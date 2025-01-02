North Carolina Is Home To A Hallmark-Like Town That Golf Enthusiasts Will Swoon Over

Pinehurst's development started in 1895 with what contemporaries of the time considered a "fool's errand." But the owner of Pinehurst, James Walker Tufts, proved the naysayers wrong, turning a wasteland into a thriving village and, eventually, pristine golf club. Thanks to its rolling hills and natural sand traps, Pinehurst was ripe for the development of a golf course.

The first nine-hole course was built in 1898, and another nine holes were added the following year, with the Pinehurst Golf Club established in 1903. From 1900 to 1948, a Scotsman named Donald J. Ross directed all golf activities at the resort. In the decades that followed, Pinehurst earned a reputation as the "Home of American Golf," welcoming top names like Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, and hosting the U.S. Open several times, among other championships.

Today, golfing is a major reason to visit Pinehurst, where the fields are just as pristine as they were over a century ago. From the humble beginnings of Pinehurst No. 1 in 1899, there are now a dozen unique courses, all designed by golf enthusiasts and professionals. With so many holes to play, you could spend all of your time golfing, even if you're in Pinehurst for several weeks.