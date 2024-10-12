Avoid Crowds At Italy's Most Underrated Beaches

There's no doubt that the crowds can be one of the biggest cons to taking an Amalfi Coast vacation. While this region is undoubtedly popular due to the many stunning beaches along the Amalfi Coast, there are luckily some otherworldly spots that have still managed to avoid most tourist's radars. Tordigliano Beach is one of those destinations.

There's no signage to this beach, nor is it even visible from the street, and after locating the entranceway either through Google Maps or asking a kind local, you have to walk from 15 to 30 minutes to reach the Amalfi Coast's hidden gem. The adventure only continues — to reach the smaller Tordigliano beach, you must climb a rope, while accessing the larger beach involves climbing down a ladder and walking along rocks. Although that may sound treacherous, past visitors say the hike is not overly difficult, but to wear good quality shoes.

The reward, however, is well worth the trek — though you can opt for a boat ride instead if you're not up for the challenge. This unspoiled beach has pebble sand, crystalline water, and gorgeous mountain views. Plus, the difficult access weeds out potential crowds, meaning it's the ultimate spot for relaxation. Although hiking back up can then take 30 to 40 minutes, "you won't regret it when you think back on what a wonderful time you had," said one Tripadvisor reviewer.

