. And that can mean only one thing — an abundance of outstanding food, from street eateries with high nom-nom factors to award-winning Michelin Star restaurants.
It's easily one of the best destinations in the world for foodies. Hainanese chicken rice is commonly thought of as the Singaporean national dish. It's a relatively simple yet delicious recipe, and not trying it at least once may cause a stir among locals. However, with fiery Chinese stir-fries, delicious Indian curries, and a variety of delicacies from Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as just about every other international cuisine under the sun, you may need to add a few extra notches to your belt.
Orchard Road is where you'll want to go for shopping. This vibrant area is full of top-notch malls, restaurants, and cafes. But if you're looking for something a bit more down-to-earth, head to Bugis or Chinatown street markets to explore the hundreds of stalls and practice your bargaining skills. And if you're in Singapore on a family holiday, there are plenty of attractions for little ones, too. There are thrilling rides and shows at Universal Studios, the outstanding Adventure Cove Water Park, and a world-class zoo with its open-concept design that is home to more than 4,000 animals.
Penang – Malaysia
Like Singapore, Penang is renowned for its incredible food. This is the island to come to if you prefer the street-food experiences that Southeast Asia is famous for. From the sweet and sour flavors of Penang Laksa to savory chicken satay and delicious tandoori, you will likely spend most of your time trying out the abundance of dishes on offer.
Georgetown is the capital of Penang and the place where you'll find most of the island's best street food. However, it's also the place to discover some of Southeast Asia's most incredible architecture. From British colonial buildings to Chinese shophouses, this city is a living museum and was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2008. If you're into architectural photography, you'll be in heaven with the well-preserved colonial facades and picturesque historic streets. Must-see landmarks include the Mughal-domed Kapitan Keling Mosque, the cannon-lined Fort Cornwallis, the towering Queen Victoria Memorial Clock Tower, and the ornate Khoo Kongsi Chinese temple with its stunning carvings and artwork.
Nightlife on the island is relatively low-key, even in Georgetown. You'll find a variety of quirky bars at Love Lane, where locals mingle with tourists, and you can catch live music at places like the Canteen at Chinahouse. However, if you're feeling energetic, a climb up Penang Hill offers wonderful panoramic views of the city. Away from Georgetown, beach lovers can enjoy the white-sand delights of Batu Ferringhi with its five-star luxury, vibrant bars, colorful sunsets, and busy beach activities. For something a little a little quieter, try Tanjung Bungah, or you can escape to the idyllic Teluk Kampi Beach via a twenty-minute boat ride.
Koh Phi Phi – Thailand
It may have a reputation as a party island for young backpackers, yet, it's famous for a reason — Koh Phi Phi and the surrounding areas are a beautiful place to visit. If reveling with young partygoers isn't quite your thing, the good news is you can visit on a day trip from anywhere in the area while everyone sleeps off the previous night's excesses. However, there are secluded resorts dotted around the coastal areas of the island, should you prefer.
This area in particular is known as Phi Phi Don. Danny Boyle's movie "The Beach," on the other hand, was filmed on the uninhabited island of Koh Phi Phi Leh (otherwise known as Maya Bay). Thankfully, you can easily arrange a trip to that "perfect" untouched paradise from wherever you may be in the area. What's more, you won't need a crudely drawn map or a long swim in potentially shark-infested waters to get there. Thanks to the daily boats arriving full of tourists, it may not feel as remote as it did in the movie. However, it is still a spectacle that shouldn't be missed.
Back on Phi Phi Don, it's every bit as stunning. You'll find gorgeous white-sand beaches, lush interior jungle with striking limestone karsts, and excellent snorkeling and diving. You can also arrange day trips to places like the nearby Railay Beach. This jaw-dropping stretch of sand offers more clear turquoise waters and is surrounded by towering limestone cliffs that attract rock climbers from around the world. It's an idyllic spot for kayaking and swimming and there are no cars, motorbikes, or tall buildings to be seen. Accommodation options here range from basic to luxury, and nighttime brings the noise of the jungle and the sight of bright, starry skies.