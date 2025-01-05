Florida's 'Forgotten Coast' Is A Breathtaking Tropical Getaway Teeming With Wildlife

Visitors to this underrated region of Florida can visit the Wakulla Springs State Park near Tallahassee. According to its website, the park is "home to one of the world's largest and deepest freshwater springs." The park boasts a rich history; from Native Americans settling in the area thousands of years ago to modern filmmakers using the place for inspiration for movies such as "Tarzan's Secret Treasure" and "Creature from the Black Lagoon."

These swamps and waters are home to alligators, manatees, and many other wildlife species that can be spotted when enjoying a boat ride. Or you could take a walk along the 10 miles of trails traversing the hardwood forests. For those brave enough, you could swim in the designated swim area. (There aren't alligators in this part.)

The St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge is another great option to visit if you're into wildlife and nature. The refuge takes up 86,000 acres across different counties in Florida including 43 miles of the northern Forgotten Coast. Here, visitors can see species such as the endangered monarch butterflies as well as bald eagles, alligators, bobcats, bears, deer, and even otters. Definitely a must for those interested in learning more about animals in Florida and their conservation.