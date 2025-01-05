Florida's 'Forgotten Coast' Is A Breathtaking Tropical Getaway Teeming With Wildlife
Thinking about visiting the Sunshine State but want to avoid the Orlando crowds? Then why not visit the part of the state branded by travel sites, the state tourism board, and WTXL Tallahassee as the "Forgotten Coast"? It's located in Florida's panhandle along its Gulf Coast, just a few miles from Panama City, in Franklin County. This coastline is made up entirely of unspoiled and pristine beaches, as well as quaint towns boasting 19th-century architecture. These towns hold a vast maritime history, and the locals' way of life focuses mainly on fishing.
The many beautiful and paradisiac communities along these shores comprise Apalachicola, Carrabelle, Alligator Point, Eastpoint, and St. George Island. They offer travelers delicious and freshly caught seafood along with white sandy beaches, clear waters, manatees, and even monarch butterflies. The Forgotten Coast is certainly ready to welcome and delight those who want to spend a summer relaxing and having fun in Florida's panhandle.
The natural wonders of the Forgotten Coast
Visitors to this underrated region of Florida can visit the Wakulla Springs State Park near Tallahassee. According to its website, the park is "home to one of the world's largest and deepest freshwater springs." The park boasts a rich history; from Native Americans settling in the area thousands of years ago to modern filmmakers using the place for inspiration for movies such as "Tarzan's Secret Treasure" and "Creature from the Black Lagoon."
These swamps and waters are home to alligators, manatees, and many other wildlife species that can be spotted when enjoying a boat ride. Or you could take a walk along the 10 miles of trails traversing the hardwood forests. For those brave enough, you could swim in the designated swim area. (There aren't alligators in this part.)
The St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge is another great option to visit if you're into wildlife and nature. The refuge takes up 86,000 acres across different counties in Florida including 43 miles of the northern Forgotten Coast. Here, visitors can see species such as the endangered monarch butterflies as well as bald eagles, alligators, bobcats, bears, deer, and even otters. Definitely a must for those interested in learning more about animals in Florida and their conservation.
The Forgotten Coast has many seaside communities that are worth a visit
Some of the best destinations to visit while on Florida's Forgotten Coast include the communities of Apalachicola, Carrabelle, Alligator Point, Eastpoint, and St. George Island. At Apalachicola you'll find a hip seaside town with tons of maritime history and a strong fishing tradition. Apalachicola is also known as "Oystertown" — here you'll find delicious seafood restaurants at joints that are top-rated on Tripadvisor like Hole In The Wall Seafood and Up the Creek Raw Bar. The town is only an hour and a half to the southwest of Tallahassee and very close to the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge.
Carrabelle is another historic fishing town with much to offer visitors. Here you can find different types of boat tours around the Apalachicola Bay or you can visit the Crooked River Lighthouse standing an astonishing 103 feet tall. You can also sail from Carrabelle to the secluded white sands of Dog Island. Alligator Point is another great stop for animal lovers, as here you'll find the Bald Point State Park teeming with birds and, of course, alligators.
Lastly, St. George Island is one of the best 15 islands in Florida for vacationing. This is a highly recommended destination if you're looking to enjoy breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico, water activities like kayaking, or just relaxing on the beautiful and uncrowded beaches. You can also explore nature at St. George, as while relaxing on its shores, you'll be surrounded by birds, turtles, and the many other natural wonders of this slow-paced island on the Forgotten Coast.