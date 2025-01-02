North Carolina Is Home To A Hallmark-Like Town That Golf Enthusiasts Will Swoon Over
If you've ever paid attention to the cities in North Carolina, you'd know that they run the gamut from family-friendly tourist attractions to historic sites. For example, there's the world-famous Kitty Hawk, an artsy beach town with waterfront shopping and dining that's well-known for being the "birthplace of flight." Even North Carolina's most populated city, Charlotte, is a mix of old and new. Some sections of the city are full of modern architecture and amenities, but then you have the Fourth Ward, which is filled to the brim with historic homes, parks, and boutiques.
But what about the smaller towns scattered throughout the Tar Heel State? Well, if you were to go east of Charlotte toward Fayetteville, you'd run into the town of Pinehurst. This small village in rural North Carolina is so picturesque, you may feel as though you've stepped foot into a Hallmark movie. Plus, it's the perfect setting for golf enthusiasts, who travel far and wide to swing at the "Home of American Golf."
Pinehurst is a golfer's paradise
Pinehurst's development started in 1895 with what contemporaries of the time considered a "fool's errand." But the owner of Pinehurst, James Walker Tufts, proved the naysayers wrong, turning a wasteland into a thriving village and, eventually, pristine golf club. Thanks to its rolling hills and natural sand traps, Pinehurst was ripe for the development of a golf course.
The first nine-hole course was built in 1898, and another nine holes were added the following year, with the Pinehurst Golf Club established in 1903. From 1900 to 1948, a Scotsman named Donald J. Ross directed all golf activities at the resort. In the decades that followed, Pinehurst earned a reputation as the "Home of American Golf," welcoming top names like Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, and hosting the U.S. Open several times, among other championships.
Today, golfing is a major reason to visit Pinehurst, where the fields are just as pristine as they were over a century ago. From the humble beginnings of Pinehurst No. 1 in 1899, there are now a dozen unique courses, all designed by golf enthusiasts and professionals. With so many holes to play, you could spend all of your time golfing, even if you're in Pinehurst for several weeks. Just don't forget the golf gear, like the Shot Scope X5 GPS Golf Watch, that will help you feel confident on the course.
Other activities to do in Pinehurst
Although golf is the primary draw for Pinehurst visitors, it's far from the only thing you can do during a vacation. Thanks to its small-town feel and historic vibe, Pinehurst offers a unique glimpse into North Carolina culture, specifically its natural beauty. Green spaces abound in and around Pinehurst. The area is home to numerous parks, including the Camelot Playground (perfect if you're bringing little ones along), James W. Tufts Memorial Park, and the Sandhills Horticultural Gardens. Spring and summer are the best time to visit for golfing anyway, and these spots allow you to enjoy North Carolina's climate and greenery in peaceful settings.
Dining is another favorite pastime in Pinehurst and the nearby town of Southern Pines. You're sure to find something to tickle your taste buds, no matter what kind of cuisine you're after. For fine dining, Elliotts on Linden is about as fancy as it gets, with farm-fresh ingredients prepared by world-class chefs. If you're into Mexican food, Casa Santa Ana has all of your favorites. Alternatively, Villagio Ristorante & Bar is perfect for when you're craving fresh Italian pasta, or you can head over to The Full Moon Oyster Bar and Seafood Kitchen when you're in the mood for shellfish.
What if you just want to grab a drink after spending all day on the course? Well, there's Dugan's Pub, Pinehurst Brewing Company, or the Drum & Quill. If you're in Southern Pines, you can check out Southern Pines Brewing, Hatchet Brewing, or The Sly Fox Pub.