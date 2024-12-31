Rick Steves Calls The Taste Of This Spanish Drink Whose Name Means Blood 'Deceptively Harmless'

If you've been to Spain, you may have sampled some wonderful wine varietals like tempranillo, rioja, or garnacha, which can be less common in the wine aisle than the likes of merlot or moscato. Perhaps you've been to Spain's best-kept secret wine region of Priorat or had some heavenly food and wine pairings in the Basque Country. However, you may not have had these delicious Spanish wines simply by the glass. You might have tried them in sangria, a drink that travel pro Rick Steves calls a "bloody good Spanish punch" on his website.

There's a good reason for what he says. Steves explains, "Bright red in color, it takes its name from the Spanish word sangre, which means 'blood.' The key ingredients are red wine and fruit. It's often spiked with something stronger to give it a kick." It's simply delicious, but that can be a bit of a trap for the unwary. Steves warns that "sangria's fruitiness can make it taste deceptively harmless until your head starts to spin. Pace yourself carefully until you've determined how much of a punch it packs."

If you're unfamiliar with sangria, it's usually made with a red wine varietal like rioja (though it doesn't have to be a Spanish red). You put in sliced fruits and berries, though Steves points out that you should make sure what you have in there is seedless. He also recommends citrus because, as he explains, "acidity tempers the sweetness." Sugar and soda water may also be added, as well as spices like cinnamon. Then, you can add other, harder alcohols like gin or vodka to make it even stronger or adjust the taste. Finally, you let it sit for a while so the fruit soaks up the alcohol.