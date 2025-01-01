A Beachfront Malibu Seafood Shack Frequented By A-Listers Is A Historic Gem

Lined with stunning beaches just off the Pacific Coast Highway, and stars like Steve McQueen's old home, Malibu is an oceanside gem in Southern California. Situated about 30 miles from Los Angeles, it's a popular beach-going destination for city locals and tourists alike, drawing visitors to hotspots such as the beloved Malibu Pier, and the picturesque El Matador State Beach.

While Malibu may be a sunkissed paradise filled with scenic ocean beauty, it's far from being one of California's most affordable beach towns. If you're looking to dine out on your Malibu getaway, upscale eateries like Nobu and Moonshadows are the norm and will have you shelling out big bucks for seafood dinners. However, if you're craving a classic coastal meal in dive bar digs by the sea, Neptune's Net is the perfect catch. A long-loved favorite amongst locals, tourists, celebrities, and filmmakers, the historic seafood shack is a Pacific Coast Highway staple you won't want to drive by when visiting Malibu.