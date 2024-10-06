The Most Beautiful And Thrilling Seaside Amusement Parks Across America, According To Visitors

While all of these recommendations are certainly worth a stop, if asked which is truly the best of the best, often, the response will be Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. In fact, it's considered one of the best seaside parks in the world. Operating since 1907, making it the oldest boardwalk in California, it features over 40 rides. Visitors can find a variety of entertainment, including the more thrilling options like the classic wooden roller coaster the Giant Dipper (which has been operating since 1924 and is one of two historic landmark rides), to the powerful and ever-popular Fireball. Of course, there are plenty of family-friendly rides as well, not to mention plenty of games, laser tag, and even mini golf. Plus, the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has even made a name for itself for the food, which includes corn dogs, fried artichokes, and chocolate-covered bacon. All can be enjoyed with beautiful beach views, too.

Advertisement

"It really is a great old-school amusement park in a great setting," recalled one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "The old wooden roller coaster was a must do as well as the chairlift ride looking out over the beach." A ride wristband for unlimited rides starts at $39.95. The arcade is open year-round, while the rides are open daily in the summer. The rest of the year, the schedule varies, with rides open weekends in the fall and during limited hours during winter weekends. Check the online calendar for up-to-date information.