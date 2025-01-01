Disney's Latest Gigantic Cruise Ship Is A Floating Amusement Park With A 700 Foot Water Slide
American travelers love to cruise, they love Disney, and cruising in general is on the upswing — so it's no wonder that Disney Cruise Line is doubling its capacity. Disney Treasure made its debut in December 2024, as a 4,000-passenger ship with exclusive features and familiar Disney themes, boasting an amusement park-like attraction — a 760-foot water slide. Called AquaMouse, it's a two-person raft that travels in low water through a clear tube winding above the upper decks. Passengers on this ride follow the adventures of Mickey and Minnie Mouse in a new short film called "Curse of the Golden Egg" as they look for treasure in a temple.
Including Treasure, there are currently six ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet and seven more due in the water by 2031. Treasure has Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries with ports like St. Thomas and Tortola for the former and Cozumel and Jamaica on the latter. All cruises include a stop at Disney Castaway Cay, where guests can relax on a beach or explore the private island by bike. A sister to Wish, Treasure has a bolder color palette and an "Aladdin"-themed Grand Hall in addition to other differences.
What sets Treasure apart
There are several experiences on Treasure that are making their debuts, and two are only for adults. The ship has numerous adults-only areas, which parents can take advantage of due to the multiple kids' clubs for children and teens. The clubs offer everything from lessons on Marvel character super hero moves to joining the "Star Wars" Resistance with Chewbacca and Rey.
The Haunted Mansion is one of the most popular attractions in the Disney parks so it follows that there is excitement about a first-of-its-kind Haunted Mansion-themed bar. Step into the Haunted Parlor and be transported to a Victorian bar with eyes staring from portraits on the wall and cobwebs hanging from the chandeliers. Ghosts appear in the mirror behind the bar and the aquarium is filled with moving fish skeletons. Meanwhile, Skipper Society, a new adults-only lounge, has a theme from another popular park ride, Jungle Cruise. With booths patterned with jungle animals and greenery abounding, Skipper Society aims to make guests feel like they're on an exotic river cruise.
Live entertainment is a Disney Cruise Line hallmark, featuring Disney characters and professional Broadway-style shows. Treasure is currently the only place in the world to see a stage performance based on "Moana." Theatrical productions of "The Lion King" and "Aladdin" are among the longstanding Disney hits currently on Broadway, so being among the first to see "The Tale of Moana" on Treasure is extra appealing to fans.
More ship features
There is never a dull moment on a Disney cruise (but adults can seek solitude in the adults-only spa and pool). There are character meet and greets, two movie theaters, sports courts, pools, comedy shows, trivia contests, fireworks, and so much more. Even dining is an activity. In addition to two elevated dining experiences, there are three main restaurants, including another first for Treasure, a "Coco"-themed restaurant. Based on the 2017 film, Plaza de Coco serves Mexican fare while diners watch a live show featuring songs from the film.
Another experiential dining concept, Worlds of Marvel has two interactive experiences, "Marvel Celebration of Heroes: Groot Remix" and "Avengers: Quantum Encounter." Highlights include a Marvel trivia quiz and an in-person appearance by Spider-Man. The third main restaurant is 1923, named for the year Walt Disney Animation Studios was founded. It's an upscale space featuring memorabilia from Disney's early years, like storyboards and props.
Other spots to look out for include the "Zootopia"-inspired ice cream parlor Jumbeaux's Sweets; the "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea"-themed Periscope Pub with its "glass" ceiling that makes you feel as if you're in the Nautilus submarine; Hook's Barbery where you can get a haircut pirate-style with whiskey in hand; and the Walt Disney Imagineering Lab where you can design and ride (with the help of AI) your own rollercoaster. For more fun family vacation ideas by the water, visit America's best seaside amusement parks.