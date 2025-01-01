A Little-Known Italian Island Boasts The Prettiest White Sand Beaches Without Crowds
Italy is chock full of gorgeous, beachy getaways. From Cinque Terre to the Amalfi Coast, if you're looking for sun, sand, and a spritz, you don't have to go very far. However, that also means you're very likely to run into many other international tourists wherever you go — unless you know where to look. Despite being a slightly over-touristed destination, Italy still has a few places that are largely ignored by the droves of other travelers out there. If you want to explore Northern Sardinia, one of Italy's island regions, you should definitely take the ferry to La Maddalena Island. There, you'll find relaxing beaches, a beautiful natural landscape, and plenty of "la dolce vita."
La Maddalena Island is part of the La Maddalena archipelago, which is comprised of several islands, including La Maddalena, Caprera, Budelli, Spargi, Santo Stefano, Razzoli, and Santa Maria. La Maddalena and Caprera are the largest and possibly the easiest to explore, but you can also hire a boat to visit the other islands. Start with La Maddalena and Caprera since there is more to do there. To get to La Maddalena, you'll need to first fly to Sardinia. Most international flights will likely take you to either Alghero Airport or Cagliari International Airport, but the closest airport to the archipelago is Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport, which you can reach from major cities in Italy. However you get to Sardinia, you will need to drive or take public transit to Palau, which is just a quick 15-minute ferry ride to La Maddalena.
The beaches on La Maddalena Island are among the most beautiful in Italy
La Maddalena island (and other islands on the archipelago) make up La Maddalena National Park. On La Maddalena specifically, you can find some of the best and most underrated beaches in Italy. But if you don't mind some crowds, Bassa Trinita, Cala dello Spalmatore, and Monti dell'Arena Beach are among the most popular places to go. Cala dello Spalmatore is well-known because it is larger (three beaches along the gulf), and it has many different bars and restaurants that are very accessible to the beaches. So, naturally, that means a lot of people go there to spend some time in the sun. If you're traveling with a family, Monti dell'Arena has excellent parking, as well as the same beautiful, clear waters and soft sands. However, it's also one of the most crowded, especially in summer. But if you're looking for a place that is even more picturesque, Cala Francese not only has sand and surf, but also gorgeous granite rocks that look almost pink.
If you're looking for coves and beaches that are a little wilder and less frequented by visitors, you should definitely bring your camera to Spiaggia di Punta Tegge, which is often noted for its lovely white sands and rich blue waters. Or, if you'd like your beach day with a little bit of history mixed in, you can visit Capo Carlotto, a wilder cape where you can find the Madonetta Chapel overlooking the water. La Maddalena's beaches are also well-known for their rock formations, like Spiagga Testa di Polpo, which is famous for its large rock that looks like an octopus head.
The town and neighboring islands near La Maddalena are worth exploring as well
The entire La Maddalena archipelago makes up some of the most beautiful, lesser-visited islands in Italy. Caprera Island is also home to several amazing beaches that all feature those perfect sands and blue waters that visitors seek, and it's quite easy to hop over there from La Maddalena over a bridge. One of the most popular beaches is Spiaggia del Relitto, where you can see the remains of an old shipwreck that gave the beach its name. But other notable beaches to visit are Cala Serena, which is perfect for a relaxing day on the pristine, white sand, and Cala Coticcio, which is a beautiful, smaller beach that has an idyllic combination of sand, rocks, and lush green vegetation. And if you want to explore the other, smaller islands, be sure to spend a day on Budelli Island, where you can find Spiaggia Rosa –– literally a pink beach (hence the name), which sadly can only be seen from afar since there are no visitors allowed.
Aside from the beach, the La Maddalena archipelago is also home to some lovely Mediterranean towns, including the actual town of La Maddalena. The charming community has plenty of shops, cafes, and restaurants to visit between your days at the beach in its historic town center. While you can visit the town's church, Santa Maria Maddalena, the area is mostly good for just enjoying the Italian lifestyle. Taking a stroll, sipping on some espresso, and enjoying lots of excellent seafood are all part of the beauty of staying in La Maddalena.