One Major U.S. Airline Now Lets You Share Your Luggage's Location Via AirTag

Unless you've perfected the art of cramming everything into a carry-on (if so, respect), you're probably holding your breath at baggage claim. With the Bureau of Transportation Statistics reporting that roughly six out of every 1,000 bags are lost, damaged, delayed, or stolen, it's no wonder we cling to every trick to keep our luggage safe. From avoiding black bags to removing old baggage stickers — and steering clear of airports with a reputation for losing luggage — travelers have tried it all. Fortunately, tech is making things easier. Apple's AirTag lets you track your bag's exact location, and now Apple is stepping up by partnering with airlines to reunite passengers with lost luggage — starting with United Airlines.

The AirTag, your personal GPS for lost stuff, has been a game-changer for tracking luggage. But until now, airlines were weirdly resistant to leveraging this tech to help passengers locate their bags. Fortunately, Apple has launched the "Share Item Location" feature, which lets travelers team up with United Airlines to track down wayward luggage faster. Here's the deal: If your AirTag-equipped bag doesn't show up where it's supposed to, you can securely share its location through the United app. United's team then uses that info to reunite you with your wandering suitcase, saving you from all the hassle.

"Apple's new Share Item Location feature will help customers travel with even more confidence, knowing they have another way to access to their bag's precise location with AirTag or their Find My accessory of choice," David Kinzelman, United's Chief Customer Officer, noted in a press release. "They can easily and securely share that with us in the United app, and our team can use the location information to find the bag and get it reunited with its owner much more quickly."