A Beachfront Malibu Seafood Shack Frequented By A-Listers Is A Historic Gem
Lined with stunning beaches just off the Pacific Coast Highway, and stars like Steve McQueen's old home, Malibu is an oceanside gem in Southern California. Situated about 30 miles from Los Angeles, it's a popular beach-going destination for city locals and tourists alike, drawing visitors to hotspots such as the beloved Malibu Pier, and the picturesque El Matador State Beach.
While Malibu may be a sunkissed paradise filled with scenic ocean beauty, it's far from being one of California's most affordable beach towns. If you're looking to dine out on your Malibu getaway, upscale eateries like Nobu and Moonshadows are the norm and will have you shelling out big bucks for seafood dinners. However, if you're craving a classic coastal meal in dive bar digs by the sea, Neptune's Net is the perfect catch. A long-loved favorite amongst locals, tourists, celebrities, and filmmakers, the historic seafood shack is a Pacific Coast Highway staple you won't want to drive by when visiting Malibu.
Retro roots and famous film features
Neptune's Net is more than a beachside café, it's a coastal landmark. Dating back to the mid-1950s, the beloved seafood spot was formerly known as Jake's Diner, and was part of a collection of beachside businesses that included a gas station and a real estate office. Decades later, it adopted the name Neptune's Net, transforming into a popular roadside stop for bikers, surfers, and everyone in between. Situated just off of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, it isn't uncommon to see rows of motorcycles parked below its retro-script sign or to find its patio filled with road trippers devouring breathtaking ocean views with their meals.
Moonlighting as a popular film location, you might recognize the restaurant's interior from your favorite movie or TV show. Tom Cruise's character incites an on-screen food fight in the 1980s teen comedy, "Losin' It," while the 1990's surfer thriller starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, "Point Break" features Neptune's Net as the restaurant where Lori Petty's character works. Other on-screen appearances include the original "Fast and the Furious," "The Hills," and "Gossip Girl."
Seafood by the sea
You have two choices when stepping into Neptune's Net. On one side of the beachside roadhouse, you'll find a restaurant that serves fried food classics like fish and chips paired with bottled and canned drinks, while the other side features live seafood alongside beer and wine. Among its seafood menu offerings, you'll find sourdough bowls of New England clam chowder, and the Neptune's Net Sampler, a hearty basket that comes with your choice of fish, shrimp, calamari, clam strips, scallops, and a crab cake.
No worries if you aren't digging the seafood. They also boast a selection of classic burgers, sandwiches, salads, and taco combo platters. Whichever side of Neptune's Net you choose, or whatever delicious menu item you're munching on inside or on the patio, you'll have access to stunning Pacific Ocean views in a historic coastal gem. If you're Malibu-bound, Neptune's Net is a must-see (and stop) spot by the sea.