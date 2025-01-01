A Little-Known Italian Island Boasts The Prettiest White Sand Beaches Without Crowds

Italy is chock full of gorgeous, beachy getaways. From Cinque Terre to the Amalfi Coast, if you're looking for sun, sand, and a spritz, you don't have to go very far. However, that also means you're very likely to run into many other international tourists wherever you go — unless you know where to look. Despite being a slightly over-touristed destination, Italy still has a few places that are largely ignored by the droves of other travelers out there. If you want to explore Northern Sardinia, one of Italy's island regions, you should definitely take the ferry to La Maddalena Island. There, you'll find relaxing beaches, a beautiful natural landscape, and plenty of "la dolce vita."

La Maddalena Island is part of the La Maddalena archipelago, which is comprised of several islands, including La Maddalena, Caprera, Budelli, Spargi, Santo Stefano, Razzoli, and Santa Maria. La Maddalena and Caprera are the largest and possibly the easiest to explore, but you can also hire a boat to visit the other islands. Start with La Maddalena and Caprera since there is more to do there. To get to La Maddalena, you'll need to first fly to Sardinia. Most international flights will likely take you to either Alghero Airport or Cagliari International Airport, but the closest airport to the archipelago is Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport, which you can reach from major cities in Italy. However you get to Sardinia, you will need to drive or take public transit to Palau, which is just a quick 15-minute ferry ride to La Maddalena.