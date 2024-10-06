The Most Beautiful And Thrilling Seaside Amusement Parks Across America, According To Visitors
There's just something unbeatable about a day at a beachside amusement park. You get a heavy dose of nostalgia and kitschiness, thrilling rides, and gorgeous ocean views. Not to mention, you can savor the many fried boardwalk snacks. It all makes for a high-quality beach vacation day.
The United States is home to a wide array of seaside amusement parks, but some really take the charm and thrill to the next level. For that reason, we've narrowed down some of the best for you to add to next summer's calendar. Our selection includes a range of well-known beach boardwalks like the iconic Coney Island, to a handful of more underrated gems as well. Tripadvisor reviews, Reddit threads, travel blogs and more were all consulted to ensure that each selected option comes with plenty of picturesque views, charm, and thrilling entertainment.
Morey's Piers & Water Parks, Wildwood, New Jersey
Part of an iconic Jersey Shore summer is spending time at one of its seaside boardwalks. While there are plenty of amazing ones on the coastline, one of the best is in Wildwood featurings rides and attractions from Morey's. Morey's is "unapologetic about being loud and flashy," as one Redditor put it, and that is part of its charm, but the park's most impressive quality is its sheer size. Spanning across three separate piers, with three large roller coasters that would fit right in at any larger theme park, plus two water parks, and over 100 rides total, Morey's is a destination on its own. Having beautiful views of the Atlantic definitely doesn't hurt, either.
Ticket costs depend on how many games and rides you're looking to partake in, but prices start around $40. And while the pier itself is open throughout the year, the various rides and other attractions like the water parks typically have opening dates throughout May and June. "Did you really have a good summer if you don't visit Morey's Pier while in the area?" said one Tripadvisor reviewer.
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, California
While all of these recommendations are certainly worth a stop, if asked which is truly the best of the best, often, the response will be Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. In fact, it's considered one of the best seaside parks in the world. Operating since 1907, making it the oldest boardwalk in California, it features over 40 rides. Visitors can find a variety of entertainment, including the more thrilling options like the classic wooden roller coaster the Giant Dipper (which has been operating since 1924 and is one of two historic landmark rides), to the powerful and ever-popular Fireball. Of course, there are plenty of family-friendly rides as well, not to mention plenty of games, laser tag, and even mini golf. Plus, the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has even made a name for itself for the food, which includes corn dogs, fried artichokes, and chocolate-covered bacon. All can be enjoyed with beautiful beach views, too.
"It really is a great old-school amusement park in a great setting," recalled one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "The old wooden roller coaster was a must do as well as the chairlift ride looking out over the beach." A ride wristband for unlimited rides starts at $39.95. The arcade is open year-round, while the rides are open daily in the summer. The rest of the year, the schedule varies, with rides open weekends in the fall and during limited hours during winter weekends. Check the online calendar for up-to-date information.
Palace Playland, Old Orchard Beach, Maine
This New England beachfront amusement park is brimming with old-school charm. Adrenaline seekers will love Palace Playland, in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, which has 10 rides categorized as a coaster or thrill ride, including the soaring HyperJump to the 70-foot-high Sea Viper which offers visitors ocean views along with an exciting ride. With over 30 rides total and 200 games, there's plenty to entertain visitors to Maine's Old Orchard Beach. During summertime, the park is often open late too, making if the perfect activity to end your beach day. Closing time varies, however, based on daily weather and attendance. If you can, plan your visit for a Thursday, so you can catch the weekly fireworks show.
Palace Playland is seasonal, and its rides are open from Memorial Weekend until Labor Day, while the arcade operates from around mid-April to mid-October. "I go here every summer and it is amazing," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The whole place just gives me nostalgia. 20/10." Prices for the next season are not currently listed on the amusement park website, but according to one previous visitor from 2022, rides vary from $4 to $9.
Belmont Park, San Diego, California
Known as San Diego's "everything destination," Belmont Park truly has something for everyone. Whether you're looking for thrilling roller coasters like the iconic Giant Dipper which has been around since 1925, or you prefer a high-energy activity like laser tag or ziplining, Belmont Park is a nearly endless source of entertainment, right in Mission Beach. "It has a ton of charm!" said one Redditor. "Always visit when I'm in San Diego!"
Belmont Park is certainly kitschy, but in the best way possible. With hot dogs on a stick and Tiki Town Mini Golf, it's all part of the fun. It doesn't hurt that you get stunning beach views, either. Prices vary depending on what you're looking for, but 16 tickets, which equals two rides on the legendary Giant Dipper, is $16, while a ride and play pass including unlimited rides is $44.95. On that note, both admission and parking are free, and thanks to its location in sunny Southern California, Belmont Park is open year-round.
Pacific Park, Santa Monica, California
Regardless of whether you're looking for an amusement park or not, the Santa Monica Pier is just plain iconic, or "a simple must do whilst in LA," as one Tripadvisor reviewer put it. It's one of LA's most popular tourist destinations, partly due to being the end of Route 66. It's also thanks to the historic ferris wheel, which just adds to the beach's already picturesque landscape.
Just steps from Santa Monica's sandy shores, Pacific Park, the pier's also legendary amusement park, dates all the way back to the pier's inception in 1916. While the pier thrived in the 1920s, the Great Depression led to a decades-long closure that stretched until 1996 when the pier was revived. Its iconic wooden carousel has lasted nearly quite as long, opening in 1922. While a ride on the carousel is a must for a trip to Pacific Park, the seaside amusement park has 12 total rides, including the Pacific Coast's only oceanfront, steel roller coaster the West Coaster to the thrilling tower ride, the Pacific Plunge. The park is admission-free and open daily, with each ride and attraction priced individually and ranging from $8 to $15, so it's the perfect place to pop in and go on a ride or two while spending time at the beach.
Luna Park, Coney Island, New York
Coney Island is one of the most beloved seaside amusement parks for a reason. This Brooklyn destination is full of charm and history, dating all the way back to the 1800s. The first roller coaster in the U.S. even made its debut here, and over time, Coney Island has had a number of other iconic rides, from the exhilarating wooden roller coaster The Thunderbolt, and the Coney Island Cyclone. In its heyday, Coney Island's Luna Park thrived as a source of entertainment for New Yorkers, until it tragically burned down in 1944.
In 2010, Luna Park reopened, ushering in a new era for the historic park. Then, in 2014, the park reintroduced the Thunderbolt roller coaster, based upon the original ride. "Thunderbolt is no joke and a must for all thrill seekers," said one previous visitor on Tripadvisor. Today, the park pays homage to the original Luna Park, and is one of the best places for some beachside entertainment. Admission to Luna Park is free, and wristbands range from $38 to $65, depending on height. Hours vary, but Luna Park is open most days in the summer and for select days through the fall and holiday season.
Trimper Rides, Ocean City, Maryland
Ocean City, Maryland is one of the East Coast's best beach towns, and its iconic boardwalk is another destination full of historic seaside charm. Trimper Rides, the boardwalk's amusement park, has a legacy of over 130 years. It prides itself on being the country's longest running family-owned carnival, fusing tradition and vintage rides with modern updates. "The nostalgia in the air of Trimper's is damn near suffocating (in a good way)," said one Redditor. "The entire set up is timeless."
You could easily spend a few hours to a whole day here, checking out the arcade, enjoying classic carnival fare like hot dogs and cotton candy, and of course, going on the rides. Throughout Trimper, there are plenty of family-friendly attractions and games, while thrill-seekers shouldn't skip the Tilt-A-Whirl or the looping Tidal Wave roller coaster. A specific calendar or scheduling is not currently available on Timper's website, but the amusement park generally closes for the season on Labor Day and usually reopens around late April, but this may vary. Wristbands are $35 for up to four hours during the day, or $40 at night.
Steel Pier, Atlantic City, New Jersey
New Jersey is home to a number of diverse beach towns, from the quaint Spring Lake, hidden on New Jersey's coast, to Asbury Park, one of America's best beaches. Atlantic City, known as "America's playground," is truly an experience in itself. While it typically gets referred to as the East Coast version of Vegas, its beach attractions, namely the Steel Pier, which first opened in 1898, is also a clear highlight for visitors. Located on the country's first boardwalk, (and also the world's longest at 5.5 miles), Atlantic City's Steel Pier amusement park has entertainment for those looking for any degree of thrill. While enjoying beautiful views of the Atlantic Ocean, thrill-seekers will love the Freedom Flyer and the Slingshot. "If you want some 'nostalgia' then this is the place for you!" said one Tripadvisor reviewer.
The iconic ferris wheel at night "is surreal with the led lights overlooking the ocean," said another past visitor on Tripadvisor, and the good news is that it's open daily. The remainder of the Steel Pier's rides, however, are open on weekends year-round. A single ticket will set you back $2, while 50 tickets are $65.00. If possible, plan your visit for a Sunday afternoon between noon and 4:00 when every ride (with the exception of The Wheel, Sling Shot and helicopter rides) are just two tickets. If you're looking for a break from Atlantic City's casinos, the boardwalk is one of the best places to be.
Pleasure Pier, Galveston, Texas
Pleasure Pier may be known as "the Coney Island of the South," but this waterfront amusement park has made a name of its own for its charisma, exciting rides, and beautiful beach views. Adrenaline-seekers shouldn't skip the looping Cyclone roller coaster, or the 100-foot-tall Iron Shark. And keep a lookout at the water below while you're there. "The kids saw dolphins from some of the rides!" said one past visitor on TripAdvisor.
Located in Galveston, Texas, one of the most charming beach towns in America, the views of the Gulf of Mexico from the park truly are gorgeous, past visitors say. "We took so many photos here, at night the pictures came out so beautiful with all the lights and an unforgettable sunset on the end of the pier," recalled one Tripadvisor reviewer. An all-day ride pass comes out to $29.99, while a single ride ticket is $6.00 per ticket. And if you're not looking to ride any rides but you'd still like to check out the pier, it will cost $12. Pleasure Pier is open daily during the summer and holidays, and on Fridays and weekends the rest of the year.
Funland, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Head to the "Nation's Summer Capital," also known as Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for lots of seaside entertainment at Funland, a family-owned amusement park that's been operating since the '60s. With 20 total rides, a number are considered very thrilling. With entertainment for the whole family, Funland is a summertime staple for many. "It's charming and full of games and rides for all ages," said one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "My young kids loved it. I loved how it was open air and full of local history."
Funland is notably affordable, many past visitors say. Admission to the park is free, and tickets start at 75 cents for a single ticket, while an unlimited ride wristband for 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. is $26. Smaller rides are typically around one to three tickets, while larger thrill rides are four to six. Funland closes in September and reopens in May. "I've been going to Funland since I was a little kid, and I have so much fun every time I go," said a Tripadvisor reviewer. "I came with my son, and we had a blast. Funland is a staple of our summers and always will be."
Family Kingdom Amusement Park, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
If you're looking for a beachside destination that feels "retro," or "like an old-timey carnival," as one Tripadvisor reviewer put it, then look no further than South Carolina's Myrtle Beach Boardwalk. While the boardwalk is a destination in its own right, with an arcade, plenty of bar and restaurant options, and even a park, its Family Kingdom Amusement Park, which has been operating since the 1960s, is full of thrills while being just minutes from the shoreline.
Of its 35 rides, 12 are considered adrenaline-pumping, from the newly-added The Lunartic to The Swamp Fox, a wooden roller coaster that's been a Myrtle Beach landmark since the '60s. For panoramic views, check out the ferris wheel, which takes you 100 feet above ground. Admission to enter Family Kingdom is free, and an unlimited all-day wristband is $48 (which does not include the Slingshot, ZipLine, or Go Karts). Individual ride credits are priced at $1, with rides costing from 4 to 18 credits each. Family Kingdom Amusement Park opens for the season in April, and is a "must-visit place in (the) Myrtle Beach area," said one past visitor.
Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Point Pleasant, New Jersey
For such a small state, New Jersey is home to an impressive 18 boardwalks, all with their unique character and charm. Jenkinson's Boardwalk, which first opened in 1928 in Point Pleasant, however, is undoubtedly one of the best, especially when it comes to entertainment for the whole family. Of its nearly 30 rides, the Tidal Wave, a spinning roller coaster, Pendolo, a swing ride, and the classic Himalaya are ideal for those looking for excitement. But with four arcades, mini golf, and even an onsite aquarium, the boardwalk has plenty else to offer its visitors too, not to mention easy access to one of New Jersey's best beaches.
To enjoy the attractions at Jenkinson's Boardwalk, credits will be needed, and each credit is 50 cents. The amusement park is open daily in the summer, and during weekends in September and October. "Have always enjoyed visiting!" said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Rides, food and the beach ... can't beat it."
Methodology
To compile this list of beautiful and exciting beach amusement parks, multiple sources were used, along with personal experience. Reddit threads, Tripadvisor reviews, travel blogs, and travel publications were all utilized throughout the writing process.