Disney's Latest Gigantic Cruise Ship Is A Floating Amusement Park With A 700 Foot Water Slide

There are several experiences on Treasure that are making their debuts, and two are only for adults. The ship has numerous adults-only areas, which parents can take advantage of due to the multiple kids' clubs for children and teens. The clubs offer everything from lessons on Marvel character super hero moves to joining the "Star Wars" Resistance with Chewbacca and Rey.

The Haunted Mansion is one of the most popular attractions in the Disney parks so it follows that there is excitement about a first-of-its-kind Haunted Mansion-themed bar. Step into the Haunted Parlor and be transported to a Victorian bar with eyes staring from portraits on the wall and cobwebs hanging from the chandeliers. Ghosts appear in the mirror behind the bar and the aquarium is filled with moving fish skeletons. Meanwhile, Skipper Society, a new adults-only lounge, has a theme from another popular park ride, Jungle Cruise. With booths patterned with jungle animals and greenery abounding, Skipper Society aims to make guests feel like they're on an exotic river cruise.

Live entertainment is a Disney Cruise Line hallmark, featuring Disney characters and professional Broadway-style shows. Treasure is currently the only place in the world to see a stage performance based on "Moana." Theatrical productions of "The Lion King" and "Aladdin" are among the longstanding Disney hits currently on Broadway, so being among the first to see "The Tale of Moana" on Treasure is extra appealing to fans.