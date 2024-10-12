Avoid Crowds At Italy's Most Underrated Beaches
Italy is one of those destinations that has seemingly endless allure, natural beauty, and charm. A paradise for fans of outstanding architecture and history-rich cities, it's no wonder that Italy tops many travelers' bucket lists. With a bountiful Mediterranean coastline (4,723 miles, to be exact), its beaches are, of course, no exception, and are often touted as some of the best and most glamorous in the world. For that reason, perhaps, many of Italy's beaches are also notoriously plagued by overcrowding — in fact, they're among some of the most overtouristed places in Europe. It's not exactly relaxing when you're competing for space, and dealing with noise from other beachgoers.
That's why we've rounded up some of Italy's most underrated beach destinations. Each destination is undoubtedly stunning, and ideal for avoiding crowds. We used quite a bit of research to compile this list of under-the-radar Italian beach destinations, namely from travel blogs, Tripadvisor reviews, and tourism sites.
Cala Luna, Sardinia
It's safe to say that Sardinia is a paradise for beach lovers. While you could easily spend seven days exploring Northern Sardinia alone, one of its best hidden gems is located instead on the eastern coast. You either have to hike a difficult trail, or take a boat from Cala Gonone port or Marina di Orosel to reach the mesmerizing Cala Luna, so you can bet this stunning beach is secluded. The journey is more than worth it though, as it's undoubtedly gorgeous, with golden sand, surrounding cliffs, cobalt-blue waters, and greenery. Its true character, however, comes from the Grotta del Bue Marino, translated to the Cave of the Monk Seal, along with a number of other small caves nearby.
This secret Italian beach offers the perfect coastal escape — especially if you snorkel, or scuba dive, you won't want to skip it. Overlooking the Gulf of Orosei, Cala Luna's waters are shallow, clear, and warm. There's also a bar as well as a place to purchase food for beachgoers.
Tordigliano Beach, Amalfi Coast
There's no doubt that the crowds can be one of the biggest cons to taking an Amalfi Coast vacation. While this region is undoubtedly popular due to the many stunning beaches along the Amalfi Coast, there are luckily some otherworldly spots that have still managed to avoid most tourist's radars. Tordigliano Beach is one of those destinations.
There's no signage to this beach, nor is it even visible from the street, and after locating the entranceway either through Google Maps or asking a kind local, you have to walk from 15 to 30 minutes to reach the Amalfi Coast's hidden gem. The adventure only continues — to reach the smaller Tordigliano beach, you must climb a rope, while accessing the larger beach involves climbing down a ladder and walking along rocks. Although that may sound treacherous, past visitors say the hike is not overly difficult, but to wear good quality shoes.
The reward, however, is well worth the trek — though you can opt for a boat ride instead if you're not up for the challenge. This unspoiled beach has pebble sand, crystalline water, and gorgeous mountain views. Plus, the difficult access weeds out potential crowds, meaning it's the ultimate spot for relaxation. Although hiking back up can then take 30 to 40 minutes, "you won't regret it when you think back on what a wonderful time you had," said one Tripadvisor reviewer.
Macarro Beach, Basilicata
About three hours away from Matera, the oldest city in Italy, Macarro Beach in Basilicata hasn't yet fallen onto most tourists' radars. It has long been beloved by locals, however, for its beautiful dark sand, and surrounding pine forests, giving visitors the feeling of being enveloped by nature. With warm, turquoise water ideal for snorkeling or swimming, sea caves and grottos to explore, and picturesque views of the Tyrrhenian Sea, it truly doesn't get more surreal than Macarro.
There is a short walk down a steep path to access this underrated gem, and once there, there are amenities available from umbrellas to food. "There are places like this on earth that are simply magical!" said one past visitor on Tripadvisor, in a review translated from French on Google Translate.
Punta Prodani Beach, Liguria
We all know about Liguria's iconic Cinque Terre, but not many people know that this region is also home to a number of more under-the-radar spots as well. Reached either by boat or by a small stairway, the secluded Punta Prodani Beach is a hidden paradise in the Italian Riviera. Situated in a park and surrounded by cliffs, the scenery far surpasses the imagination.
When you've tired of swimming or snorkeling in the azure waters and relaxing in the sunshine, you can explore the town of Bergeggi and the other gorgeous beaches nearby. Fans of diving should also head to Bergeggi Island, a small marine-protected area close to the coast.Keep in mind that there are no amenities available at this pristine beach, apart from bathroom access. However, for food, there are some options available close by to Punta Prodani, specializing in Ligurian cuisine.
Baia delle Zagare, Puglia
This picture-perfect beach is characterized by its towering white cliffs and limestone rock formations — with its white pebbled sand, gem-toned water, and surrounding pine trees, the view is truly jaw-dropping. Named for its nearby lemon trees, this is one of the prettiest beaches in Puglia, an Italian region with whitewashed homes just like Santorini. While here, be sure to explore the beach next door, Baia dei Faraglioni — the two are divided by a cliff.
You can reach this hidden beach either by boat or by trail, aptly named the "Path of Love," which offers stunning panoramic views. Food onsite is restricted to hotel guests, according to past visitors, so make sure to pack your own food and enjoy the marvelous views. "You must visit this beach," said one past Tripadvisor reviewer, "spectacular!"
La Secca di Maratea, Basilicata
For drool-worthy views without the crowds, La Secca di Maratea in Basilicata is one of the best options out there. A small beach ideal for swimming, snorkeling, and other watersports, and that's not visible from the road, La Secca is secluded while still offering access to amenities. Visitors can rest assured that sun loungers, umbrellas, showers, parking, and bathroom access are all available,
The Maratea region as a whole is highly underrated, with a number of gorgeous beaches, such as the more well-known Macarro and Black Bay, known for its dark sand. Numerous coves are hidden throughout the shoreline, adding even more charm to this breathtaking region. The city itself is also worth a visit, with an impressive 44 churches all within the town's border, and its very own Christ the Redeemer statue. Be sure to sample the local cuisine as well, and explore the numerous hiking trails throughout the nearby hills.
Bidderosa Beach, Sardinia
There are over 200 beaches in Sardinia alone, so you can bet that the competition for most underrated is tough. But a top contender is no doubt the picturesque Bidderosa Beach, northeast of Orosei. Nestled within a nature preserve that notably limits its daily visitors, Bidderosa Beach is the ultimate destination for those looking to escape into nature. Reached by walking down a 2.5-mile trail (you can also take a shuttle or even bike if you're not up for hiking), this gem is "a real oasis of calm and of beauty," as one Tripadvisor reviewer described it.
With numerous coves to explore, plus juniper, pinewood, and eucalyptus trees adding to the natural scenery, Bidderosa is one of Sardinia's best.The great news is that past visitors say it's not crowded, even during peak season. Just make sure to reserve a parking space in advance if you're driving.
Cala Rossa, Sicily
One of the most scenic beaches in Sicily (and arguably, the world) is none other than Cala Rossa, an oasis distinguished by its rocky cliffs and clear waters. With natural pools created by the rocks, it's ideal for swimming and also snorkeling, and of course relaxing and taking in the views of this Mediterranean hidden treasure. Cala Rossa is an "enchanting sea cove that really deserves at least a day," said one past visitor on Tripadvisor, in a review automatically translated from Italian. "Absolutely don't miss it!!!!"
Located on Favignana Island in the northwest of Sicily, reaching this stunning destination requires a 30-minute ferry ride from Trapani, and then a 10 to 15-minute journey by bike, scooter or car, to the cove, culminating with a walk downhill (be warned that some past visitors consider the trek somewhat difficult, and sturdy shoes are recommended). The island itself has bar and restaurant options offering a stunning view of Cala Rossa, as well as numerous accommodation choices.
Riserva Naturale Dello Zingaro, Sicily
For an unspoiled beach paradise, head to Riserva Naturale Dello Zingaro, a nature preserve in Sicily. The reserve itself is worth a stop on any Sicily itinerary, particularly for lovers of wilderness and hiking. With six charming coves situated across the over four miles of coastline, visitors can choose from three different hiking paths depending on how much serene nature they'd like to explore. The popular coastal path takes about 2.5 hours, and it's best to start earlier in the day in order to avoid the intense heat.
Keep in mind that the beaches closest to each of the park's entrances are likely to be busier during the summer. For a more quiet experience, head to Cala della Disa, a pebble and sand beach, and Cala Marinella, a small cove only accessible by climbing over large rocks. Entrance to the park is five euros per person, which includes parking, making it the perfect spot for those exploring Italy on a tight budget. Just don't forget to bring comfortable shoes for the journey.
Cala Pulcino, Sicily
Cala Pulcino is another beach that requires a bit more effort to reach, but the reward is worth it for unparalleled views and few crowds. First, visitors must take a ferry from Porto Empedocle in Sicily to Lampedusa. To then reach the secluded Cala Pulcino, head down a trail from the nearby village Realmonte, a journey which takes roughly 30 minutes. Located close to Tunisia, the landscape is almost desertlike, and when paired with Cala Pulcino's white sand, aquamarine waters, and limestone cliffs, Cala Pulcino is another of Italy's unique secret gems.
The shallow and clear water is optimal for swimming and snorkeling, while beachgoers will certainly have no trouble relaxing with such stunning ocean views. Several restaurant and hotel options are in the area, for visitors looking to extend their stay in this hidden Italian oasis. "The sea water color is truly beautiful," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Swimming in this little paradise is priceless."
Spiaggia di Torre Marino, Calabria
Most tourists overlook the Calabria region in general, meaning they are missing out on some of Italy's dreamiest beach destinations. Spiaggia di Torre Marino, a beach situated in the Brivadi village, is one of the best examples of Calabria's underrated gems. With sugary sand and towering cliffs, this idyllic beach is the ultimate destination for relaxation, especially for those who enjoy swimming and snorkeling. Despite its immense beauty, Tripadvisor reviewers say this beach is relatively uncrowded.
Although it's certainly secluded, you'll still find amenities like life guards and bathrooms. There's even a free parking lot, but keep in mind that it is small and may fill up easily during high season. Beyond the beach itself, visitors should explore the surrounding village, as well as the nearby town Pizzo, which is home to a historic castle. Several restaurants are in the area serving up Calabrian cuisine, from seafood to pizza.
Spiaggia del Due Sorelle, Le Marche
With dramatic cliffside views, a mix of pebbles and white sand, and sapphire waters, Spiaggia del Due Sorelle is a pristine beach tucked away in Le Marche, another region in Italy somehow neglected by tourists. The beach's namesake, two rock stacks known as "the two sisters," "were even more beautiful in person than I was expecting," reported one visitor on Tripadvisor. "You don't really get an appreciation of them until you walk to that end of the beach, but they are gorgeous."
This beach is only accessible by sea, meaning you can either rent a kayak and make the journey yourself, or hop on a short ferry ride that's available from mid-June through September from the port at Numana as well as from the Spiaggia San Michele at Sirolo. And for those seeking an especially unique experience in nature, there are a number of turtle release days throughout the year that happen at Spiaggia del Due Sorelle. Just keep in mind that due to this activity's popularity, you aren't likely to experience as peaceful a beach day as you would otherwise.
Portonovo, Le Marche
This beach beloved by locals is the perfect off-the-beaten-path destination. Located within Conero Natural Park, you're sure to feel immersed in nature — this beach is even known as "Green Bay" along with Portonovo, thanks to all its surrounding greenery. The Portonovo bay has a number different beaches to choose from. Within the southern bay, those looking to snorkel should explore Spiaggia Torre de Bosis, while Spiaggia della Capannina is best for other water activities like surfing or canoeing. Spiaggia Le Vele is the most unspoiled of the three, and is entirely rocky. Here, you can also visit the Santa Maria di Portonovo, a church first built in the 11th century. Along the northern side are a couple of beaches only accessible by sea or by following a steep path, for those looking for even fewer crowds and more natural beauty.
Visit during the shoulder or off-season to ensure peace and quiet at this Conero Riviera gem. There's a small parking lot in front of the beach, along with an additional lot on Conero Mountain, which would then require taking a shuttle down to the shore. Food options are available throughout the area, as well. "As someone who has ocean water in her veins, I confidently recommend this as a MUST Do/See/Experience!" said one enthusiastic Tripadvisor reviewer. "The water was warm and clear, and the scenery was awesome."
San Fruttuoso, Liguria
Just a quick boat ride away from the ever-popular Portofino, San Fruttuoso puts other beaches to shame. With its jewel-toned water, lush greenery, cliffs, and added dose of history, San Fruttuoso is one of the most charming beach destinations out there. If you're interested in exploring some of Portofino Regional Park, trade the boat ride for one of the park's hiking trails to maximize your time amongst the picture-perfect views.
At the beach, swimmers and snorkelers can get a look at the Christ of the Abyss bronze statue, which rests 50 feet under the water's surface. And when you've tired of sunbathing, don't miss a stop at San Fruttoso's very own ancient monastery. The Abbey of San Fruttuoso, built in the 10th century by Greek monks, includes an indoor museum, and also houses the tomb of the prominent Doria family. Nearby, the 1500s-era watchtower adds an additional unique feature to the already gorgeous scenery. Within the calm fishing village, be sure to sample some Ligurian cuisine (grilled fish and lobster pasta are specialties) — options are limited though, so making a reservation is your best bet. San Fruttuoso is truly "an unforgettable setting," said a past visitor on Tripadvisor.
Methodology
With an estimated hundreds of beaches stretching across Italy's coastline, narrowing down its most underrated was no easy feat. Multiple sources were used to compile these recommendations. Tripadvisor reviews, travel blogs, and travel publications were primarily used, and we also made sure to include beaches in a number of regions across Italy. We scoured reviews to ensure that these beaches are generally uncrowded, and cross-referenced multiple sources to make sure they are worth your time.